$200M lawsuit over ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s gory prison murder thrown out
The family of murdered Southie mobster James “Whitey” Bulger won’t be able to collect a dime on a $200 million lawsuit filed against federal prison bosses, a judge ruled.
It would take an act of Congress, the 36-page ruling mentions numerous times, to grant prisoners or their kin the freedom to sue and potentially “drain government resources.”
The federal Bureau Of Prisons “currently houses 155,675 inmates, and operates 122 institutions” nationwide, U.S. District Court Judge John Preston Bailey of West Virginia wrote. And lawsuits like the Bulger clan’s could cripple the courts, he added.
“Good,” Steve Davis told the Herald Wednesday night when told of the judge’s decision. “They didn’t lose that much compared to what the families lost. They’ve got to live with the hurt and pain now like we have for the past 40 years.”
His sister, Debra Davis, was reportedly a victim of the Bulger gang. She was killed in 1981, but jurors made no finding in Davis’ murder — a grotesque strangulation Bulger vehemently denied at his 2013 trial in Boston.
Bulger, 89, was killed hours after being transferred to Hazelton prison in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., in 2018. He was in a wheelchair and had come in from Florida. His eyes were gouged out, and he was beaten to death with a padlock dropped into a sock. Fellow prisoners also reportedly attempted to cut out his tongue.
The ruling states Bulger was serving two life sentences, plus five years, for directing or participating in 11 murders during his reign of terror in Boston.
At trial, “witnesses claimed” he was a killer, an FBI “snitch,” and “engaged in pedophilia,” the judge’s ruling states. He was also a “killer of women” who caused problems in his Florida jail before being sent to Hazelton, the grim history of his life states.
Fotios “Freddy” Geas, of West Springfield, Mass. — a mob hitman serving life in Hazelton — has been identified as one of the two suspected killers, a prison official has said. That case remains open.
Multiple calls to one of the lawyers representing Bulger’s estate was not returned. Another Bulger family member took a message from the Herald. But the family did tell other outlets they plan on appealing.
“The silence of Congress is relevant,” the judge writes in denying the lawsuit.
“It seems clear that ‘Congress had specific occasion to consider the matter of prisoner abuse and to consider the proper way to remedy those wrongs’ and Congress’s declining to provide a ‘damages remedy against federal jailers … suggests (that) Congress chose not to extend the … damages remedy to cases involving other types of prisoner mistreatment,” the ruling states.
The judge adds that while Bulger was moved from prisons in Brooklyn, to Tuscon, Florida then West Virginia he could have appealed that along the way but did not.
“This case exists at the intersection of two areas of extensive congressional activity: prison housing and prisoner litigation,” the judge added.
Bulger was the nation’s Most Wanted man while on the run for 16 years until being spotted in 2011 in Santa Monica, Calif., $822,000 in cash hidden in the walls of his apartment where he lived with his lover on the lam.
His FBI handler, John “Zip” Connolly, is now living at home in Massachusetts, where he is said to be ill and living on a full pension.
Rapid COVID tests coming to Massachusetts child care centers, says Charlie Baker
Child care centers around Massachusetts will soon receive shipments of COVID-19 rapid tests as part of a new “game-changer” program to help keep coronavirus out of classrooms, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
“We expect the rapid test program will be a game-changer for many folks in early education and care, as the vast majority of kids they serve are under the age of 5 and therefore can’t be vaccinated at this point in time,” Baker said.
Spree killer Gary Lee Sampson: Court order could vacate convictions and death sentence
Federal prosecutors have until Friday to determine how the court saga of spree killer Gary Lee Sampson will close following his recent death.
A court order leaves open the possibility for vacating both the convictions and the sentence, sparking outrage by family members of Jonathan Rizzo, a 19-year-old college student from Abington who Sampson brutally murdered.
The order, entered Jan. 7 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, based in Boston, follows a notice from Sampson’s appellant attorneys reporting his Dec. 21 death in federal prison in Missouri.
The order lists two court precedents that could inform court judgement: the 2020 ruling in United States v. Malden, which dismissed as moot the appeal of the defendant’s sentence following his death; and U.S. v. Pogue, in 1994, that abated not only the sentence but the conviction.
“Finally … we began to understand that we would not have to hear this degenerate’s name again and could begin to move on,” wrote Rizzo’s father, Michael, in a victim impact letter. “Now we must deal with you insulting us by intimating that his heinous acts could be removed from the record.”
Sampson was convicted by a federal jury in 2003 and later sentenced to death in the same year for the July 2001 murders of Jonathan Rizzo; Philip McCloskey, 69, of Taunton; and Robert “Eli” Whitney, 58, of Concord, N.H. He was retried due to jury misconduct in 2017, which resulted in the same finding and sentence.
“To think that his conviction might be wiped away is an insult to our family,” Rizzo’s mother, Mary Rizzo, wrote in her own letter to the court. “For countless trials and appeals we stood with dignity and now it feels like you are taking away another piece of us.”
Sampson’s chief appellate attorney, Madeline Cohen, said that her team had not made any motions for overturning the convictions or sentence following Sampson’s death and that their ongoing appeal at the time was focused only on the death penalty sentence.
“We have never challenged Gary’s conviction,” the Boulder, Colo.-based attorney said. “Gary took full accountability for his crimes.”
Susan Goldberg, the circuit executive for the court, said that it’s a normal course of events for attorneys in an appeal to issue a statement following the death of the defendant. While she said she doesn’t interpret court orders as part of her job, the unusual bit of this order is the scope of the wording when “the sentence is under appeal but the conviction was not.”
3 men including an officer face insider trading charges
Three men, including a Massachusetts police officer, were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to trade shares of a company based on inside information, federal prosecutors in Boston said.
David Forte, 58, of Acton; John Younis, 59, of Bristol, Rhode Island; and Gregory Manning, 59, of Needham, are each charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud, said a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Rachael Rollins.
An email seeking comment was left with attorneys for all three.
Prosecutors allege that in June 2016, Forte obtained nonpublic information from a close relative who is a senior executive at Analog Devices, Inc., a Norwood-based semiconductor company, about a planned acquisition of Linear Technology Corp., a semiconductor company in Milpitas, Calif.
Forte, an officer with the Needham Police Department, allegedly passed that information to Manning and Younis, who then purchased shares of Linear stock in advance of the public announcement of the acquisition on July 26, 2016, prosecutors said.
Younis also purchased call options — a bet that the price of a stock will increase prior to the expiration of the option — and tipped a business associate to purchase Linear shares as well, prosecutors alleged.
After the deal was announced, Manning, Younis and Younis’s associate allegedly sold their Linear securities at a profit, and Manning paid Forte a kickback for giving him the tip, prosecutors said.
The defendants are scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.
They face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.
