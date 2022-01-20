News
3 men including an officer face insider trading charges
Three men, including a Massachusetts police officer, were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to trade shares of a company based on inside information, federal prosecutors in Boston said.
David Forte, 58, of Acton; John Younis, 59, of Bristol, Rhode Island; and Gregory Manning, 59, of Needham, are each charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud, said a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Rachael Rollins.
An email seeking comment was left with attorneys for all three.
Prosecutors allege that in June 2016, Forte obtained nonpublic information from a close relative who is a senior executive at Analog Devices, Inc., a Norwood-based semiconductor company, about a planned acquisition of Linear Technology Corp., a semiconductor company in Milpitas, Calif.
Forte, an officer with the Needham Police Department, allegedly passed that information to Manning and Younis, who then purchased shares of Linear stock in advance of the public announcement of the acquisition on July 26, 2016, prosecutors said.
Younis also purchased call options — a bet that the price of a stock will increase prior to the expiration of the option — and tipped a business associate to purchase Linear shares as well, prosecutors alleged.
After the deal was announced, Manning, Younis and Younis’s associate allegedly sold their Linear securities at a profit, and Manning paid Forte a kickback for giving him the tip, prosecutors said.
The defendants are scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.
They face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.
News
Norfolk County Sheriff seizes $14k in smuggled Suboxone
The Norfolk County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that it intercepted and confiscated what it estimated as $14,000 worth of Suboxone from an unnamed inmate who attempted to smuggle the controlled substance into its facility.
Suboxone is the brand name for a pharmaceutical drug to combat opioid addictions and is produced by the pharmaceutical company Indivior, according to the company’s website. Suboxone is used as a prescription “sublingual film,” which means it is to be dissolved under the tongue. The inmate had attempted to smuggle in 35 strips of the film, according to the sheriff’s office.
“The introduction of illegal drugs into our facility threatens the well-being and recovery of the justice-involved individuals here doing the hard work of turning their lives around,” Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott said in a press release.
The release highlighted the sheriff’s office’s “comprehensive set of recovery resources for justice-involved individuals with substance use disorder.” In March of 2001, the department had been awarded a $700,000 State Opioid Response grant by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which funded “successful re-entry” programs there. That followed a program introduced the year before that developed a medication-assisted treatment initiative.
Suboxone is a mix of two drugs: the active buprenorphine, which works on the brain like an opioid but is weaker than heroin or methadone and is used to stave off cravings for opioids; and naloxone, designed as a deterrent for misuse, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Naloxone will only activate if the product is injected instead of used as directed and “will cause someone who is dependent on opioids to have uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms,” according to the NAMI website.
News
Biden at his 1-year mark says he ‘outperformed’ promises as coronavirus rages and inflation soars
President Biden is defending his first year in office, saying he “probably outperformed” his promises as the country continues to battle the surging coronavirus pandemic, soaring inflation and as much of his agenda has been grounded to a halt.
With Thursday marking his one year in the Oval Office, Biden held a nearly two-hour press conference at the White House Wednesday — discussing COVID-19, voting rights, the midterms and more.
His one-year anniversary comes as inflation is significantly up, legislation is stalled in Congress and COVID leads to more than 1,000 deaths a day. He was asked during the press conference if he “overpromised” to the American people about what was possible during his first year in office.
“I didn’t overpromise … I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen,” Biden responded. “The fact of the matter is that we’re in a situation where we have made enormous progress. You mentioned the number of deaths from COVID. Well, it was three times that not long ago. It’s coming down. Everything is changing. It’s getting better.”
“Look, I didn’t overpromise,” he added. “But I think if you take a look at what we’ve been able to do, you’d have to acknowledge we made enormous progress. But one of the things… I haven’t been able to do so far is get my Republican friends to get in the game at making things better in this country.”
News
More Americans than average leaning Republican at end of 2021, poll shows
More Americans identified as Republican, or leaned Republican, by the end of 2021 than have in decades, according to the latest Gallup poll — a dramatic change in trends dominated by Democrats for years.
Preferences shifted from a nine-point Democratic advantage in the first quarter of the year to a five-point GOP edge by the end of the year, in the poll released this week.
On average, Americans’ political party preferences for the whole of 2021 looked similar to prior years, with slightly more U.S. adults identifying as Democrats or leaning Democratic — 46% —than identified as Republicans or leaned Republican — 43%, obscuring the dramatic shift in preferences throughout the year.
