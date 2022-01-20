Celebrities
A Legend Immortalized: 20 Quotes That Prove ‘Pharaoh Of Fabulosity’ André Leon Talley Was As Wise As He Was Fashionable
Former Vogue creative director and fashion icon André Leon Talley died Tuesday at the age of 73, and the world of fashion is still mourning his loss. But a funny thing happens when someone as wise, outspoken, and influential as Talley was transitions—their words live on forever.
Talley was blessed with an eye for fashion, a mind for fashion journalism and a thunderous voice that refused to be stifled by America, the fashion industry, the overwhelmingly white world of journalism or the stronghold eurocenticity has on what is or isn’t considered beautiful.
Talley was “the first Black man to hold his position at Vogue, and oftentimes he was the only Black person in the front row at fashion shows,” Vogue wrote in his obituary about their “Pharaoh of Fabulosity”, and he could have been content in being the first and one of the few.
You’d be surprised how many Black people have no problem getting one foot through the door and then using the other to kick down the ladder. Talley did his best to use both feet to stomp that door into splinters—which is to say he used his platform relentlessly to promote and push for diversity in his industry.
So to celebrate the man and his legacy, we have compiled 20 quotes from André Leon Talley that should still be remembered and honored long after his death—starting with that time he told America about its dusty-a** self.
1. “So far, it’s been a bleak streak over here in America! You know what? It’s a famine of beauty. The famine of beauty, honey! My eyes are starving for beauty!”
2. “If Marc Jacobs can wear a lace dress, I can wear a kaftan or anything else I want, at any time.”
3. “Wearing clothes should be a personal narrative of emotion. I always respond to fashion in an emotional way.”
4. “I don’t consider myself a slave to fashion, but a custodian and curatorial person of fashion.”
5. “People love fashion exhibits because they can fantasize. They can respond to a dress even if they can never wear a dress like that.”
6. “I do believe there’s a heaven. I do believe that God has given me the resilience and the survival skills to withstand the chiffon trenches.”
7. “You cannot live your life in the elitist world of fashion and not step out or you’re disconnected. You have to realize that fashion is not the endgame.”
8. “There is room in today’s world for men to wear dresses.”
9. “Beauty is health. Health is beauty.”
10. “People need to be edited; life needs to be edited. I need to be edited.”
11. “I have always admired stylishly confident women who dress with great authority. This lifelong love of elegance began with the humble wardrobe of my late grandmother Mrs. Bennie Frances Davis.”
12. “I like the idea of being warm and secure. That’s what home should be. That you have a sense of warmth, security, love, and you love the things around you and surround yourself with beauty.”
13. “I would have loved to have been at Vogue in the 60s when Mrs. Vreeland was there. But then I wouldn’t have been at Vogue in the 60s because they wouldn’t have had a black male editor at a fashion magazine the way they did in 1983.”
15. “You can be aristocratic without having been born into an aristocratic family.”
16. “Have knowledge of what you’re talking about. Read and be curious. Always listen. Be prepared when you’re doing something. That’s especially true in the fashion world.”
17. “When I have interns, I always say, ‘Handwritten thank-you notes can make a difference.’ People remember that – not an e-mail, a handwritten note in an envelope.”
18. “I love people—it is not the fashion, it is the people in fashion I love.”
19. “I’d like to be remembered as someone who made a difference in the lives of young people – that I nurtured someone and taught them to pursue their dreams and their careers, to leave a legacy.”
And you did, sir. You made a difference for young people and people of color across the world.
Rest well, André Leon Talley, your legacy will live on.
This Down Jacket Will Keep You Warm All Winter & It’s Less Than 1/4 Of The Price Of A Canada Goose
The weather continues to get chillier & if you’re in search of a cozy jacket, we’ve got the one for you that’s just as warm as a Canada Goose for a quarter of a price!

Whether you want it to be here or not, the weather outside is getting frightful! To face the (mostly) delightful snow and wind, you’re going to need a great down jacket to get you through. Look no further than the Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood, which retails for just $119 on Amazon, but does the job of a Canada Goose, which goes for upwards of $995! The Orolay mid-length down jacket covers your upper thighs and is filled with white duck down with high purity to keep you super warm all winter long!
Buy the Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood for $119.99 here.
Like the popular Canada Goose Parka, this down jacket hits just above your knees and the ultra-warm hood is lined with removable high-quality faux fur to keep you fashionable and warm. The down jacket also features a two-way separated front zipper that demonstrates strong and smooth features, two side-entry pockets that can keep your hands warm and also help with carrying your small items, and adjustable elastic rib cuffs that are destined to keep you warm at all times!
Customers gush over this down jacket in reviews, with one user saying “don’t let the thinness fool you, the coat may be just what you need!” “I have worn this coat in minus 15 degrees wind chill and with a medium weight sweater. I was just right!” they added. Others raved about the amazing water-resistant fabric the down jacket is made out of and claim it’s perfect for bracing the cold wind.
“I was headed to NYC the week after Christmas and knew it was supposed to be one of the coldest stretches ever (15 degrees + windchill) so I ordered this coat to keep me warm since we were going to be doing a lot of walking outside. It was delivered exactly when promised so I had it in time for our trip,” a reviewer explained. “The coat fit great (I’m 5’5″ and weigh 124 and size medium fit perfectly – with a shirt & sweater underneath). It was nice and long too (reached the top of my legs) so it kept me really warm. It was really comfortable and never felt or looked bulky or cumbersome. The zipper goes up nice and high so my neck was warm (although I did wear a scarf so that helped too)! The hood was great — just wish there was a button or snap that connected the two sides of the hood under the neck to keep it more securely in place in the wind. I did have a ribbed hat on underneath because of the extreme cold and the hood stayed up fine even over that.”
Many customers suggest sizing up in the Orolay Down Jacket as it appears to run small. Plus, you want some extra space to bundle up underneath it and add some extra layers! The down jacket comes in a variety of colors on Amazon to choose from, including a rich navy, bright white, army green, and black. Shop now!
Here’s What Happened When Accused Blaccenteur Awkwafina Was Nominated For An NAACP Image Award
Awkwaaaard
Excuse me, Awkwafina got a nomination for WHAT from WHO? https://t.co/VNsYO8iosi
— Theo ✡︎ טוביה ☭ 🏳️🌈 (@jewish_activist) January 19, 2022
Today’s main character on Twitter is (you guessed it!) Awkwafina who was nominated for an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture) after years of outrage over her plucky use of a ‘Blaccent’ in popular films like “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Other nominees include Andre Braugher (Spirit Untamed), Brian Tyree Henry (Vivo), Eric André (Sing 2), and Letitia Wright (Sing 2) but it was the Golden Globe-winning actress who overshadowed the nomination proceedings hosted by Marcus Scribner and Tinashe.
You may recall the aloof comedian’s awkward response to a question about her use of a Blaccent in an interview with Reuters Showbiz that immediately went viral.
.@awkwafina addresses controversy of her using a ‘blaccent’ in films: pic.twitter.com/razgNiTFke
— Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) September 10, 2021
“Um… You know, I’m open to the conversation. I think it really is something that I think is a little bit multi-faceted and layered, and so… yeah.”
At this point, it’s clear she’s not reading the room that’s flooded with complaints about her Blaccent and how she benefits from it as an Asian-American woman in Hollywood.
Whether or not she’ll seriously address the issue remains to be seen but the controversy hasn’t seemed to stop her from being cast in major films like Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey.
Awkwafina aside, the NAACP got the star-studded nominations right for the 53rd Annual Awards show that you can watch on February 26th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.
“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their incredible work in film, television, music and more,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, Chairman of the Image Awards Committee.
BET President/CEO Scott Mills also expressed his excitement about the upcoming event.
“The BET team is immensely proud to continue our partnership with the NAACP and the annual Image Awards, underpinning our longstanding legacy of celebrating Black Excellence,” he said.
“It is an extraordinary privilege to provide our unparalleled platforms to recognize the vast contributions of Black creators, in a way that only BET, and NAACP can.”
How do you feel about the NAACP nominating Awkwafina? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter on the flip.
Countdown to the NAACP responding like. . . “we are for the advancement of ALL colored people, and Awkwafina is a woman of color!”
😂😂😂
— Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) January 19, 2022
“Countdown to the NAACP responding like. . . “we are for the advancement of ALL colored people, and Awkwafina is a woman of color!” – this really might happen, though
Jason Bateman’s Wife: Everything To Know About Amanda Anka & Their 20 Year Marriage
Get the scoop on Amanda Anka, who has been happily married to actor Jason Bateman for over two decades.
Avid TV and movie fans should be familiar with Jason Bateman. The 53-year-old A-list star is best known on the small screen for his roles in Arrested Development and Ozark. In film, he’s starred in Juno, Horrible Bosses, The Switch, Zootopia, and more. Jason is also a director, producer, and hosts the SmartLess podcast alongside Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. But what fans may forget about Jason is that he’s been happily married for over two decades now. His wife, Amanda Anka, is beautiful and talented in her own right. Here’s everything you need to know about Amanda and her everlasting romance with Jason.
Amanda is an actress & producer.
Like her husband, Amanda is an actor. One of her first acting jobs was as a vampire in a 1991 episode of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, according to her IMDb. She’s had minor roles on Beverly Hills, 90210, ER, Taxi, Bones, and The Fosters. She was also part of the voiceover cast of Adult Swim’s mockumentary TV special The Greatest Event in Television Series. Amanda is currently a co-producer on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, alongside stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. She and Jason have been close friends with Jennifer, 52, for years.
Amanda’s father is famous.
Amanda comes from a famous family. Her father is singer Paul Anka, 80, while her mother is former model Anne de Zogheb. Paul and Anne divorced in 2001, and she died in 2017 at 74 years old. Amanda has four sisters: Amelia, Anthea, Alicia, and Alexandra. She also has a half-brother, Ethan, who is Paul’s son with his second wife, Anna Åberg.
How did Jason and Amanda meet?
Jason and Amanda were just teenagers when they met at a Los Angeles Kings hockey game in 1987. However, the pair didn’t start dating for another 10 years. “I just wasn’t into where he was at,” Amanda told GQ in 2013.
When did Jason and Amanda get married?
Jason and Amanda tied the knot in July 2001, after four years of dating. He previously told The Daily Telegraph, “I looked around at the relationships that were the longest in my life, and they were the ones I had with my friends. I thought, if I only wanted to get married once, I should probably marry a friend. I wanted to marry somebody who wasn’t someone I had to be in any particular mood to want to be around – with close friends, you can be with them no matter what mood you’re in. just waited until I found a girl that really was that in my life. Amanda is and that’s why it feels so effortless.”
But the start of Jason and Amanda’s marriage wasn’t easy. Jason had struggled with alcohol and drugs throughout the 1990s, and after his wedding, the bad behavior continued. “I was never at a place where rehab would have been appropriate,” he said in a past interview with Details. “Booze was what would make me want to stay out all night and do some blow or smoke a joint or whatever, so shutting that off was key. It’s like ketchup and French fries — I don’t want one without the other,” he added. Amanda eventually took a planned holiday trip to Mexico without her husband and demanded he seek help, which he did. He recalled to Details, “Do you want to continue being great at being in your twenties, or do you want to step up and graduate into adulthood?”
Amanda and Jason have 2 kids.
Jason and Amanda welcomed their first child, daughter Francesca, now 15, on October 28, 2006. Six years later, their daughter Maple, now 9, was born on February 10, 2012. Jason and Amanda have enjoyed so many special moments with their daughters over the years. In July 2017, Amanda and the girls supported Jason at his Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star ceremony in L.A. The actor also gave his family a sweet shoutout when he won a SAG Award in Jan. 2019 for his performance as Marty Byrde in Ozark. “Amanda, Franny and Maple, without you, none of it would be enjoyable. And it probably wouldn’t be possible,” he said in his acceptance speech. “I love you more than I even tell you I do and I’ll be home for kisses, so don’t go to bed. And Amanda, pop a mint. I’m gonna come give you yours in about five minutes.”
