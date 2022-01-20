News
Adam Minter: Holiday gift returns are choking retailers and landfills
As the warmth of the holiday season ebbs, Americans are taking a cold look at their Christmas gifts. Many don’t like what they see.
One in four Americans expects to return at least one holiday gift by next weekend, according to a report by UPS. That’s at least 60 million packages in a single returns season for the world’s largest package shipper alone, and a 10% increase over 2020 holiday returns. As the costs of shipping and handling those returns increases, retailers and consumers are facing an expensive and unsustainable shopping future.
For generations, savvy retailers adopted lenient return policies as a way to project reliability and retain customers. They knew perfectly well that unscrupulous customers could exploit no-questions-asked or receipt-optional refund policies. But the success of retailers like Nordstrom Inc. and Target Corp., both of whom have famously permissive return policies and loyal customers, highlighted the countervailing benefits. In a recent survey of apparel companies, 86% of respondents agreed that returns are a “necessary evil.”
Online retailers recognized the necessity early, adopting lenient return policies and free return shipping to build trust and loyalty with consumers new to e-commerce. Perhaps the most aggressive proponent was Zappos, the online shoe retailer now owned by Amazon.com Inc. Early on, the company encouraged customers to order shoes in multiple sizes and then return the ones that don’t fit — and paid for the shipping. As far back as 2010, Zappos was happily telling reporters that its best customers are the ones who return the most products.
It’s an expensive way to gain market share. In 2020, U.S. consumers returned around $428.6 billion in merchandise, or 10.6% of total retail sales. Now online retailers, buffeted by picky COVID-era consumers, face return rates between 15% and 30%.
Refunds are just the start of a retailer’s costs. According to a recent analysis from companies involved in the returns industry, it costs $33 for retailers to process a $50 return item in 2021, a 59% increase over the previous year.
Several familiar factors figure into those rising costs during the COVID-19 era, especially for e-commerce retailers. Rising transportation costs have made it more expensive to move returned goods to specialized processing centers and then to their final destinations. Rising labor costs have pressured retailers in need of employees to open, assess and route returned products.
But the biggest costs, by far, are related to write-downs and liquidation of returns (on average, between $6.50 and $35.25 per $50 product). Few returned products are rerouted back into a retailer’s inventory. The flood of returns is so heavy (and growing) that it’s simply impossible for retailers to assess whether each individual pair of jeans, porch furniture combo or Lego set is in resellable condition.
To manage the volume, retailers rely on a byzantine network of brokers, resellers, liquidators and — sometimes — themselves to wring value out of returns. For example, Home Depot Inc. hosts online liquidation auctions of returned products with lot descriptions like “Truckload (18 pallets) of Outdoor Power Equipment, Vanities & More.” Winners sort and — hopefully — resell the products. But there’s no guarantee that everything will work (it’s a return, after all), and thus the reseller also takes on the burden of disposal.
That can be a heavy burden. In 2020, retail returns produced nearly 6 billion pounds of waste. Some of that is packaging. But much of it is returned product that can’t be resold. In those cases, resellers and retailers, faced with an unmanageable flood of returns, are known to incinerate returned inventory or dump it in landfills. Retailers who fail to address the problem not only bear responsibility for the waste, but risk alienating customers.
The financial burdens are just as serious. Last month, the U.K. online fashion retailer boohoo Group PLC cut its sales forecast due, in part, to a ruinous 12.5% surge in returns over December 2020.
They’re not alone. In recent years, venerable retailers, including Nordstrom, have tightened up their once-liberal return policies in the face of rising costs. So-called “free” returns are being scaled back and consumers are being encouraged to deliver unwanted products to brick-and-mortar locations.
Solutions that avoid alienating consumers accustomed to free returns remain scarce. For example, many online apparel retailers have invested in virtual fitting rooms to assist online shoppers in purchasing right-fitting clothes. So far, the fitting rooms don’t seem to have had much of an impact on returns.
A better approach might be a retail industry campaign that outlines the environmental and financial costs associated with product returns. At a time when consumers and retailers are keen to burnish their sustainability credentials, an honest acknowledgment of what happens when consumers buy more than they need (or want) could benefit everyone.
Dear Abby: Sulking hubby gives wife silent treatment after fights
Dear Abby: When my husband and I fight, which isn’t really that often, he shuts himself away for several days. He locks the door to his office or the guest room and won’t come out. I try to give him time to cool off, but sometimes it’s awkward. He wouldn’t talk to me at all for several days while his whole family was here celebrating his grandma’s 90th birthday.
He’s mad again. I apologized by text since he wouldn’t talk to me, but our kids — ages 6 and 8 — are going to wonder why Daddy isn’t with us. Should I skip a planned event and give him more time to cool off or try to approach him?
— Waiting for Him in Georgia
Dear Waiting: Skip the planned event, and when your passive-aggressive husband comes out of hiding, INSIST the two of you get marriage counseling to resolve your differences. What he has been doing isn’t healthy for your marriage. Dealing with conflict by hiding and using the silent treatment to punish one’s spouse sets a poor example for your children, who are old enough to recognize that something is wrong between Daddy and Mommy. If he won’t do it for the sake of your marriage, he should do it for the emotional health of those kids.
Dear Abby: I will be meeting an old high school friend for lunch. We are now in our 50s. I heard through the grapevine that she never had children. I am unsure what to say when the subject of children comes up, as it invariably will. “I’m sorry” may not be appropriate because perhaps she never wanted any. “Wow” or “interesting” may sound a bit odd.
In a similar vein, what does one say to someone when they share that they are divorced? I recall a woman I met telling me she was divorced. I said, “I’m sorry,” and she replied, “I’m not!” What’s an appropriate response for when these situations happen? I don’t want to appear unsympathetic, but perhaps they don’t want sympathy.
— Sympathetic in Florida
Dear Sympathetic: You may have hit on something. The birthrate in the United States is at an all-time low because many women have chosen to forgo motherhood. If someone tells you she doesn’t have children, all you have to say is “Oh,” and change the subject. You should not interrogate the person further. As for the subject of divorce, sometimes dissolution of a marriage is therapeutic. Do not ask for — or expect — more details. Show an interest in what your old friend is doing NOW and move on from there.
Dear Abby: My late husband was a dentist. Should I include his DDS degree on his headstone?
— Not Sure in the South
Dear Not Sure: Although your husband may be deceased and no longer practicing dentistry, it doesn’t make him any less a dentist. He earned his degree. If you would like it carved in granite, I don’t see why it shouldn’t be. Inquire at the cemetery about its protocol.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Gallery: Celtics lose to the Hornets 111-102
Matt Stone is an award-winning photojournalist who has been working at the Boston Herald for the past 26 years. Matt has won numerous awards for his work in the area of spot news, sports, photo essays and features. Thanks to the success of our New England sports teams, Matt has been able to bring Herald readers along for the championship runs of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins.
Terry Rozier, Hornets sink Celtics
Terry Rozier had just hit his second straight 3-pointer in the third quarter — he would hit a third 31 seconds later — and in the spirit of rubbing it in turned to the Celtics bench and stuck out his tongue while backpedaling down the floor.
Charlotte’s position ahead of the Celtics in the standings considered, this is the chase that awaits your locals down the NBA stretch. Now in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, they fell two games behind the seventh-place Hornets with Wednesday night’s 111-102 loss.
“Man, it’s good. To beat a team like Boston, I’m pretty sure I can speak for a lot of people, it feels good,” said Rozier, who rose above everyone with a 28-point, six-trey, 10-assist performance. “It’s a winning program, a team with a lot of great players, plays hard to the end, so to come in here and get a win. We want to make a statement because we want to get to where they’re at as an organization. So it feels good to get a win.”
And then there was that small matter of winning for the first time as a Garden visitor.
“That’s why I kind of couldn’t control my emotions at the end, before the game, man, first time winning here, man,” he said.
A lackluster 12-point, 5-for-19, 0-for-7 3-point night from Jayson Tatum typified his team’s cold offensive night, with 21 points from Jaylen Brown and 24 from Dennis Schroder the outliers.
“They made some tough baskets. I gotta watch it again but they were just — I felt like our defense was solid, it wasn’t great,” said Brown. “It was not a great defensive night. But I still feel like they made some shots that kind of deflated us a little bit. Great defense, high hands. Miles Bridges’ hook shot or one-leg (Jalen) McDaniels, fading away from the basket. Or T-Ro shooting a step-back 3 in the corner. It was just shots that we want them to shoot, they knocked down.”
But it may have been the foul trouble that saddled Tatum and Grant Williams (five apiece) that truly dragged the Celtics down. Ime Udoka started Enes Freedom alongside Al Horford at the start of the third due to Williams’ foul total and Robert Williams’ absence for personal reasons — a tough choice considering the slow-footed Kanter’s problems against quick teams. Rozier and Bridges resumed hitting tough shots, and no amount of improved play by the Celtics could overcome the gap.
The Hornets, by virtue of a 15-3 run late in the second quarter that erased a two-point Celtics lead, never trailed again.
Gordon Hayward made his first return to the Garden since joining Charlotte two summers ago — injuries prevented a return last season — and had a quiet five-point, three-assist night. Instead it was Rozier, sticking six 3-pointers in his former team’s heart.
The guard’s post-shot frivolities aside, there wasn’t much to be amused by on the Celtics side, including by those who know the Charlotte guard well.
“He was having way too much fun out there. I didn’t say nothing to him after the game because we lost, but Terry’s a good player,” said Brown. “That’s my guy. We did an all right job on him, a solid job, but he just felt too comfortable out there. He’s made some shots in this building before, so he got hot. We can’t let that happen. But Terry Rozier has been playing well, he’s had a great season. That’s what T-Ro does. For the most part, we have to do better.”
Ime Udoka had little trouble with the ball movement, singling out the Celtics’ ability to attach 27 assists to 39 baskets. The Hornets, with Rozier and LaMelo Ball both handing out 10 assists, had 27 on 42. But the Celtics were also once again mistake prone, with the Hornets able to convert 17 C’s turnovers into 20 points.
“It’s our team in general and certain players, it’s been a night-to-night thing,” Udoka said of his team’s hot-or-cold offensive track record.
“Some nights they’re shooting it regular or a hot streak and then some nights they have some off ones,” he said. “I don’t think Jayson’s a guy you have to really worry about thinking about it too much.
“He comes down and takes the right shots and I like when he’s more aggressive getting downhill if the shot is not falling, but he was 0-for-7 from 3 and probably five, six of them were wide open,” said Udoka. “So he’s not gonna pass those up regardless of if the ball is going in or not. My message to him and the others is how can you impact the game in another way if your shots are not falling, and so I felt that’s the area we could have improved on tonight.”
Nor was that the only area in need of betterment. Witness Rozier once he got comfortable.
“Obviously he’s playing extremely well this year,” said Udoka. “And I don’t think our defense was the best on him at times, losing him somewhat and letting him get some open shots and get in a rhythm. And once he gets there obviously he’s dangerous and like you said looks forward to coming back here. So not the best overall on him. We were holding a lot of their guys down in the first half and then (Kelly) Oubre and McDaniels really came off the bench and hurt us. So I thought we were decent overall and some other guys really hurt us there. But he had a great game obviously.”
