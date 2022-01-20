Celebrities
Adam Rippon Married: Olympian Marries Jussi-Pekka Kajaala In Intimate NYE Ceremony
The Olympic figure skater announced that he and his longtime partner tied the knot in a spur of the moment ceremony.
A belated congratulations to Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala! The Olympic skater announced that he and his partner had gotten married on New Year’s Eve in a Wednesday January 19 Instagram post. Adam, 32, and JP, 34, posted a selfie together along with their dog, and they seemed incredibly happy to be newlyweds! The pair were all smiles in a selfie, taken in Los Angeles.
Both Adam and JP shared a pair of photos with JP holding up their dog, while the Olympic Bronze medalist gave his now-husband a kiss. Adam joked about how spur of the moment the pair’s wedding was in his comment. “One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of ‘let’s just go do it now.’ So we did. It was just the three of us and it was perfect,” he wrote in the caption. JP shared the same photos (plus a video of them in the car on the day of their wedding). He wrote that it the intimate ceremony was “Exactly what we wanted,” and mentioned that their dog Tony now has “two happy dads.”
While it may have been an intimate ceremony without family nearby, Adam’s mom Kelly Rippon showed how much she loves her son and new son-in-law with sweet comments on both of their posts. “I am the luckiest mom in the world!” she wrote on Adam’s post. “It was the best way to start the new year! Still smiling.”
Adam and JP announced their engagement back in February 2021. Adam wrote that while the pair may not have gotten a lot of time to bond during 2020, the former Dancing With The Stars winner spent plenty of time with his now-husband when he went for an extended visit to Finland, where JP was building a cottage. “we bought ourselves some rings and said that magic word..’duh!’” he wrote at the time. After getting engaged early in 2021, it must have been a magical end to the year to get to say “I do” on New Year’s Eve.
Psalm West, 2, Rides A Scooter While Playing In The Park With Big Sis Chicago, 4 – Photos
Siblings stick together! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 4, looked adorable and happy playing together in the park in new photos.
Is there anything better than a day of play? New photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 4, show the sweet siblings laughing and playing together with their bodyguard on January 19. Psalm cruised comfortably on a scooter, sticking his tongue out with concentration as Chicago giggled chasing behind him. With a bodyguard nearby holding a helmet, the kids appeared to be having a fun and relaxing day out in Beverly Hills.
Always in style, the Kardashian-West kiddos each rocked tan Yeezy’s from their dad’s label. Psalm took a page out of his dad’s playbook wearing a cool and casual velour sweatshirt, while girly-girl Chicago wore bouncy pigtail braids and a matching pink sweatsuit.
Last week, Psalm was also seen getting in quality time with his dad during an outing in LA. Fresh off a whirlwind weekend with new flame Julia Fox, Kanye spent time with Psalm and siblings North, 8, and Saint, 6, playing board games as a family at an LA hotel. Even amidst their parent’s ongoing drama, the kids have spent quality time with both Mom and Dad. Kim, (who has been dating Pete Davidson, 28) shared sweet photos of the family– without Kanye– looking glamorous at a small Christmas Eve celebration in December, as well.
Chicago recently celebrated her 4th birthday with a special party, where Kanye helped his daughter take a hit at a unicorn-shaped piñata. Kanye alleged that Kim originally hid the address of the birthday party from him, which he claimed was her way of keeping him from his children. But after Travis Scott reportedly shared the address with Kanye, the father-daughter pair seemed happy and relaxed celebrating her birthday together.
A Legend Immortalized: 20 Quotes That Prove ‘Pharaoh Of Fabulosity’ André Leon Talley Was As Wise As He Was Fashionable
Former Vogue creative director and fashion icon André Leon Talley died Tuesday at the age of 73, and the world of fashion is still mourning his loss. But a funny thing happens when someone as wise, outspoken, and influential as Talley was transitions—their words live on forever.
Talley was blessed with an eye for fashion, a mind for fashion journalism and a thunderous voice that refused to be stifled by America, the fashion industry, the overwhelmingly white world of journalism or the stronghold eurocenticity has on what is or isn’t considered beautiful.
Talley was “the first Black man to hold his position at Vogue, and oftentimes he was the only Black person in the front row at fashion shows,” Vogue wrote in his obituary about their “Pharaoh of Fabulosity”, and he could have been content in being the first and one of the few.
You’d be surprised how many Black people have no problem getting one foot through the door and then using the other to kick down the ladder. Talley did his best to use both feet to stomp that door into splinters—which is to say he used his platform relentlessly to promote and push for diversity in his industry.
So to celebrate the man and his legacy, we have compiled 20 quotes from André Leon Talley that should still be remembered and honored long after his death—starting with that time he told America about its dusty-a** self.
1. “So far, it’s been a bleak streak over here in America! You know what? It’s a famine of beauty. The famine of beauty, honey! My eyes are starving for beauty!”
2. “If Marc Jacobs can wear a lace dress, I can wear a kaftan or anything else I want, at any time.”
3. “Wearing clothes should be a personal narrative of emotion. I always respond to fashion in an emotional way.”
4. “I don’t consider myself a slave to fashion, but a custodian and curatorial person of fashion.”
5. “People love fashion exhibits because they can fantasize. They can respond to a dress even if they can never wear a dress like that.”
6. “I do believe there’s a heaven. I do believe that God has given me the resilience and the survival skills to withstand the chiffon trenches.”
7. “You cannot live your life in the elitist world of fashion and not step out or you’re disconnected. You have to realize that fashion is not the endgame.”
8. “There is room in today’s world for men to wear dresses.”
9. “Beauty is health. Health is beauty.”
10. “People need to be edited; life needs to be edited. I need to be edited.”
11. “I have always admired stylishly confident women who dress with great authority. This lifelong love of elegance began with the humble wardrobe of my late grandmother Mrs. Bennie Frances Davis.”
12. “I like the idea of being warm and secure. That’s what home should be. That you have a sense of warmth, security, love, and you love the things around you and surround yourself with beauty.”
13. “I would have loved to have been at Vogue in the 60s when Mrs. Vreeland was there. But then I wouldn’t have been at Vogue in the 60s because they wouldn’t have had a black male editor at a fashion magazine the way they did in 1983.”
15. “You can be aristocratic without having been born into an aristocratic family.”
16. “Have knowledge of what you’re talking about. Read and be curious. Always listen. Be prepared when you’re doing something. That’s especially true in the fashion world.”
17. “When I have interns, I always say, ‘Handwritten thank-you notes can make a difference.’ People remember that – not an e-mail, a handwritten note in an envelope.”
18. “I love people—it is not the fashion, it is the people in fashion I love.”
19. “I’d like to be remembered as someone who made a difference in the lives of young people – that I nurtured someone and taught them to pursue their dreams and their careers, to leave a legacy.”
And you did, sir. You made a difference for young people and people of color across the world.
Rest well, André Leon Talley, your legacy will live on.
This Down Jacket Will Keep You Warm All Winter & It’s Less Than 1/4 Of The Price Of A Canada Goose
The weather continues to get chillier & if you’re in search of a cozy jacket, we’ve got the one for you that’s just as warm as a Canada Goose for a quarter of a price!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Whether you want it to be here or not, the weather outside is getting frightful! To face the (mostly) delightful snow and wind, you’re going to need a great down jacket to get you through. Look no further than the Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood, which retails for just $119 on Amazon, but does the job of a Canada Goose, which goes for upwards of $995! The Orolay mid-length down jacket covers your upper thighs and is filled with white duck down with high purity to keep you super warm all winter long!
Buy the Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood for $119.99 here.
Like the popular Canada Goose Parka, this down jacket hits just above your knees and the ultra-warm hood is lined with removable high-quality faux fur to keep you fashionable and warm. The down jacket also features a two-way separated front zipper that demonstrates strong and smooth features, two side-entry pockets that can keep your hands warm and also help with carrying your small items, and adjustable elastic rib cuffs that are destined to keep you warm at all times!
Customers gush over this down jacket in reviews, with one user saying “don’t let the thinness fool you, the coat may be just what you need!” “I have worn this coat in minus 15 degrees wind chill and with a medium weight sweater. I was just right!” they added. Others raved about the amazing water-resistant fabric the down jacket is made out of and claim it’s perfect for bracing the cold wind.
“I was headed to NYC the week after Christmas and knew it was supposed to be one of the coldest stretches ever (15 degrees + windchill) so I ordered this coat to keep me warm since we were going to be doing a lot of walking outside. It was delivered exactly when promised so I had it in time for our trip,” a reviewer explained. “The coat fit great (I’m 5’5″ and weigh 124 and size medium fit perfectly – with a shirt & sweater underneath). It was nice and long too (reached the top of my legs) so it kept me really warm. It was really comfortable and never felt or looked bulky or cumbersome. The zipper goes up nice and high so my neck was warm (although I did wear a scarf so that helped too)! The hood was great — just wish there was a button or snap that connected the two sides of the hood under the neck to keep it more securely in place in the wind. I did have a ribbed hat on underneath because of the extreme cold and the hood stayed up fine even over that.”
Many customers suggest sizing up in the Orolay Down Jacket as it appears to run small. Plus, you want some extra space to bundle up underneath it and add some extra layers! The down jacket comes in a variety of colors on Amazon to choose from, including a rich navy, bright white, army green, and black. Shop now!
