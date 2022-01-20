After slow start, rookie RB Michael Carter proved he can carry the load for the Jets

Suggest a Correction
Michael Carter proved he’s a key building block for the Jets during his rookie season.
The 5-8, 201-pound former North Carolina standout emerged as Gang Green’s lead back after a slow start and he ended up leading Robert Saleh’s team in scrimmage yards (964), which was fourth best among NFL rookies. His final stats included 639 yards on the ground, a strong 4.35 yards per carry, and four touchdowns in 14 games. He added 325 receiving yards.
There’s an argument to be made that if Carter didn’t suffer an ankle injury against the Dolphins in Week 11 (which cost him three games), and a concussion against the Buccaneers, he could have made a charge at a 1,000-yard season. The Jets haven’t had a back go over 1,000 yards since Chris Ivory in 2015.
Regardless, it was a good rookie year, and the Jets go into the offseason knowing they have a key cog in place in their running back room.
Carter’s best trait as a first-year pro was his ability to run through contact. He finished with 558 yards after contact and his per carry average of 3.8 was ninth best in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. In addition, he averaged a broken tackle per 11 rushes (12th highest in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference).
His best game came against the Jaguars in Week 16 when he erupted for 118 yards on 16 carries in Gang Green’s 26-21 victory. He looked to keep things rolling the following week against the Buccaneers and delivered an explosive 55-yard run on the third play of the game. But he was forced out of the game later in the first half with a concussion.
Overall, though, it was a slow start to the season for Carter as the entire Jets offense came out of the gate stuck in the mud. Quarterback Zach Wilson went through his rookie growing pains, Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur struggled early as a first-year play-caller, and the offensive line struggled with chemistry, communication and simply getting the defense blocked.
So there were a bunch of reasons why Carter didn’t produce right from the start. In his first six games, he averaged just 3.48 yards per carry with 202 yards and two touchdowns.
“At the beginning of the year, just speaking from an offensive perspective, we walked around a lot and that’s something that we needed to fix. Because just being candid, like really transparent, a lot of these guys came from San Francisco and you watch one of their games and these guys are like a fricken army, their offense moves like a little army,” Carter said after the Jets season finale against the Bills about the new coaching staff’s ties to the 49ers.
Once the offense got the hang of the system, the production from the backs improved.
“I think we ran the ball better,” Carter said of the Jets down the stretch.
So as the season progressed, and the attention to detail improved, Carter’s production doubled. In the next seven games, he had 418 rushing yards (5.23 average) with two touchdowns and 194 receiving yards.
What helped accelerate Carter’s growth was LaFleur’s development as a play-caller, the offensive line working together better and improved play from the quarterback position.
One key aspect of his game that Carter needs to focus on during the offseason is attacking between the tackles. The bulk of his yards came from running outside the tackles (426, 4.8 average). But his average dropped to 3.7 yards per carry when he took it up the middle.
That’s not all on him, though. The interior offensive line needs to do a better job of creating creases for him. He’ll get better, too, as the interior run blocking improves and he learns how to attack the inside rushing tracks better.
Carter is dynamic running outside the tackles, which is a strength. Once he elevates his inside game, he could become a top tier running back.
Overall, the Jets got great value when they drafted Carter in the fourth round (107th overall) and he showed that he can be the No. 1 back for Gang Green in the future.
If he can stay healthy as a sophomore, 1,000 yards on the ground should be the goal.
— Zach Wilson, QB
— Elijah Moore, WR
ST. LOUIS- Bidding has already passed $75,000 at a Boston-based auction house for a silver medal won by an American track and field athlete at the 1904 Olympic Games held in St. Louis.
The medal, won by Daniel Frank, is among nearly 200 Olympic-related items up on the auction block by RR Auction, along with silver medals from London, Nagano and Torino.
According to the auction house:
The bidding for the medal and scrapbook is up to $75,000. The auction closes January 20, 2022 at 6pm ET. Another lot in the auction features other athletic items, unrelated to Frank’s Olympic competition, which it says is directly from his personal collection.
Frank died in 1965.
MEHLVILLE, Mo. – Firefighters have closed both directions of the 13,000 block of Tesson Ferry Road to traffic to battle a fire. The fire is located at Mack’s Tires in south St. Louis County.
Two fire departments have been called to help put it out. Black smoke can be seen rising from the business. Firefighters are filling the street with vehicles and hoses. Some of the first responders are on ladders to help spray water on the blase.
It appears that firefighters have the fire under control. But, the smoke can be seen rising from the building for miles. It does not appear that anyone was injured.
KMOX reporter Bryan Kelly tweets that the building has been gutted by the fire. It started from a car running in a bay and then quickly spread.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.
A man was shot dead Tuesday in southwest Denver, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of S Kendall St. One adult male was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Updates will be provided as the become available. No arrests at this time. pic.twitter.com/H840MkCLIK
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 18, 2022
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena