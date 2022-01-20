Celebrities
ALLBLK’s ‘A House Divided’ Exclusive Clips: Drama & Problems Persist For The Sanders Family In Season 4
The Sanders family is back and they’re bringing even more elite and esteemed family drama.
ALLBLK’s “A House Divided” follows the members of the Sanders family, the direct descendants of Letty Sanders, a slave who became the richest Black woman in what was then the newly formed city of Los Angeles.
Following the passing of the family’s present-day matriarch, secrets are uncovered and scandals emerge about the Sanders, who are forced to band together for the sake of their survival and long-standing legacy.
In season 4, the saga continues as truths are revealed, lies are told and the Sanders family further unravels. Carissa (Demetria McKinney, Motherland: Fort Salem) is back and she’s struggling with learning to trust again. She’s also continuing to battle her biggest adversary, Alexis (LisaRaye McCoy, The Family Business).
Cameron Sr. (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, The Jacksons: An American Dream) navigates an international extortion plot while trying to maintain his freedom…to no avail. Meanwhile, Jupiter (Taja V. Simpson, The Oval) uses her wits and sex appeal to outsmart just about everyone as Auntie Mae (Deborah Lacey, Straight Outta Compton) and Cam Jr. (Brad James, Outer Banks) make moves to exert their power. Additional cast includes Paula Jai Parker (Queen Sugar), Parker McKenna Posey (Games People Play), and Terrell Carter (FOX’s EMPIRE).
On season 4, we’ll see Alexis and Cameron Sr. continue to make plans about their casino while coming to terms with the fact that they’ll need a reset.
“In order to make this casino work, to start a new beginning we’ve got to get rid of everything—everyone who could weigh us down,” says Alexis.
“Whatever it takes, I need a new start,” agrees Cameron.
As for Carissa, she’s out of jail and having an intense convo with her attorney.
“We’ll still need to get the charges dropped or significantly lowered,” says the lawyer who then reveals a crafty plan. “You having a life sentence around your neck is like constantly having a gun pointed at you. My job is to get that gun out of your face.”
“A House Divided” season 4 is currently streaming on ALLBK.
Are YOU watching?
A House Divided is executive produced by Dan Garcia and New Kingdom Pictures, alongside ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.
Lena Dunham Reveals She’s Considering Rebooting ‘Girls’ The Same Way ‘Sex & The City’ Did
The writer and actress admitted to floating the idea of bringing back some of her iconic characters but older for a new take on the series.
Lena Dunham is clearly loving And Just Like That! The 35-year-old actress said that she’s felt inspired by the Sex And The City reboot to possibly do the same thing with her classic series Girls in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday January 19. She did admit that the time isn’t just right yet, but maybe Girls fans can look forward to Hannah and the gang reuniting somewhere down the line.
Lena mentioned the possibility after reflecting on filming the early seasons of Girls at the same studios where Sex And The City was shot. The actress raved about And Just Like That before mentioning that she’d had a few casual chats about the possibility of bringing back Girls. “It was such a pleasure to see those women back together and to see them take on middle-age sexuality,” she told THR. “For me, those are women who can do no wrong.”
While Lena might bring the show back eventually, fans will probably have to wait. HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloy did say that the network didn’t have plans to revive the series anytime soon, and Lena admitted that she thinks right now, people would probably just be more interested in Adam Driver. “We all recognize it’s not time yet. I want it to be at a moment when the characters’ lives have really changed. Right now, everyone would just be wanting to see Kylo Ren,” she quipped.
Even though fans may have to wait to see their favorite Girls characters older and wiser, the cast have certainly done a lot of growing up in real life since the show ended in 2017! Lena tied the knot with her husband Luis Felber back in September 2021, and the Girls creator had plenty of her famous friends there to celebrate her marriage, including her pal Taylor Swift. Of course, Lena isn’t the only star from the show to have major life changes since the series ended. Adam has also gone on to be nominated for two Academy Awards and starred in plenty of critically-acclaimed movies since the show ended, including 2021’s House of Gucci, which he performed in alongside Lady Gaga.
Room Full Of Vultures: Jay-Z’s Team Roc Puts A Foot On Department Of Justice To Investigate Allegedly Shady Kansas City Police Department
If can’t respect that…
Jay-Z got a whole lot of criticism, side-eyes, and outright slander following the announcement that he would be partnering with the NFL in the wake of the Colin Kaepernick blackballing. Some of that criticism was rightfully deserved. The road to hell is paved with good intentions and the visuals of the big money business deal were tough for a lot of folks to swallow. That said, the idea that Shawn Carter doesn’t make his money and resources available to help further the cause seems greatly sensationalized by the “abolish Roc Nation Brunch” crowd on Twitter.
According to NBCNews, the social justice division of Roc Nation, Team Roc, is putting significant pretty pressure on the Department of Justice to investigate the Kansas City Police Department. Last year, according to KSHB, local activists pressed the then-mayor to ask the DOJ to take a fine-tooth comb to the city’s policing practices that they say skew crooked as hell. Team Roc, helmed by lawyer Alex Spiro, has joined forces with the Midwest Innocence Project to lobby for this much-needed deep-dive.
“The DOJ’s continued inaction tells targeted minority communities held hostage to the whims of the carceral state that justice does not exist for them, that their lives do not matter,” says the letter, which is addressed to Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.
In just one instance, a man named John Keith Calvin was sentenced to prison for the murder of his wife Rose Calvin even though another man confessed to the killing. One of the detectives on that case is a man named Roger Golubski. According to the KSHB report, the FBI has been investigating Golubski for framing an innocent man because the man’s mother was not open to letting the detective between her legs.
These are the types of police officers we’re dealing with and they all need to be brought into the light of day to be publically outed and held responsible.
Gisele Cozies Up To Her Sisters In Rare Photo Of The Women Together On Vacation In Bikinis & Shorts
Good genes run in the family & Gisele Bundchen proved that when she posed alongside her three sisters in a stunning new photo.
It’s no secret that Gisele Bundchen, 41, is absolutely stunning and it seems that beauty runs in the family as Gisele shared a very rare photo with her three sisters. All four ladies including Gisele’s twin Patricia, as well as sisters Rafaela and Graziela, all posed by the pool in stunning bikinis.
In the photo Gisele posted, the supermodel wore a pair of high-waisted pale yellow knit shorts with a tiny red bikini top that had shells hanging off tassels in the front. She topped her look off with a brown baseball cap and a pair of sandals.
Her twin sister rocked the same baseball cap with a tan linen button-down shirt on top of a brown triangle bikini top. She styled her blouse with a pair of striped baggy shorts.
Rafaela looked fabulous in a lavender bikini top with a tie-front paired with a patterned blue sarong wrapped around her waist, while Graziela rocked a pair of baggy pink linen overalls on top of a white bikini.
Gisele rarely posts photos with her siblings, and instead, she posts photos with her own kids. Just recently, she and Tom Brady’s son, Benjamin, turned 12. For his birthday, Gisele posted two photos to her page – one of her and Ben hugging in the ocean while in their swimsuits and a solo shot of Benjamin in the water.
She captioned the slideshow, “Happy birthday my sweet Benny! You are growing up way too fast! I am so proud of the kind and loving boy that you are and I feel so lucky to be your mamma. Love you sooooo much !”
