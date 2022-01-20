AscendEX Lists the Solanium Token, SLIM

AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of the Solanium Token (SLIM) under the trading pair SLIM/USDT on AscendEX starting January 20 at 2 p.m. UTC.

Solanium is a decentralized platform for fundraising and trading on the Solana blockchain. The platform includes a top-tier Solana launchpad, staking mechanisms for SLIM, wallet management, governance, and a soon to be deployed DEX. Users are able to stake SLIM tokens to receive rewards. Users can manage their Solana wallet and participate in the protocol’s governance. The platform will give high priority to the development of both the user interface and user experience, as these are part of the core foundations that some feel are currently lacking within the Solana ecosystem.

All major Solana wallets will be supported by the platform. The platform will extend to any connected wallet with in-line wallet management. Users do not have to leave the platform to see their token balances, send or receive tokens, or manage token accounts.

The platform allows users to stake Solanium’s SLIM token to receive vSLIM token. vSLIM token qualifies users for fee distribution, voting right, and access to exclusive launchpad pools. The staking protocol is based on time-weighted voting. Users can time-lock SLIM tokens. The longer the time-lock, the bigger the vSLIM ’boost’, the more vSLIM tokens users receive. The time-weight voting mechanism will be based on Curve.fi DAO voting, with a lower maximum locking time.

The first phase of the governance on Solanium will be a mix between a centralized solution and blockchain voting. There will be a centralized app where users can sign with their wallet and cast a vote. The votes will be saved in the database of the application. There are multiple community incentives planned that are tightly integrated into the platform, introducing users from every level to the Solana ecosystem and the Solanium Platform.

AscendEX is excited to work with the Solanium team and help support the Solana ecosystem.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.

To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:

Website: https://ascendex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global

Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish

Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex

About Solanium

Solanium is a decentralized platform for fundraising and trading on the Solana blockchain. The platform includes a DEX UI, staking, wallet management, governance and a launchpad. Users can stake SLIM tokens to receive rewards. Solanium is the go-to platform for the Solana blockchain. Users can manage their Solana wallet and participate in their protocol’s governance. The platform will give high priority to both User Interface and User Experience, as this is one of the core principles that are currently lacking within the Solana ecosystem.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://www.solanium.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/solanium_io

Telegram: https://t.me/solanium_io

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.