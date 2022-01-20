Avalanche gets 34 saves from Pavel Francouz in 2-0 victory at Anaheim

The Timberwolves were rolling. Atlanta had no answer for Minnesota’s offensive attack in the first half Wednesday.

The Wolves were up 12 points at the break and appeared poised to record back-to-back road wins, a third straight victory and get back over .500 on the season.

And then they imploded in the third quarter. That implosion featured poor defense — Trae Young went off for 23 of the Hawks’ 45 points in the frame — sloppy offense and, most important, a complete lack of composure that ended in a 134-122 loss to Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

Forget the Hawks. Forget Young. Composure can be the Timberwolves’ No. 1 enemy on any given night.

“It could be,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “I think that goes along with kind of youth, as well. We’re going to have to be better.”

Minnesota expressed its displeasure with the officials nearly every trip down the floor. Finally, after not getting a call when he felt he was fouled on a drive, Anthony Edwards went off on a referee. He picked up two technical fouls in a matter of moments and was promptly ejected in a homecoming game for the Atlanta native.

In a pool report, official Bill Kennedy said Edwards’ first technical came for an “overt gesture and the use of profanity directed toward an official.” The second was for “aggressively approaching the official while continuing his use of profanity.”

At the end of the quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns hit a fadeaway jumper to pull Minnesota within eight.

He then proceeded to tower over and stare down Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu, which resulted in a technical foul on Towns. And upon review, it was determined that Towns kicked Okongwu on his shot attempt, wiping out the basket and earning Towns a flagrant foul on top of the tech.

After the ensuing free throws, the Wolves’ deficit grew to 13 by quarter’s end. Towns eventually fouled out of the game. In dropping the contest to the Hawks (19-25), the Timberwolves (22-23) kicked away an opportunity to deliver a statement in the process.

Winning road games in New York and Atlanta on consecutive nights is something legitimate playoff teams do. But Minnesota provided a reminder that it’s just not there yet. Not because of talent — the Wolves possess plenty of that. In the first half alone, Towns, Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined for 48 points.

Russell finished with 31 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Minnesota’s offense certainly wasn’t an issue. Its composure sure was. Such is too often the case for the Timberwolves, whose first instinct when they feel something unjustly didn’t go their way is to erupt.

“That’s every game for us, honestly,” Russell said. “When adversity sets in, we’re either going to go about it the right way or let it roll over and affect us the next play, and the next play, and the next guy’s mad. It’s just a contagious domino effect. I think that’s where we gotta be better. Simple as that.”

Young finished with 37 points and 14 assists as he easily dissected the Wolves’ defense. Minnesota built a 16-point first-quarter lead by scoring 42 points over the first 12 minutes, but then Patrick Beverley exited with an ankle injury and Minnesota simply started trading baskets.

The Hawks came out of the halftime break red hot, and Minnesota never really recovered.

Finch said Edwards apologized to his teammates after the game. He called it a learning experience for the second-year standout, while noting it’s rare for someone to be ejected after one sequence.

Finch said he wasn’t clear on the situation with Towns and didn’t get a good look at the play. Towns certainly didn’t think the flagrant was warranted, noting the large number of prominent players who execute a one-legged fadeaway jumper, though their form is a little different than what Towns displayed Wednesday.

Finch, too, was frustrated. Some of that had to do with his team’s play, some of it had to do with his feelings about the officiating. The Timberwolves were the beneficiaries of a few crucial non-calls late in their win over the Knicks on Tuesday. It was clear they didn’t feel as though they got a good whistle in Atlanta.

“We work hard on it, and we work hard on educating our guys on how to play, not foul. We work hard on trying to play through contact. We work hard on people helping us on consultant levels,” Finch said. “We just have to keep plugging away and just kind of have to shoulder this burden and we just have to fight through it. We didn’t play well enough to win tonight, that’s the bottom line. We have to be better in that department, and the calls will come when we play well enough to win.”

That level isn’t reached consistently enough, Russell noted. He said losses like Wednesday’s are needed, because the Timberwolves still have much to learn. Wednesday was another reminder of just that.

“Whenever adversity sets in, how we handle it is on us,” Russell said. “So I think it’s much needed, us losing our composure, whatever comes with it, I think it’s all necessary.”