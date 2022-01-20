Connect with us

Beer opera, Stevon Lucero's legacy and a trippy "Perception Shift" this weekend in Denver

RIP, legendary Denver artist Stevon Lucero
RIP, legendary Denver artist Stevon Lucero

Through March 30. Denver’s influential muralist and painter Stevon Lucero saw his work displayed in countless commercial and artistic settings throughout his five-decade career. His vibrant, surreal imagery recasts scenes that came to him in lucid dreams — from “Neo-pre-Columbian” figures to metarealism and Chicano culture.

The still underappreciated Lucero — who died at the age of 72 on Nov. 28, 2021 — will be feted through March 30 with an exhibition at the Parsons Theatre (1 E. Memorial Parkway in Northglenn) featuring original works. The show is being organized by the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council, which Lucero cofounded. The free, all-ages show is open at 12:30 p.m. daily. northglennarts.org or chacgallery.org

A free, artistic “Perception Shift”

Through April 23. Mind-bending visual art is everywhere these days, but curated well it can be as transporting (and, yes, immersive) as any other genre. This week saw the debut of “Perception Shift,” a new gallery show that explores how perceptions shape our understanding of our surroundings, and how different materials — projected light, ceramic, glass, metal — can shift that.

Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden, César Tovar elected to Twins Hall of Fame

Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden, César Tovar elected to Twins Hall of Fame
A longtime manager, a two-time World Series champion and an underrated utilityman will be cemented in Twins lore forever this summer.

Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and César Tovar have all been elected to the Twins Hall of Fame, the club announced Thursday, and will be inducted in separate pregame ceremonies on Aug. 20-21.

Gardenhire, 64, began his coaching career in the Twins farm system in 1988. In 1991, he joined Tom Kelly’s staff, winning a World Series ring that year as the Twins’ third-base coach.

In 2002, following Kelly’s retirement, Gardenhire was promoted to manager of the Twins, a role he held until 2014. The fiery skipper, known often as “Gardy,” went 1,068-1,039 in 13 seasons at the helm of the Twins, leading the team to six division titles.

Gardenhire was fired in 2014 and went on to work for the Arizona Diamondbacks before taking a job managing the Detroit Tigers, which he stepped down from in 2020, citing health concerns. His son, Toby Gardenhire, remains in the Twins organization as manager of the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.

Gladden, 64, who was a player during Gardenhire’s first year on the Twins staff, is one of just seven players to win a ring as a member of both the 1987 and 1991 teams.

During his five seasons with the Twins — part of an 11-year playing career for the former outfielder — Gladden hit .268 with a .700 OPS. But he is perhaps best known for his postseason heroics, ranking first on the club’s all-time postseason list for runs scored and second in hits, doubles and RBIs.

During Game 1 of the 1987 World Series, Gladden hit a key fourth-inning grand slam. Four years later, he came around to score the game-winning run on Gene Larkin’s single in the bottom of the 10th inning of Game 7 as the Twins won the 1991 World Series.

Gladden can now be found in the radio broadcast booth, where he has been since 2000, calling games alongside Cory Provus.

Tovar will enter the Twins Hall of Fame posthumously, having passed away in 1994 at the age of 54 in his native Venezuela.

Tovar’s Twins days spanned eight seasons, from 1965-1972, part of a 12-year playing career. For five straight seasons, Tovar received MVP votes, finishing as high as seventh in the balloting. In 1968, the versatile utilityman became just the second player in MLB history to play all nine positions during a game.

With the induction of the trio, the Twins Hall of Fame will have 37 members.

“The Minnesota Twins are thrilled about the election of Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and César Tovar to the Twins Hall of Fame,” team president and CEO Dave St. Peter said in a release. “All three are most deserving of this honor and their impact — from the dugout to the broadcast booth and beyond — in the Twins organization and across Twins Territory has been felt for generations.”

Vikings interview Patriots executive Eliot Wolf for general manager job

Vikings to interview for GM job Catherine Raiche, NFL’s highest-ranking personnel executive
The Vikings interviewed New England Patriots senior consultant Eliot Wolf on Thursday for their open general manager job.

The Vikings have been looking for a general manager since owners Zygi and Mark Wilf fired Rick Spielman on Jan. 10. They also fired head coach Mike Zimmer that day.

Wolf, the son of hall of fame executive Ron Wolf, who built Green Bay’s Super Bowl teams in the 1990s, is the seventh candidate to interview for the general manager job. Of the eight candidates on other teams the Vikings have requested interviews with, the only one they have yet to speak to is Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook.

The Vikings have interviewed three candidates so far for head coach.

Tina Turner, husband snap up vast $76M estate on Lake Zurich

Tina Turner, husband snap up vast $76M estate on Lake Zurich
GENEVA (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll icon Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a 70-million-Swiss-franc ($76 million) estate with 10 buildings, pond, stream, swimming pool and boat dock on Lake Zurich.

The 82-year-old star’s husband, Erwin Bach, was quoted in daily Handelszeitung as saying the couple acquired the century-old, 24,000-square-meter (260,000-square-foot) property in the village of Staefa in September.

Bach said the purchase was a logical step because they both have Swiss nationality now and “feel very comfortable in Switzerland.” He added that “due to the pandemic and its consequences we — like many other Swiss — unfortunately are refraining from travel.”

Swiss news reports say they will be nearby neighbors to Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer, who reportedly also looked at the property before settling on a different one further east along the lake.

Turner, known for such hits as “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and dynamic on-stage performances, married German music executive Bach in 2013 after a long relationship. Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, in Brownsville, Tennessee, she has lived in Switzerland with him since 1994.

Turner and Bach have rented a home in the town of Kuesnacht, closer to the city of Zurich, for years.

