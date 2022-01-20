News
Beloved police dog K-9 Grimm gets final ride in Andover
K-9 Grimm got a full barking salute on Andover’s Main Street during his final ride around town Wednesday — the loyal German Shepherd was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer just days ago, after a decade of service with the Andover Police.
“It’s just really sad for the town,” said longtime resident Marilyn Fitzgerald, who held a sign outside Andover Town Hall thanking Grimm and his handler, Sgt. Mickey Connor.
Mickey and Grimm rode in a cruiser down Main Street Wednesday morning. In the bitter cold, Grimm poked his head out the window and smiled as Connor waved to supporters who waved signs and shouted thanks to Grimm. About a dozen police cruisers followed them, many with other police dogs inside, barking their own tributes to Grimm.
Connor handled Grimm during all 10 years of his service, housing him with his family.
“Just seeing Mickey with him, it was a bond that was truly incredible,” Fitzgerald said.
“It’s heartbreaking. It’s going to be a hard day for them,” said Connor family friend Hannah Wilen.
Grimm’s service with the Andover Police included responding to both the Boston Marathon and the ensuing standoff in Watertown. According to police, he also helped locate missing people and uncover more than 100 pounds of drugs.
The canine cop had been exhibiting some symptoms of illness for several days, and a veterinarian diagnosed him with an aggressive form of lung cancer that had already metastasized to his lymph nodes, according to the Andover Police. On the recommendation of the veterinarian, Grimm was put down Wednesday.
In a social media post, police thanked the public for “their outpouring of love and support.”
“This was particularly touching for us and I know it meant the world to Sergeant Connor. The void left by the unexpected passing of Grimm will be a difficult time for us to deal with but your support has made this a little easier,” the post read.
Pipe at Boston Latin Academy bursts, causing damage to the floors below
Eight classrooms, a stairwell and an old cafeteria at Boston Latin Academy were damaged over the long weekend when a window was left open and a pipe burst and flooded the two floors below.
The damage started in two third-floor classrooms, where a pipe “suspected of bursting due to the cold caused water damage to the rooms (201, 202, 203, 204 bathroom, 101, 102, 103, 104 bathroom, stairwell G & B02 old cafeteria) beneath,” a Boston Public Schools spokeswoman said in an email.
The window in at least one of the two third-floor classrooms was “slightly opened,” she said.
“Facilities management worked tirelessly to resolve the water problem” on Monday and Tuesday “with additional safety and condition checks,” the spokeswoman said. “The water damage got onto some books and also some Chromebooks, which will probably need to be replaced. The Facilities Team asked the school leader to create an inventory of all damaged goods and will be in touch with the next steps.”
The Herald reported last week that students and teachers in some schools were wearing layers of clothing and their coats in their classrooms because of a COVID-related mandate that windows be kept open 4 inches to help the air circulate.
But the heat was on in BLA when the damage occurred, the district spokeswoman said.
“Since the beginning of winter, school temperatures have been adjusted to 76 degrees,” she said.
Michael Maguire, who teaches Latin at the school, created a GoFundMe page, which, with the help of Friends of Boston Latin Academy, had raised $3,349 of its $3,500 goal as of 4 p.m. Wednesday to quickly help pay for faculty supplies that were ruined by the flooding.
“The school will eventually replace things like Chromebooks and other expensive supplies, but the wheels grind slowly,” Maguire said. “I just want to help teachers pay for books and other things as fast as I can.”
The district spokeswoman said that the GoFundMe page “is believed to be started in good faith.” But, she added, “While the gesture is noble, the district has every intention to identify and deploy the necessary resources to resolve the damage.”
Celtics settle in for a bumpy trade deadline ride
As the Feb. 10 trade deadline comes into view, veterans like Josh Richardson have a simple message for their younger teammates.
“I’ve been traded a few times, so you just kind of learn how to live with it at that point,” said the Celtics wing. “It might be scary for some guys who have never been through it, but for us veterans who have been moved we know it’s a business and just try to keep the other guys engaged on what’s important and that’s winning games.”
Though one of the more active deadlines in memory is anticipated — by Ime Udoka’s observation, Brad Stevens has been swamped with calls — it’s not quite the time for a big move, according to one NBA executive.
One reason is the mid-conference glut that includes the Celtics and Wednesday night’s opponent, Charlotte.
“It’s unclear — the market has been slow with so many teams contending,” the executive said via text. “Something could happen, but it’s normally closer to the deadline as people don’t make real offers now.”
In a trade aimed as much at cap savings and flexibility as much as anything of an on-court benefit, the Celtics traded Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio as part of a three-team trade and in exchange received the injured PJ Dozier and Bol Bol from Denver — the former out for the season with a torn ACL and the latter sidelined after foot surgery. There’s a chance Bol could be available late in the season.
But Stevens, in his first year as personnel czar, has reportedly drawn confidence from the fact that thanks to moves last summer, he has a lot of team-friendly, tradeable contracts. Dennis Schroder (expiring, $5.9 million) and Al Horford (one year left, $14.5 million out of $26M guaranteed) are two such examples.
“(The Celtics) have mostly all good contracts (very little dead money) so teams like a bunch of those players,” the executive said of the Celtics roster.
So the key, per usual, is to sit tight where players are concerned.
“It’s part of the deal that a lot of guys have been through,” said Udoka. “We do have some younger guys, but for the most part whether it’s Josh, Al, Dennis, whoever it is, it’s something they’ve been through. Partly you take it as a compliment if people are asking about you, but also you have to continue what we are doing because I’d say 90% of the stuff you hear doesn’t happen anyway, so we all wished Juancho well and we’ll miss him, but what we have here is what we have until further notice, and part of being a professional is playing through that, and I think enough of them have been through this situation that it goes in one ear and out the other.”
Smart, Timelord need more time
Though Marcus Smart has exited the league’s health and safety protocol, he missed his third straight game Wednesday night while working on his conditioning. Robert Williams, who left the team to attend the birth of his son, Hendrix, missed his second straight game while on family business.
“You’re sensitive to it obviously,” the Celtics coach said of Williams’ familial duties. “The morning of it, he texted me the morning of our last game, so you knew it was coming and it’s an issue that you understand the time that’s spent, that needs to be spent. So when our players aren’t ready, we’re sensitive to that and every situation is different. We’ve been in constant communication and if another game is what he needs, it’s what he gets.”
Smart’s return shouldn’t be far away, said Udoka.
“It’s ramping up the workouts where he’s comfortable enough to play in the game,” said Udoka. “Obviously, there’s a shooting aspect or getting work in without practice time to actually get some reps in and possibly some three on three. Him just coming back, he didn’t really do anything for the last week or so. It’s a personal thing for some guys, hit the ground running as you saw Giannis against us coming out played 40 minutes or whatever. But other guys need more time and you’re sensitive to that. The last thing we want is to rush somebody back and then get hurt in that first game back, a hamstring or whatever the case may be. So we take our time with that. We’ve gone through enough this year and other guys step up until he’s back.”
Juancho we hardly knew ye
Hernangomez spent most of his time as a Celtic deep on the bench, though he’s shown the ability to play key reserve minutes in his previous stops.
“I know it was tough, we’ve had conversations with him and some of the other guys who haven’t been playing as much,” said Udoka. “Talked to them throughout the year about staying ready and to your point, I love his approach, the work he continued to put in and him being professional in cheering on the guys like you said. I think it’s a tough situation and one of the toughest as coaches is finding minutes for everybody and honestly, it was nothing, like I said about Payton (Pritchard), nothing that he didn’t do. It was more so what Grant (Williams) did early on shooting the ball and some of the defensive things. And at times, we’ve just gone with small lineups with Romeo (Langford), some of those guys. Hopefully, for him, it’s a better situation where he’ll have better opportunity and like I said, we talked about it as a team today and we’ll wish him well going forward.”
TSA reports a jump in gun detections at New England airports last year, 18 loaded firearms at Boston Logan
Gun detections jumped at New England airports last year as TSA officers found 40 firearms at the seven airports, including 18 loaded guns at Boston Logan International Airport.
TSA officers detected five more firearms in 2021 at New England airports than they did in 2019, despite screening 13.3 million fewer passengers.
The increase in guns detected at New England airports mirrored what happened around the country. TSA officers nationwide last year discovered a record 5,972 firearms in carry-on bags or on passengers at checkpoints.
“We take it very seriously when our officers stop a traveler with a gun during the screening process,” said Bob Allison, TSA’s federal security director for Massachusetts and Maine. “Carelessly traveling with a firearm is a public safety concern, considering it could accidentally be discharged during a search.”
“There is a proper way to travel safely with a firearm,” he added. “Most importantly, it should be unloaded, then packed in a hard-sided locked case, and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared and checked.”
