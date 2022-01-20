Below Deck’s Jean-Luc Confirms He’s Dad of Dani Soares’ Daughter After Paternity Test, Where They Stand Today

Below Deck alum Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux is FINALLY taking responsibility and confirming that he is the father of fellow former castmate and ex Dani Soares’ daughter, Lilly Rose.

After months of speculation and back and forth conversations/accusations, Jean-Luc announced in an Instagram post that he had indeed taken an international DNA test to ensure he was the father.

“An international DNA test that was done a while ago was no small feat. I’m happy and proud to say sweet and beautiful Lilly Rose is my daughter,” he wrote.

He also goes on to elaborate that he and Dani are working on co-parenting and communicating to the “best of their ability” as both are full-time workers.

“’Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability; given Dani is a full-time mother and worker, and I being gone for extended periods of time not knowing when I will step back on land. This is imperative for the sake of our daughter as she needs both parents in her life,” the deckhand said.

He also went on to explain the reason for such a long delay for the paternity test, blaming the pandemic and wanting him and Dani to do it “together.”

He also didn’t take too kindly to Dani after she told Andy Cohen at the reunion, “He [Jean-Luc] thinks it’s not his child, he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it.”

Well, DNA confirms he now has something to do with it.

For now, Jean-Luc says he is focusing on his mental health and “will striving to be the best man and father I can be.”

Photo Credit: Laurent Basset/Bravo