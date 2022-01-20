Celebrities
Below Deck’s Jean-Luc Confirms He’s Dad of Dani Soares’ Daughter After Paternity Test, Where They Stand Today
Below Deck alum Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux is FINALLY taking responsibility and confirming that he is the father of fellow former castmate and ex Dani Soares’ daughter, Lilly Rose.
After months of speculation and back and forth conversations/accusations, Jean-Luc announced in an Instagram post that he had indeed taken an international DNA test to ensure he was the father.
“An international DNA test that was done a while ago was no small feat. I’m happy and proud to say sweet and beautiful Lilly Rose is my daughter,” he wrote.
He also goes on to elaborate that he and Dani are working on co-parenting and communicating to the “best of their ability” as both are full-time workers.
“’Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability; given Dani is a full-time mother and worker, and I being gone for extended periods of time not knowing when I will step back on land. This is imperative for the sake of our daughter as she needs both parents in her life,” the deckhand said.
He also went on to explain the reason for such a long delay for the paternity test, blaming the pandemic and wanting him and Dani to do it “together.”
He also didn’t take too kindly to Dani after she told Andy Cohen at the reunion, “He [Jean-Luc] thinks it’s not his child, he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it.”
Well, DNA confirms he now has something to do with it.
For now, Jean-Luc says he is focusing on his mental health and “will striving to be the best man and father I can be.”
Photo Credit: Laurent Basset/Bravo
Celebrities
Lock ‘Em Up: Jury Selection For 3 Cops Who Watched Derek Chauvin Murder Judge Floyd Begins
Oh, it ain’t over.
Derek Chauvin was convicted and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for murdering George Floyd on a Minneapolis street corner in 2020. However, while Chauvin is the person most physically responsible for Floyd’s death, there are certainly others who are culpable to varying degrees for their inaction in the face of the cold-blooded crime that was unraveling right in front of their eyes.
Heads got to roll.
According to Yahoo! News, the jury selection for the trial of former officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao have begun and the eyes of America once again turn to a Hennepin County courtroom where we will watch a seemingly inevitable outcome unfolds. We say seemingly because let “legal experts” tell it, this federal case will be very different than the state case.
“In the state case, they’re charged with what they did. That they aided and abetted Chauvin in some way. In the federal case, they’re charged with what they didn’t do — and that’s an important distinction. It’s a different kind of accountability,” said Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor and professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law.
That said, Osler also notes that this trial has the potential to be game-changing when it comes to holding police culture accountable for the deaths of innocent and unarmed people.
“This trial is going to present an evolutionary step beyond what we saw at the Chauvin trial because we’re not looking at the killer, but the people who enable the killer. And that gets a step closer to the culture of the department,”
We shall see.
Celebrities
‘Single Drunk Female’ EPs Talk Casting Ally Sheedy: ‘She’s So Fresh & Exciting’ Onscreen
Ally Sheedy stars alongside Sofia Black-D’Elia in the new series ‘Single Drunk Female.’ The show’s creator told HL EXCLUSIVELY that getting the ’80s icon to sign on was an ’embarrassment of riches.’
Single Drunk Female is Freeform’s new series starring Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy. Sofia plays a 20-something alcoholic named Sam who has to move back home with her mother, played by Ally, to avoid jail time. The series marks Ally’s first series regular role on a television show. Creator Simone Finch admitted that she initially thought that Ally wouldn’t do the series.
“Honestly, I thought Ally wasn’t working,” Simone told HollywoodLife. “Her name didn’t come to me, and then the casting director said, ‘Hey, what do you think of Ally Sheedy?’ I was like, ‘I think that would be amazing.’ But I didn’t think she would do it. And then she did it, and I was like, ‘Oh my, God.’ It was just an embarrassment of riches.”
Ally rose to fame in hit ’80s films like St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club. Her effervescent onscreen presence is on full display in Single Drunk Female.
“When you see her on-screen, she just pops in this way where she’s so familiar and you know her, but she’s so fresh and exciting too. I love watching her,” executive producer Daisy Gardner added.
The mother-daughter relationship will be at the heart of the Freeform series. Daisy noted that Sam and Carol’s relationship will start at one place and end in a totally different one by the end of the season.
“I think she [Sam] starts the series and they both start the series the last place either of them want Sam to be is in Carol’s house,” Daisy said. “Sam does not want to be there. Carol doesn’t want her there. Carol’s getting her groove back on. She’s found a man. Nobody wants to be in each other’s face, and I’m hoping by the end of the season… this is the first time they’ve actually come together without Sam drinking and without having that barrier between them for years and years, so they’re in a new place by the end of the season that they didn’t expect.” Single Drunk Female will air Thursdays on Freeform.
Celebrities
The Saga Kontinues: Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Hurt’ By Kanye West’s Claims Their Kids Are Being Raised By Nannies
Kim Kardashian isn’t happy with the way her soon-to-be-ex-husband is portraying her parenting in his latest verse.
In his new song with The Game, which was release on Friday, Kanye West implies that he plans to raise their four children– North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½–very differently than the Skims mogul.
“I got love for the nannies, but real family is better,” Ye raps on “Eazy.” “The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.”
According to reports from PEOPLE, A source close to the Kardashian family told the publication Kim wasn’t too happy with his implications.
“It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies,” the source said. “A lot of her friends don’t think it was right either.”
They added, “Of course she has nannies. She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She’s juggling her career, her dating life.”
Following months of no drama when Kardashian first filed for divorce last year, Kanye has made up for lost time in recent weeks. Most recently, the Yeezy mogul publicly claimed that he wasn’t invited to celebrate his daughter Chicago’s birthday, alleging that Kim was blocking everyone else from sending him the address and time of the event.
“[Kim] is very hurt by the fact that he keeps airing their relationship and their custody in front of the world,” the source told PEOPLE. “She believes that’s the one thing that’s sacred, but this is not his place to turn everything into a circus, and that’s what she feels like he is doing.”
Since Kim started dating Pete Davidson and Kanye began his fling with Julia Fox, things in their co-parenting relationship have gone downhill quickly. Hopefully, they can find a way to be more cordial for the kids.
