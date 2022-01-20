Bethenny Frankel Rocks Sexy White Swimsuit As She Reveals She’s On A New Cleanse

Actress Lisa Rinna’s daughters Amelia and Delilah Hamlin were thrust into the spotlight after appearing on their mom’s show, ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Find out more about the young stars here.

Lisa Rinna, 58, may have become a household name on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ever since her debut on the series in 2014, but her daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, both made names for themselves all their own. After introducing her girls — whom she shares with actor Harry Hamlin — to RHOBH fans, the girls’ stars began to rise as they flourished with their own respective careers in show business and their complicated personal lives made headlines.

Below we breakdown all you need to know about the two Hamlin daughters who are every bit as dynamic as their famous parents.

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Delilah Belle Hamlin was born to Lisa and Harry on June 10, 1998 in Los Angeles, California. Fans of RHOBH remember the eldest sister of the Hamlin clan being the one to pave the way for taking up modeling, first making her runway debut for Tommy Hilfiger in 2016 at New York Fashion Week. The young model, currently signed with EWG Management, went on to walk for numerous other shows like Alice + Olivia, Dolce & Gabbana, The Blondes, and more. In addition to her modeling career, Delilah also took up entrepreneurship in the retail world with her younger sister Amelia in 2019 starting DNA, an athleisure brand with L.A. Collective that included bike shorts and hoodies. It’s currently unclear if their line is still active.

In addition to her business life, Delilah opened up about her personal life with some details revealed on RHOBH, sharing her relationship with Love Island contestant Eyal Booker which began in 2019. Although the pair became practically inseparable, often vacationing together and packing on the PDA, they ultimately called it quits in Jan. 2022. “Delilah broke up with Eyal,” a source told PEOPLE after the news broke. “The relationship simply ran its course. There was no cheating. She’s busy working and focused on her career right now. She’s doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on.”

In addition to her love life, Delilah hasn’t been shy about sharing intimate details about her mental health. In Nov. 2021, the model revealed she suffered from an accidental overdose after becoming “dependent on Xanax” in a lengthy video shared to social media. “My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol,” she shared with fans. “I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.” Delilah went on to explain how she felt “hopeless” and “helpless” from the drugs before finding a treatment center in Arizona to help her “come down on the Xanax.” She was ultimately able to “cut down so much” on her use of the drug.

Although Delilah suffered from that episode (and subsequently asked for her parents to “pay for trauma therapy” in a since-deleted Dec. 2021 social media share), mom Lisa addressed the situation shortly thereafter, thanking fans on her Instagram stories for their support of her daughter. “Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers,” she stated. “[W]e are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!”

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Born June 13, 2001 in Los Angeles, California, Amelia is the second daughter of Lisa and Harry. Like her older sister, Amelia made appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and also entered the modeling world in 2017, officially signing with IMG Models (the same agency that represents RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid‘s daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid). Speaking with W magazine about her new career trajectory, the then-teen shared how she wanted to be a model since she was 12-years-old. “I was with my mom in New York for fashion week, and I remember watching my first show, and I started to cry,” she shared. “I figured out I cried, because it was so beautiful and elegant, and I was passionate about something for the first time ever.”

Although the young model reveled in her newfound career path, she dealt with mental health struggles and anorexia, revealing in 2018 on Instagram how she battled the eating disorder the year prior. In addition to speaking out on social media, she and mom Lisa made a point to share her story on the following season of RHOBH, wanting to reach those who dealt with similar struggles. During an August 2020 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Amelia detailed her battle with the disease. “I woke up one morning at my childhood’s best friend’s house. It was seven in the morning. My parents, my sister, they’re all outside, like waiting to pick me up. And I’m like, ‘What are you doing here? Like it’s Saturday morning.’ And they’re like, ‘Get in the car. We’re going to UCLA [to get treatment],” she revealed.

During a 2019 episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa said she couldn’t “help but blame” herself for her daughter’s eating disorder. “The scariest thing about anorexia is….is she going to have this forever?” Lisa said in a confessional. “I don’t want to see her suffer. You want to fix it. You want to make it go away. You want to erase it. You know, you just want to take your child out of pain. You don’t want your child to be in pain. You can’t help but blame yourself. You know, it’s like…what did we do to f*** her up? Maybe we did something. I don’t know. I just know that it’s really, really hard to watch Amelia be in pain.”