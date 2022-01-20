Celebrities
Bethenny Frankel Rocks Sexy White Swimsuit As She Reveals She’s On A New Cleanse
New year, new her! Bethenny Frankel, 51, shared a new photo of herself in a sexy white one-piece, while revealing that a cleanse she’s on has her ‘glowing.’
Bethenny Frankel, 51, is entering the new year on a new cleanse, and according to her, she’s “feeling good and looking good.” In a post shared to Instagram on January 19, the Skinnygirl founder and reality star shared she’s been on a new diet this January, and has seen glowing skin and shiny hair as a result.
In the photo, Bethenny looks trim and stylish in a fitted white one-piece, matching sun-hat and electric blue nails. She also rocked the Bethenny sunglasses from her own accessories collection, available on Home Shopping Network. Bethenny attributed her straight-faced expression to the success of her new cleanse, which she said has her “seeing serious sleep, skin, and spiritual benefits.”
To compliment her cleanse, Bethenny’s been starting off 2022 with sun, sand, surf, and plenty of style. The star has been taking time to herself on vacation in Palm Beach, and shared another photo to Instagram where the star rocked a printed strapless bikini and another pair of Bethenny sunglasses from her HSN collection. According to the hashtags she chose, the star was “feeling good” and “sunkissed” in the shot. Bethenny, who has previously emphasized the importance of rocking your natural look, also hashtagged the post with “no filter, no glam.”
Though Bethenny loves to share her unfiltered life on Instagram, she’s not afraid to correct people’s misconceptions. She took to her Instagram story in December to negate rumors that she had called off her engagement to fiancé Paul Bernon, 43.The pair have been engaged since February, but rumors of a split began brewing after Bethenny shared photos of herself without her $3 million dollar ring. Bethenny’s reasoning? Whether she wears a ring or not is between her and her partner. “[It’s] my opinion that a relationship is about the two people in the relationship: the commitment and the feelings,” Bethenny told her Instagram Live audience. “[It’s] not about announcements, not about pomp and circumstance, not about jewelry. It’s symbolism, and if I decide to wear an engagement toe ring then so be it.”
Celebrities
Lisa Rinna’s Daughters: Everything To Know About Her Girls, Amelia & Delilah
Actress Lisa Rinna’s daughters Amelia and Delilah Hamlin were thrust into the spotlight after appearing on their mom’s show, ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Find out more about the young stars here.
Lisa Rinna, 58, may have become a household name on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ever since her debut on the series in 2014, but her daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, both made names for themselves all their own. After introducing her girls — whom she shares with actor Harry Hamlin — to RHOBH fans, the girls’ stars began to rise as they flourished with their own respective careers in show business and their complicated personal lives made headlines.
Below we breakdown all you need to know about the two Hamlin daughters who are every bit as dynamic as their famous parents.
Delilah Belle Hamlin
Delilah Belle Hamlin was born to Lisa and Harry on June 10, 1998 in Los Angeles, California. Fans of RHOBH remember the eldest sister of the Hamlin clan being the one to pave the way for taking up modeling, first making her runway debut for Tommy Hilfiger in 2016 at New York Fashion Week. The young model, currently signed with EWG Management, went on to walk for numerous other shows like Alice + Olivia, Dolce & Gabbana, The Blondes, and more. In addition to her modeling career, Delilah also took up entrepreneurship in the retail world with her younger sister Amelia in 2019 starting DNA, an athleisure brand with L.A. Collective that included bike shorts and hoodies. It’s currently unclear if their line is still active.
In addition to her business life, Delilah opened up about her personal life with some details revealed on RHOBH, sharing her relationship with Love Island contestant Eyal Booker which began in 2019. Although the pair became practically inseparable, often vacationing together and packing on the PDA, they ultimately called it quits in Jan. 2022. “Delilah broke up with Eyal,” a source told PEOPLE after the news broke. “The relationship simply ran its course. There was no cheating. She’s busy working and focused on her career right now. She’s doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on.”
In addition to her love life, Delilah hasn’t been shy about sharing intimate details about her mental health. In Nov. 2021, the model revealed she suffered from an accidental overdose after becoming “dependent on Xanax” in a lengthy video shared to social media. “My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol,” she shared with fans. “I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.” Delilah went on to explain how she felt “hopeless” and “helpless” from the drugs before finding a treatment center in Arizona to help her “come down on the Xanax.” She was ultimately able to “cut down so much” on her use of the drug.
Although Delilah suffered from that episode (and subsequently asked for her parents to “pay for trauma therapy” in a since-deleted Dec. 2021 social media share), mom Lisa addressed the situation shortly thereafter, thanking fans on her Instagram stories for their support of her daughter. “Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers,” she stated. “[W]e are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!”
Amelia Gray Hamlin
Born June 13, 2001 in Los Angeles, California, Amelia is the second daughter of Lisa and Harry. Like her older sister, Amelia made appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and also entered the modeling world in 2017, officially signing with IMG Models (the same agency that represents RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid‘s daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid). Speaking with W magazine about her new career trajectory, the then-teen shared how she wanted to be a model since she was 12-years-old. “I was with my mom in New York for fashion week, and I remember watching my first show, and I started to cry,” she shared. “I figured out I cried, because it was so beautiful and elegant, and I was passionate about something for the first time ever.”
Although the young model reveled in her newfound career path, she dealt with mental health struggles and anorexia, revealing in 2018 on Instagram how she battled the eating disorder the year prior. In addition to speaking out on social media, she and mom Lisa made a point to share her story on the following season of RHOBH, wanting to reach those who dealt with similar struggles. During an August 2020 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Amelia detailed her battle with the disease. “I woke up one morning at my childhood’s best friend’s house. It was seven in the morning. My parents, my sister, they’re all outside, like waiting to pick me up. And I’m like, ‘What are you doing here? Like it’s Saturday morning.’ And they’re like, ‘Get in the car. We’re going to UCLA [to get treatment],” she revealed.
During a 2019 episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa said she couldn’t “help but blame” herself for her daughter’s eating disorder. “The scariest thing about anorexia is….is she going to have this forever?” Lisa said in a confessional. “I don’t want to see her suffer. You want to fix it. You want to make it go away. You want to erase it. You know, you just want to take your child out of pain. You don’t want your child to be in pain. You can’t help but blame yourself. You know, it’s like…what did we do to f*** her up? Maybe we did something. I don’t know. I just know that it’s really, really hard to watch Amelia be in pain.”
Celebrities
Kanye West Faces 1 Year In Jail If Convicted Of Battery But Will ‘Likely Avoid’ Serving Time, Lawyer Says
HollywoodLife spoke with a legal expert who explained why Kanye West could only receive probation if convicted of misdemeanor battery.
Kanye West is still under investigation by the LAPD for misdemeanor battery. The 44-year-old rapper was named a suspect by law enforcement after allegedly being involved in an incident where he shoved and punched a fan in Los Angeles on January 13.
Although Ye hasn’t been charged with any crime at this point, he “faces up to one year in jail for misdemeanor battery and probation up to three years,” California criminal defense attorney, Eric D. Anderson EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
Despite the sentencing guidelines Anderson said he would be very surprised” if the Grammy Award-winner spent any time behind bars if convicted and thinks it’s likely Kanye would only receive probation. “He has advantages and disadvantages. The disadvantage is he’s Black. The advantages are that he’s rich and famous, and those combinations don’t do a lot of time,” Anderson said while adding that fines for someone with Kanye’s wealth “would be meaningless.”
“In order to get a conviction prosecutors will need to prove the defendant used force or violence upon another person. They also have to show that the force used was willful and unlawful,” Anderson explained. “Kanye may have a very valid self-defense argument. The prosecution has to establish that it was not self-defense. And you can easily argue, ‘Look, I don’t know this person, this person was being very aggressive with me. I felt threatened. And so I popped.’”
We previously reported that the fashion designer allegedly got into an argument “that turned physical” near the Soho Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. It was reported that he “pushed and then punched a male fan.” The LAPD said in a statement to HollywoodLife, “The incident occurred around 3 am in downtown LA near the intersections of Bay and Santa Fe street. No arrests have been made but he was named as a suspect in the case.” Anderson explained that if the music producer were his client he would recommend Kanye “stay out of sight, lay low, and keep quiet.”
Celebrities
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Epic Snowboarding Skills In Aspen — Watch Videos
Kendall Jenner has clearly been keeping up with her snowboarding skills — as much as she has her supermodel sashay!
Kendall Jenner, 26, showed off her serious snowboarding skills while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado — and she shared it all with her fans in a photo and video series that have gotten almost 3 million likes in less than 6 hours. The supermodel — who seems to have traveled without boyfriend of two-years, Devin Booker, 25, to the mountainside resort — has been enjoying her alone time. Earlier in the week, Kendall went solo to see the Andy Warhol exhibit at the Aspen Art Museum.
In the first photo in the series, Kendall is on her knees, while her feet are attached to the snowboard. She is dressed from head-to-toe in a black snowsuit and black helmet and facemask. She wore a silver-metallic puffer coat, which caught the reflection of the snow around her. The video in the next frame shows Kendall showcasing her snowboarding skills on a level snow surface. She is wearing the same black snowsuit and helmet but is rocking a form-fitting pink and white top instead of the puffer jacket.
In the third frame, Kendall took the time to look at the beauty around her and included the lucky mountain who got to be in Kendall’s Instagram series. In the fourth frame, Kendall is seen sliding back and forth down a steep mountainside. She resembles silver surfer in her super shiny metallic coat. She looks every much a natural. The final shot in the series is a photo, which shows the steep slope that Kendall was facing. She likely took the photo while she was stopped, enjoying the scenery.
Kendall has been super busy lately. As HollywoodLife reported, earlier in the day on Instagram, Kendall shared that she has become the new face of MESSIKA with series of photos taken in Paris, France. When not jetting around the world to lend her face to million-dollar modeling campaigns, Kendall has been spending a lot of time with her famous family, who are currently filming for their upcoming Hulu reality show in Los Angeles, California. It is unclear as to how much of the supermodel’s life outside of L.A. fans will get to see on the series, which premieres in mid-2022.
