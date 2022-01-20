News
Biden at his 1-year mark says he ‘outperformed’ promises as coronavirus rages and inflation soars
President Biden is defending his first year in office, saying he “probably outperformed” his promises as the country continues to battle the surging coronavirus pandemic, soaring inflation and as much of his agenda has been grounded to a halt.
With Thursday marking his one year in the Oval Office, Biden held a nearly two-hour press conference at the White House Wednesday — discussing COVID-19, voting rights, the midterms and more.
His one-year anniversary comes as inflation is significantly up, legislation is stalled in Congress and COVID leads to more than 1,000 deaths a day. He was asked during the press conference if he “overpromised” to the American people about what was possible during his first year in office.
“I didn’t overpromise … I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen,” Biden responded. “The fact of the matter is that we’re in a situation where we have made enormous progress. You mentioned the number of deaths from COVID. Well, it was three times that not long ago. It’s coming down. Everything is changing. It’s getting better.”
“Look, I didn’t overpromise,” he added. “But I think if you take a look at what we’ve been able to do, you’d have to acknowledge we made enormous progress. But one of the things… I haven’t been able to do so far is get my Republican friends to get in the game at making things better in this country.”
More Americans than average leaning Republican at end of 2021, poll shows
More Americans identified as Republican, or leaned Republican, by the end of 2021 than have in decades, according to the latest Gallup poll — a dramatic change in trends dominated by Democrats for years.
Preferences shifted from a nine-point Democratic advantage in the first quarter of the year to a five-point GOP edge by the end of the year, in the poll released this week.
On average, Americans’ political party preferences for the whole of 2021 looked similar to prior years, with slightly more U.S. adults identifying as Democrats or leaning Democratic — 46% —than identified as Republicans or leaned Republican — 43%, obscuring the dramatic shift in preferences throughout the year.
Beloved police dog K-9 Grimm gets final ride in Andover
K-9 Grimm got a full barking salute on Andover’s Main Street during his final ride around town Wednesday — the loyal German Shepherd was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer just days ago, after a decade of service with the Andover Police.
“It’s just really sad for the town,” said longtime resident Marilyn Fitzgerald, who held a sign outside Andover Town Hall thanking Grimm and his handler, Sgt. Mickey Connor.
Mickey and Grimm rode in a cruiser down Main Street Wednesday morning. In the bitter cold, Grimm poked his head out the window and smiled as Connor waved to supporters who waved signs and shouted thanks to Grimm. About a dozen police cruisers followed them, many with other police dogs inside, barking their own tributes to Grimm.
Connor handled Grimm during all 10 years of his service, housing him with his family.
“Just seeing Mickey with him, it was a bond that was truly incredible,” Fitzgerald said.
“It’s heartbreaking. It’s going to be a hard day for them,” said Connor family friend Hannah Wilen.
Grimm’s service with the Andover Police included responding to both the Boston Marathon and the ensuing standoff in Watertown. According to police, he also helped locate missing people and uncover more than 100 pounds of drugs.
The canine cop had been exhibiting some symptoms of illness for several days, and a veterinarian diagnosed him with an aggressive form of lung cancer that had already metastasized to his lymph nodes, according to the Andover Police. On the recommendation of the veterinarian, Grimm was put down Wednesday.
In a social media post, police thanked the public for “their outpouring of love and support.”
“This was particularly touching for us and I know it meant the world to Sergeant Connor. The void left by the unexpected passing of Grimm will be a difficult time for us to deal with but your support has made this a little easier,” the post read.
Pipe at Boston Latin Academy bursts, causing damage to the floors below
Eight classrooms, a stairwell and an old cafeteria at Boston Latin Academy were damaged over the long weekend when a window was left open and a pipe burst and flooded the two floors below.
The damage started in two third-floor classrooms, where a pipe “suspected of bursting due to the cold caused water damage to the rooms (201, 202, 203, 204 bathroom, 101, 102, 103, 104 bathroom, stairwell G & B02 old cafeteria) beneath,” a Boston Public Schools spokeswoman said in an email.
The window in at least one of the two third-floor classrooms was “slightly opened,” she said.
“Facilities management worked tirelessly to resolve the water problem” on Monday and Tuesday “with additional safety and condition checks,” the spokeswoman said. “The water damage got onto some books and also some Chromebooks, which will probably need to be replaced. The Facilities Team asked the school leader to create an inventory of all damaged goods and will be in touch with the next steps.”
The Herald reported last week that students and teachers in some schools were wearing layers of clothing and their coats in their classrooms because of a COVID-related mandate that windows be kept open 4 inches to help the air circulate.
But the heat was on in BLA when the damage occurred, the district spokeswoman said.
“Since the beginning of winter, school temperatures have been adjusted to 76 degrees,” she said.
Michael Maguire, who teaches Latin at the school, created a GoFundMe page, which, with the help of Friends of Boston Latin Academy, had raised $3,349 of its $3,500 goal as of 4 p.m. Wednesday to quickly help pay for faculty supplies that were ruined by the flooding.
“The school will eventually replace things like Chromebooks and other expensive supplies, but the wheels grind slowly,” Maguire said. “I just want to help teachers pay for books and other things as fast as I can.”
The district spokeswoman said that the GoFundMe page “is believed to be started in good faith.” But, she added, “While the gesture is noble, the district has every intention to identify and deploy the necessary resources to resolve the damage.”
