Biden at his 1-year mark says he ‘outperformed’ promises as coronavirus rages and inflation soars

President Biden is defending his first year in office, saying he “probably outperformed” his promises as the country continues to battle the surging coronavirus pandemic, soaring inflation and as much of his agenda has been grounded to a halt.

With Thursday marking his one year in the Oval Office, Biden held a nearly two-hour press conference at the White House Wednesday — discussing COVID-19, voting rights, the midterms and more.

His one-year anniversary comes as inflation is significantly up, legislation is stalled in Congress and COVID leads to more than 1,000 deaths a day. He was asked during the press conference if he “overpromised” to the American people about what was possible during his first year in office.

“I didn’t overpromise … I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen,” Biden responded. “The fact of the matter is that we’re in a situation where we have made enormous progress. You mentioned the number of deaths from COVID. Well, it was three times that not long ago. It’s coming down. Everything is changing. It’s getting better.”

“Look, I didn’t overpromise,” he added. “But I think if you take a look at what we’ve been able to do, you’d have to acknowledge we made enormous progress. But one of the things… I haven’t been able to do so far is get my Republican friends to get in the game at making things better in this country.”