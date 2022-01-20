Bitcoin
BitMEX Launches New Ways to EARN and CONVERT Crypto
MAHE, Seychelles, 20th January, 2022, Chainwire
Two Bitcoin EARN Products and New Crypto Converter Now Live
Crypto investment platform BitMEX has announced two eagerly-awaited additions to its ecosystem: Bitcoin EARN” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>EARN and CONVERT” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>CONVERT. These newly launched products offer BitMEX users new ways to earn interest on – and convert – their crypto.
Fully backed by BitMEX’s insurance fund, one of the largest in the industry, BitMEX EARN” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>BitMEX EARN offers users an easy, safe, and flexible way to earn interest on crypto. Users who subscribe to EARN before 1 February 2022 will get to choose from two Bitcoin EARN products:
- 4% APR product: Users who subscribe to this EARN product will earn up to a 4% APR on their Bitcoin. This product matures on 25 March 2022, and is capped at 0.1 XBT per user. The minimum deposit amount is 0.001 XBT.
- 6% APR product: Users who subscribe to this EARN product will earn up to a 6% APR on their Bitcoin – one of the most competitive rates in the market. This product matures on 25 March 2022, and is capped at 25 XBT per user. The minimum deposit amount is 1 XBT. High-volume BitMEX traders who subscribe to the 6% APR product will also get the chance to receive even higher returns. For the full eligibility criteria, click here” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>here.
Starting today, BitMEX users will be able to CONVERT” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>CONVERT their Bitcoin into Tether (ERC-20) – and vice versa – with more coin conversion capabilities to be introduced soon. Users who trade USDT-margined products on BitMEX will be able to quickly and conveniently convert their Bitcoin into Tether, without worrying about fees or slippage.
Alexander Höptner, CEO of BitMEX, said: “We’ve kicked off 2022 strong with the launch of Bitcoin EARN and CONVERT, which marks the start of many more product and business line launches to come. Our new Bitcoin EARN products offer our users a safe way to earn guaranteed returns amid the current market volatility. And with CONVERT, our users can conveniently convert their crypto with just a few clicks, so they can focus on trading.”
Visit BitMEX EARN” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>BitMEX EARN and CONVERT” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>CONVERT to start earning interest on – or converting – your crypto today.
About BitMEX
BitMEX” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>BitMEX is a trading platform that offers users access to the global digital asset financial markets. BitMEX is owned by HDR Global Trading Limited. To learn more about BitMEX, our vision, growing team, and the road ahead, please follow us on Twitter” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Twitter, Telegram” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Telegram, and the BitMEX Blog” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>BitMEX Blog. For further inquiries, please contact [email protected]
AscendEX Lists the Solanium Token, SLIM
AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of the Solanium Token (SLIM) under the trading pair SLIM/USDT on AscendEX starting January 20 at 2 p.m. UTC.
Solanium is a decentralized platform for fundraising and trading on the Solana blockchain. The platform includes a top-tier Solana launchpad, staking mechanisms for SLIM, wallet management, governance, and a soon to be deployed DEX. Users are able to stake SLIM tokens to receive rewards. Users can manage their Solana wallet and participate in the protocol’s governance. The platform will give high priority to the development of both the user interface and user experience, as these are part of the core foundations that some feel are currently lacking within the Solana ecosystem.
All major Solana wallets will be supported by the platform. The platform will extend to any connected wallet with in-line wallet management. Users do not have to leave the platform to see their token balances, send or receive tokens, or manage token accounts.
The platform allows users to stake Solanium’s SLIM token to receive vSLIM token. vSLIM token qualifies users for fee distribution, voting right, and access to exclusive launchpad pools. The staking protocol is based on time-weighted voting. Users can time-lock SLIM tokens. The longer the time-lock, the bigger the vSLIM ’boost’, the more vSLIM tokens users receive. The time-weight voting mechanism will be based on Curve.fi DAO voting, with a lower maximum locking time.
The first phase of the governance on Solanium will be a mix between a centralized solution and blockchain voting. There will be a centralized app where users can sign with their wallet and cast a vote. The votes will be saved in the database of the application. There are multiple community incentives planned that are tightly integrated into the platform, introducing users from every level to the Solana ecosystem and the Solanium Platform.
AscendEX is excited to work with the Solanium team and help support the Solana ecosystem.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.
To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:
Website: https://ascendex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global
Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish
Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex
About Solanium
Solanium is a decentralized platform for fundraising and trading on the Solana blockchain. The platform includes a DEX UI, staking, wallet management, governance and a launchpad. Users can stake SLIM tokens to receive rewards. Solanium is the go-to platform for the Solana blockchain. Users can manage their Solana wallet and participate in their protocol’s governance. The platform will give high priority to both User Interface and User Experience, as this is one of the core principles that are currently lacking within the Solana ecosystem.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://www.solanium.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/solanium_io
Telegram: https://t.me/solanium_io
TA: Ethereum Plunges, Can Buyers Save The Key $3K Support?
Ethereum extended decline below the $3,100 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH price must stay above $3,000 to avoid a sharp decline.
- Ethereum extended decline below the $3,120 and $3,100 levels.
- The price is trading below $3,150 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,140 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a decent increase if there is a clear move above the $3,200 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Keeps Struggling
Ethereum failed to settle above $3,200 and extended decline below the $3,120 support zone. ETH even broke the $3,080 level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A low is formed near $3,050 and currently correcting losses. There was a minor recovery wave above the $3,100 level. Ether price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,195 swing high to $3,050 low.
The first major resistance is near the $3,135 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,140 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,195 swing high to $3,050 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
If there is an upside break above the trend line, the price could rise towards the $3,190 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The next major resistance is near the $3,200 level, above which ether price could gain bullish momentum. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $3,300 in the near term.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,150 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,080 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $3,050 level. A downside break below the $3,050 level might even spark a move below the $3,000 level. The next major support for the bulls may perhaps be near the $2,880 zone. Any more losses could push the price towards the $2,750 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,050
Major Resistance Level – $3,150
TA: Why Bitcoin Needs To Clear $42,500 For Hopes of a Fresh Rally
Bitcoin found support near the $41,200 zone against the US Dollar. BTC must clear $42,500 to start a recovery wave in the near term.
- Bitcoin extended decline and tested the $41,200 support zone.
- The price is still trading below $42,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $42,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a decent recovery if there is a clear move above the $42,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Faces Hurdles
Bitcoin price struggled to start a decent recovery wave and extended decline below $42,000. BTC even broke the $41,500 support level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A low was formed near $41,159 and the price is now correcting higher. There was a move above the $41,800 resistance zone. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $43,800 swing high to $41,159 low.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $42,400 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $42,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The trend line is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $43,800 swing high to $41,159 low. An upside break above the trend line resistance could start a steady recovery wave above $42,500.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next key resistance is near the $43,000 level, above which the bulls might aim a test of $43,500. Any more gains may perhaps call for a test of the $44,500 resistance zone.
Fresh Drop in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a fresh increase above $42,500, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $41,600 zone.
The first major support is seen near the $41,200 zone. A downside break below the $41,200 support zone may perhaps spark another major decline. The next major support is near $40,500, below which the price could even decline below the $40,000 zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,600, followed by $41,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $42,400, $42,500 and $43,500.
