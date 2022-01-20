BitMEX Purchases a German Bank to Create a Crypto Powerhouse in the Heart of Europe

BitMEX turns a German Bank into a crypto powerhouse in Europe.
The crypto exchange agreed to purchase Bankhaus von der Heydt of Germany.
BitMEX plans to launch a crypto one-stop-shop in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
BitMEX is a cryptocurrency exchange and a P2P crypto-products trading platform. It stands unique in offering the investors to gain access to the global financial markets using only Bitcoin (BTC).
Thus, to expand its market presence, BitMEX acquired the oldest bank of Germany to create a crypto powerhouse in the heart of Europe. As a start to the process, the exchange purchased Munich-based Bankhaus von der Heydt, founded in 1754 which is 268-year-old now.
Moreover, BitMEX is executing its great plans in expanding its business. As a vital deal BitMEX is discussing to establish a one-stop shop for regulated crypto products in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. And it will help BitMEX to take a deep dive into the crypto financial world – Banking 2.0.
BitMEX – Crypto Powerhouse in Europe
Further, the CEO and CFO of BitMEX announced the purchase of the German bank is waiting for the approval by BaFin. And the transaction for the purchase is expected to close in mid 2022. Moreover, once BitMEX owns the bank, it will continue as a standalone business unit.
In addition, the CEO of BitMEX, Alexander Höptner and CFO Stephan Lutz own a company named, BXM Operations. Where this new company will sign the agreement of purchase of Bankhaus von der Heydt. Thus, both the higher regulators shares a note saying,
“BitMEX is moving one step closer in creating a regulated powerhouse for crypto products in the heart of Europe. Thus, it resembles our growth in the Group’s European expansion and product development.”
Additionally, as an ambitious goal, BitMEX is planning a great deal to become a strong player in Europe by creating regulated crypto products in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland as well. And it helps BitMEX to experience the digital crypto world which the team calls Banking 2.0.
More so, the CFO comments that Germany marks to be the largest economy of Europe. Thereby offering innovative ideas to digital assets with challenging rules and regulations. Therefore, it will be of great pride for BitMEX to expand its business in a prime market space in Europe.
Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone terms BTC to hit $100K in 2022.
BTC is now considered as a risk-off asset.
ETH also expected to reach extreme heights in 2022.
With the start of 2022, the depictions and analysis upon the prime ruler of the crypto sector, the Bitcoin (BTC) is still in rage. Numerous depictions have been put forward till date. True to the fact, many with the statistical data and proof term that BTC would not witness such a tremendous triumph upon the year 2022.
Moreover, most of the debate is whether BTC will hit the much anticipated target of $100K or not! As this will remain a controversy further through in 2022, the senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone states that BTC will for sure hit $100K in 2022.
Mike McGlone’s Predictions
Upon a recent interview, Blomberg’s senior commodity and crypto analyst Mike McGlone puts out his views abruptly upon the major cryptos.
In spite of this, McGlone vividly depicts that BTC will for sure reach $100K in 2022. In addition, McGlone states that throughout BTC’s journey so far, it has entered into a different dimension now. Accordingly, he states that BTC is now a risk-off asset completely. This depicts the fact that BTC could be now considered a completely safe asset to invest on and with assured returns without any losses.
Though crypto is indeed a risk-on industry, BTC differs now, as it has come a long way. Besides, new investment strategies, holdings, return on holdings, fixed bonds with monthly returns and much more. In spite of all this and with the year 2022 started now, McGlone exclaims that he is much confident that in 2022 BTC will hit $100K for sure. Apart from BTC, McGlone also states that Ethereum (ETH) will be also following the same path as BTC.
Much like BTC, ETH will also rise to greater heights, being the fact that Non Fungible Token (NFT) being a vital point for the ETH blockchain platform. As NFTs will become off-charts in 2022, along with it, ETH will also terms McGlone.
Latest data shows that so far in the year 2022, the rest of the crypto market has been moving in tandem with Bitcoin.
Crypto Indexes Follow Bitcoin In January So Far
As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, all the various indexes in the crypto market have mimicked BTC’s movements so far in the month of January.
The “crypto indexes” here refer to groups of cryptocurrencies separated into these divisions on the basis of market cap.
There are three main indexes, the “large cap index,” the “mid cap index,” and the “small cap index.” The below chart shows how these various groups have performed compared to Bitcoin in the year 2022 so far:
Looks like monthly performance of the mid cap index has been the best so far | Source: The Arcane Research Weekly Update - Week 2
As you can see in the above graph, the various crypto indexes seem to be moving in tandem with Bitcoin in the year so far.
BTC’s returns in January stand at double digits in the red at the moment, closely followed by the small cap index which also has 10% in losses.
The large cap has also traced Bitcoin quite closely as its losses stand at 8% right now. The reason for its slight overperformance against BTC has been due to the strength of DOGE, NEAR, and ADA.
While the mid cap index has also mimicked the moves made by BTC, its strength has been much more as its returns for the month are at just 2% in the red.
The mid cap index has outperformed the rest of the market thanks to the strength of UNI and MATIC, two cryptos that account for about 20% of the total index.
Bitcoin’s dominance has once again dropped in the last week as its share of the total crypto market cap now floats below 40%.
The below table shows the percentage of the total market cap that the top coins occupy right now.
BTC's share of the market cap has taken a hit of 0.76% over the past week | Source: The Arcane Research Weekly Update - Week 2
Ethereum’s dominance has also dropped in the past week, while smaller altcoins have enjoyed a larger percentage of the market cap.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $41.9k, down 2% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has dropped 10% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of BTC over the last five days.
BTC's price has mostly moved sideways in the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Bullish CAKE price prediction is $13.67 to $26.52.
The CAKE price will also reach $30 soon.
CAKE’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $9.76.
In Pancake Swap’s (CAKE) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about CAKE to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Pancake Swap Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of CAKE is $10.72 with a 24-hour trading volume of $104,149,062 at the time of writing. However, CAKE has increased 0.6% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, CAKE has a circulating supply of 259,990,385 CAKE. Currently, CAKE trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Bitget, CoinTiger, Mandala Exchange, and Bybit.
What is Pancake Swap (CAKE)?
Pancakeswap (CAKE) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) application that enables users to exchange tokens, providing liquidity through farming and earning fees in return. PancakeSwap allows users to trade BEP20 tokens, provide liquidity to the exchange and earn fees, stake LP tokens to earn CAKE, stake CAKE to earn more CAKE and Stake CAKE to earn tokens of others projects.
Pancake Swap (CAKE) Price Prediction 2022
Pancake Swap holds the 55th position on CoinGecko right now. CAKE price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The descending triangle is most commonly seen during downtrends and is often interpreted as a bearish signal. As the price continues to make lower highs, descending triangles indicate to investors and traders that sellers are more aggressive than buyers. When the price breaks out of the triangle in the direction of the overall trend, the pattern is complete.
Contrary to popular belief, a descending triangle can be bullish or bearish. A regular descending triangle pattern is traditionally regarded as a bearish chart pattern. A descending triangle pattern, on the other hand, can be bullish.
Currently, CAKE is in the range of $4.03. If the pattern continues, the price of CAKE might fall to the support level of $25.62 and $20.14 If the trend reverses, then the price of CAKE may reach the resistance levels at 42.63.
Pancake Swap (CAKE) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of CAKE.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of CAKE.
Resistance Level 1
$13.67
Resistance Level 2
$16.24
Resistance Level 3
$20.58
Resistance Level 4
$23.05
Resistance Level 5
$26.52
Support Level 1
$9.76
CAKE Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that CAKE has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CAKE might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $26.52.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the CAKE might plummet to almost $9.76, a bearish signal.
Pancake Swap Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of CAKE is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of CAKE lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the CAKE’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, CAKE is in a bearish state. Notably, the CAKE price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of CAKE at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the CAKE is at level 41.06. This means that CAKE is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of CAKE may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Pancake Swap Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Pancake Swap’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Pancake Swap. Currently, CAKE lies in the range of 28.01, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of CAKE. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of CAKE lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, CAKE’s RSI is at a 41.06 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of CAKE with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Pancake Swap.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and CAKE is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and CAKE also increases or decreases respectively.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Pancake Swap network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for CAKE. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Pancake Swap in 2022 is $26.52. On the other hand, the bearish CAKE price prediction for 2022 is $9.76.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the CAKE ecosystem, the performance of CAKE would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $43.96 very soon. But, it might also reach $30 if the investors believe that CAKE is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Pancake Swap?
Pancakeswap (CAKE) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) application that enables users to exchange tokens, providing liquidity through farming and earning fees in return.
2. Where can you purchase CAKE?
CAKE has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Bitget, CoinTiger, Mandala Exchange, and Bybit.
3. Will CAKE reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the CAKE platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Pancake Swap?
On April 30, 2021, CAKE reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $43.96.
5. Is CAKE a good investment in 2022?
Pancake Swap (CAKE) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of CAKE in the past few months, CAKE is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Pancake Swap (CAKE) reach $30?
Pancake Swap (CAKE) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Pancake Swap (CAKE) will hit $30 soon.
7. What will be the CAKE price by 2023?
Pancake Swap (CAKE) price is expected to reach $36 by 2023.
8. What will be the CAKE price by 2024?
Pancake Swap (CAKE) price is expected to reach $44 by 2024.
9. What will be the CAKE price by 2025?
Pancake Swap (CAKE) price is expected to reach $50 by 2025.
10. What will be the CAKE price by 2026?
Pancake Swap (CAKE) price is expected to reach $60 by 2026.
