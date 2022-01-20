Boston begins working through hundreds of coronavirus mandate exemption requests

Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration has begun to work its way through 600 religious and medical exemptions for the city worker coronavirus vaccine mandate, granting or rejecting them ahead of the start of enforcement next week.

A union source confirmed that the city has begun to mete out judgment on teachers’ requests for exemptions to the mandate — sending members significant numbers of denials, particularly among the religious exemptions.

One letter from the school district obtained by the Herald from another source featured a denial of a Boston Public Schools employee’s religious exemption.

“Based on the Office of Equity’s review of the information and documentation you submitted, the Office of Equity has determined that your request to be exempt from the Requirement is unreasonable, and therefore declines your request,” wrote Grace Jung, BPS director of training and accommodations. “Due to the nature of your current position in the Boston Public Schools, you are expected to interact in person with students and staff. Therefore, we determined that an exemption from this policy would risk their safety, as well as your own safety.”

Wu’s office said the city is working its way through approximately 600 exemption requests for religious or medical reasons. The office wouldn’t elaborate on how many have been accepted or denied so far.

“The City is reviewing all accommodation requests and providing answers to employees in time to allow them the opportunity to get the vaccine and submit their information as required,” Wu’s press office said, again declining to say exactly how many people are currently out of compliance. “Depending on accommodation determinations, employees will be notified this week of their noncompliance with City policy and placed on administrative leave pending further action.”

Wu’s downplayed the number of people the city might have to deal with placing on leave, saying more people have been out sick with coronavirus than will end up being held out. She’s also said that more than 1,000 more people have gotten the shot since last Monday, bringing compliance up over 95% among the city’s 18,000-plus workers.

The city’s vaccination requirement for workers went into effect Saturday, though enforcement doesn’t start until next week. At that point, the Wu administration will place people not in compliance on unpaid leave, and the employees might eventually face firing.

Boston Teachers Union said in a statement it’s been encouraging people to get the jab, and added, “We believe that the policy must be implemented in a fair and equitable manner, and that includes considering how the policy will impact student relationships, staffing shortages and diversity of our educators.”

The policy has survived a lawsuit from several first-responder unions, who sued to prevent it from going into effect. A judge last week sided with the Wu, declining to put an emergency halt on the process.