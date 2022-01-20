Connect with us

News

Boston rejects changing Charlestown High to an ‘innovation and inclusion’ school

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Idea to convert Charlestown High School called ‘hostile takeover’
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Boston Public Schools leaders unanimously rejected a proposal to close Charlestown High School and convert it into an “innovation and inclusion school.”

A committee made up of Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, School Committee Chairwoman Jeri Robinson and Boston Teachers Union Vice President Erik Berg voted down the prospectus, which was submitted by a small group of people who apparently never consulted any of the school’s parents, teachers or administrators.

“This plan is breathtaking in its … hubris,” Berg said.. “It’s hard to see how the plan would improve student achievement.”

Four of 11 people who spoke during the public comment period were in favor of the proposal. But of the 187 comments submitted to the school district, 130 were against it.

The plan’s seven strengths included the chance to address the school’s declining enrollment and create another fully inclusive high school in Boston, and individualized learning plans for students, who could graduate with college credits or a professional certificate, said Drew Echelson, deputy superintendent of academics.

Among the prospectus’s 10 weaknesses, he said, were that its authors did not include any CHS community members, it did not address how the school would have met the needs of the school’s current students and it did not outline a graduation plan for students enrolling in grades 10, 11, and 12, and instead asked for autonomy in that area without any details about what would have been required.

Echelson also outlined a whole other category called “threats,” which included a timeline that was unfeasible, autonomy from all BPS policies, which could have created legal liability for the district and district liability for all CHS excessed staff not hired back.

Cassellius called “vague … on equity,” an important factor in what Robinson called a “gentrified city.”

But Karson Tager of Charlestown said Charlestown High has had decades to improve, to no avail.

According to the prospectus: “The school has a 55% graduation rate and is rated in the bottom 10% of all schools in Massachusetts. Only 16% and 28% of students are meeting or exceeding the expectations” in the English language arts and math MCAS exams.

“We want to see Charlestown High thrive,” Tager said.

Nicolet Flynn, whose daughter attends CHS, however, said she was “blindsided and angered” by the prospectus. She said the proposed 10-hour day for students would not only be “exhausting for students, but it would make it difficult for students to have after-school jobs that many rely on to help their families.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

$200M lawsuit over ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s gory prison murder thrown out

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

$200M lawsuit over ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s gory prison murder thrown out
google news

The family of murdered Southie mobster James “Whitey” Bulger won’t be able to collect a dime on a $200 million lawsuit filed against federal prison bosses, a judge ruled.

It would take an act of Congress, the 36-page ruling mentions numerous times, to grant prisoners or their kin the freedom to sue and potentially “drain government resources.”

The federal Bureau Of Prisons “currently houses 155,675 inmates, and operates 122 institutions” nationwide, U.S. District Court Judge John Preston Bailey of West Virginia wrote. And lawsuits like the Bulger clan’s could cripple the courts, he added.

“Good,” Steve Davis told the Herald Wednesday night when told of the judge’s decision. “They didn’t lose that much compared to what the families lost. They’ve got to live with the hurt and pain now like we have for the past 40 years.”

His sister, Debra Davis, was reportedly a victim of the Bulger gang. She was killed in 1981, but jurors made no finding in Davis’ murder — a grotesque strangulation Bul­ger vehemently denied at his 2013 trial in Boston.

Bulger, 89, was killed hours after being transferred to Hazelton prison in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., in 2018. He was in a wheelchair and had come in from Florida. His eyes were gouged out, and he was beaten to death with a padlock dropped into a sock. Fellow prisoners also reportedly attempted to cut out his tongue.

The ruling states Bulger was serving two life sentences, plus five years, for directing or participating in 11 murders during his reign of terror in Boston.

At trial, “witnesses claimed” he was a killer, an FBI “snitch,” and “engaged in pedophilia,” the judge’s ruling states. He was also a “killer of women” who caused problems in his Florida jail before being sent to Hazelton, the grim history of his life states.

Fotios “Freddy” Geas, of West Springfield, Mass. — a mob hitman serving life in Hazelton — has been identified as one of the two suspected killers, a prison official has said. That case remains open.

Multiple calls to one of the lawyers representing Bulger’s estate was not returned. Another Bulger family member took a message from the Herald. But the family did tell other outlets they plan on appealing.

“The silence of Congress is relevant,” the judge writes in denying the lawsuit.

“It seems clear that ‘Congress had specific occasion to consider the matter of prisoner abuse and to consider the proper way to remedy those wrongs’ and Congress’s declining to provide a ‘damages remedy against federal jailers … suggests (that) Congress chose not to extend the … damages remedy to cases involving other types of prisoner mistreatment,” the ruling states.

The judge adds that while Bulger was moved from prisons in Brooklyn, to Tuscon, Florida then West Virginia he could have appealed that along the way but did not.

“This case exists at the intersection of two areas of extensive congressional activity: prison housing and prisoner litigation,” the judge added.

Bulger was the nation’s Most Wanted man while on the run for 16 years until being spotted in 2011 in Santa Monica, Calif., $822,000 in cash hidden in the walls of his apartment where he lived with his lover on the lam.

His FBI handler, John “Zip” Connolly, is now living at home in Massachusetts, where he is said to be ill and living on a full pension.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Rapid COVID tests coming to Massachusetts child care centers, says Charlie Baker

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Charlie Baker, top state health official resist lawmakers push for mask mandates, more coronavirus regulations
google news

Child care centers around Massachusetts will soon receive shipments of COVID-19 rapid tests as part of a new “game-changer” program to help keep coronavirus out of classrooms, Gov. Charlie Baker said.

“We expect the rapid test program will be a game-changer for many folks in early education and care, as the vast majority of kids they serve are under the age of 5 and therefore can’t be vaccinated at this point in time,” Baker said.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Spree killer Gary Lee Sampson: Court order could vacate convictions and death sentence

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Spree killer Gary Lee Sampson: Court order could vacate convictions and death sentence
google news

Federal prosecutors have until Friday to determine how the court saga of spree killer Gary Lee Sampson will close following his recent death.

A court order leaves open the possibility for vacating both the convictions and the sentence, sparking outrage by family members of Jonathan Rizzo, a 19-year-old college student from Abington who Sampson brutally murdered.

The order, entered Jan. 7 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, based in Boston, follows a notice from Sampson’s appellant attorneys reporting his Dec. 21 death in federal prison in Missouri.

The order lists two court precedents that could inform court judgement: the 2020 ruling in United States v. Malden, which dismissed as moot the appeal of the defendant’s sentence following his death; and U.S. v. Pogue, in 1994, that abated not only the sentence but the conviction.

“Finally … we began to understand that we would not have to hear this degenerate’s name again and could begin to move on,” wrote Rizzo’s father, Michael, in a victim impact letter. “Now we must deal with you insulting us by intimating that his heinous acts could be removed from the record.”

Sampson was convicted by a federal jury in 2003 and later sentenced to death in the same year for the July 2001 murders of Jonathan Rizzo; Philip McCloskey, 69, of Taunton; and Robert “Eli” Whitney, 58, of Concord, N.H. He was retried due to jury misconduct in 2017, which resulted in the same finding and sentence.

“To think that his conviction might be wiped away is an insult to our family,” Rizzo’s mother, Mary Rizzo, wrote in her own letter to the court. “For countless trials and appeals we stood with dignity and now it feels like you are taking away another piece of us.”

Sampson’s chief appellate attorney, Madeline Cohen, said that her team had not made any motions for overturning the convictions or sentence following Sampson’s death and that their ongoing appeal at the time was focused only on the death penalty sentence.

“We have never challenged Gary’s conviction,” the Boulder, Colo.-based attorney said. “Gary took full accountability for his crimes.”

Susan Goldberg, the circuit executive for the court, said that it’s a normal course of events for attorneys in an appeal to issue a statement following the death of the defendant. While she said she doesn’t interpret court orders as part of her job, the unusual bit of this order is the scope of the wording when “the sentence is under appeal but the conviction was not.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending