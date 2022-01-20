Boston rejects changing Charlestown High to an ‘innovation and inclusion’ school

Boston Public Schools leaders unanimously rejected a proposal to close Charlestown High School and convert it into an “innovation and inclusion school.”

A committee made up of Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, School Committee Chairwoman Jeri Robinson and Boston Teachers Union Vice President Erik Berg voted down the prospectus, which was submitted by a small group of people who apparently never consulted any of the school’s parents, teachers or administrators.

“This plan is breathtaking in its … hubris,” Berg said.. “It’s hard to see how the plan would improve student achievement.”

Four of 11 people who spoke during the public comment period were in favor of the proposal. But of the 187 comments submitted to the school district, 130 were against it.

The plan’s seven strengths included the chance to address the school’s declining enrollment and create another fully inclusive high school in Boston, and individualized learning plans for students, who could graduate with college credits or a professional certificate, said Drew Echelson, deputy superintendent of academics.

Among the prospectus’s 10 weaknesses, he said, were that its authors did not include any CHS community members, it did not address how the school would have met the needs of the school’s current students and it did not outline a graduation plan for students enrolling in grades 10, 11, and 12, and instead asked for autonomy in that area without any details about what would have been required.

Echelson also outlined a whole other category called “threats,” which included a timeline that was unfeasible, autonomy from all BPS policies, which could have created legal liability for the district and district liability for all CHS excessed staff not hired back.

Cassellius called “vague … on equity,” an important factor in what Robinson called a “gentrified city.”

But Karson Tager of Charlestown said Charlestown High has had decades to improve, to no avail.

According to the prospectus: “The school has a 55% graduation rate and is rated in the bottom 10% of all schools in Massachusetts. Only 16% and 28% of students are meeting or exceeding the expectations” in the English language arts and math MCAS exams.

“We want to see Charlestown High thrive,” Tager said.

Nicolet Flynn, whose daughter attends CHS, however, said she was “blindsided and angered” by the prospectus. She said the proposed 10-hour day for students would not only be “exhausting for students, but it would make it difficult for students to have after-school jobs that many rely on to help their families.