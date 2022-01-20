Celebrities
Brian Austin Green Holds Hands With Sharna Burgess After Megan Fox Gets Engaged — 1st Photo
A week after his ex-wife Megan Fox got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, Brian Austin Green was spotted out and about in California with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.
Brian Austin Green, 48, and Sharna Burgess, 36, are going strong. The couple was photographed lovingly holding hands while out and about in Malibu, California on Tuesday January 18 — exactly one week after Brian’s ex-wife, Megan Fox, got engaged to her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. Brian and Sharna looked so in love during their outdoor outing, as indicative by their beaming smiles in the paparazzi pics. Even the bandana covering the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s nose and mouth couldn’t hide the fact that Brian was so happy to be Sharna.
Both Brian and Sharna dressed casual for their excursion. Brian had on a navy blue jacket, a blue T-shirt, dark green jogger pants, and a pair of athletic gray sneakers. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, who is a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars, looked cozy in a white sweater, camo leggings, and a pair of white sneakers. Sharna kept her blonde hair up in a messy bun. She held her mask and iPhone in one hand, while her other hand tightly clutched Brian’s.
Brian and Sharna are such a cute couple. They started dating in October 2020, months after Megan, 35, and MGK, 31, went public with their romance. Brian finalized his divorce from the Jennifer’s Body actress in October 2021, after over 10 years of marriage. The exes have been co-parenting their three sons — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 — while exploring new relationships. Megan took the next step in her romance with MGK on January 11 when she accepted his proposal.
After Megan and MGK got engaged, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Brian is “genuinely happy” for his ex-wife and her new fiancé.
“Brian is genuinely happy for Megan and wants nothing but the best for her,” the insider said. “He didn’t know about the proposal beforehand but he assumed that’s the direction their relationship would be taking at some point. Not that they need it, but they have Brian’s full blessing.”
“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Tyran Refuses To Get Vaxxed For Tee Tee And Shawn’s Wedding [VIDEO]
Happy Humpday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.
This week Tee Tee and Shawn sit Tyran down to lay down the law about their upcoming nuptials. In the clip, the trio sit outdoors as they discuss why much of the family is hesitant to have Tyran at the wedding. Tyran pushes back, offering to have his mom attend in his place, but Tee Tee is vocal about her guest list consisting only of people she actually WANTS at the wedding who also have met the prerequisite of being vaccinated.
Check out the clip below:
Well… it looks like Tyran won’t be attending, riiight? What would you do if it was your wedding?
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Pepa warns Sam to be cautious when he breaks the news that he may be facing some serious jail time. Tee Tee’s wedding planning rushes on, but will Pepa and Egypt make the guestlist? Uncle Luke advises Cree on squashing the beef with Sakoya.
The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” premieres Thursday January 20 at 9pm on WE tv.
Will you be watching?
Debi Mazar Finds It ‘Amusing’ That Kanye West’s GF Julia Fox Could Play Her In Madonna Biopic
The iconic actress opened up about how ‘surreal’ it feels to know that someone will play her in a movie about her pal Madonna.
Debi Mazar, 57, is definitely excited about the possibility of a Madonna biopic! The actress admitted that she thought it was funny to learn that Uncut Gems star (and Kanye West‘s new girlfriend) Julia Fox, 31, was in talks to play her in the movie in a Wednesday January 19 Instagram post. Even though Debi couldn’t confirm whether or not Julia had been cast, she did say that she was “flattered” that she could have such a talent portray her.
While sharing her thoughts, Debi also posted a series of throwback photos of herself, including a shot of her and Madonna back in the day. She also explained that it felt “surreal” to see all the press coverage. “I find it all quite amusing, but what I find most interesting is that someone will be playing ME!” she wrote.
Debi explained that even though she’d only interviewed Julia once, she thought that she was “gorgeous, smart and a very talented actress.” The Goodfellas actress likened her more to her pal, but she said it was an honor to be a part of the movie. She also offered advice to whoever gets cast as her. “Funny enough, she reminds me more of Madonna when we were young, then of myself! I’d obviously be flattered.I wish the best to all the gals who audition! If you need dance moves or accent coaching ,gimme a ring,” she said.
The Empire Records star also admitted that she didn’t know who Madonna had in mind or what fans could expect from the biopic. Regardless, Debi also showed that she was sure that the singer would do a great job of telling her “epic story,” because she’s a “great visionary.”
Rumors about Julia’s involvement in the 63-year-old popstar’s biopic first started when she was spotted with Madonna and Kanye for a dinner together. Shortly after the model was seen at the star-studded dinner, it was reported that she was in talks to play Debi, via Entertainment Weekly. A source close to Julia revealed to HollywoodLife that she was connected to the singer before her new relationship. ” Madonna was already talking professional projects with Julia prior to going out with Kanye,” they said.
Tales of the Wicked and Proud: ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ and Political Prophecy
Something wicked this way comes.
A man fights for power to rule over the state, risking life and limb for the title of “King.” In his wake, he leaves destruction so irreparable that the suffering caused will plague generations to come. The consequences of an individual’s actions contribute to the failure of society so profoundly that reconciliation is nearly impossible.
William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” chronicles the downfall of a general-turned-king through ambition and desire. Macbeth’s initial need to devour his opposition comes from the prophecy of three witches who tell him he is meant to be King of Scotland. In his quest, he forfeits his humanity and devotes himself to the goal of taking the throne. Within Shakespeare’s iambic pentameter lies an ultimate truth about the desire for power and how it transforms and consumes those who wish to wield it.
Through A24, Joel Coen brings to us The Tragedy of Macbeth, featuring Denzel Washington as Lord Macbeth and shot in a stark, minimalist black and white style. Its release hits theatres at a critically important time in American politics: as the nation struggles to move forward from the depths of political hell and manage the third year of a pandemic, workers’ rights, and the student loan crisis, the world feels as bleak as the film’s black and white aesthetic. In the last six years or so, we have been direct witnesses to the precarious nature of authority. As we observe the first anniversary of an insurrection that would traditionally be viewed as treason, the government is redefining the president’s responsibilities to advocate and condemn specific actions.
In the original text, Macbeth’s forced inheritance not only calls into question the validity of his advancement (of which he is primarily the master), but also the understanding of his mental stability. The witches who offer the prophecy are described as women but have men’s beards; Macbeth and his companion, Banquo, watch them disappear into thin air, as if they never existed at all. This interaction with three mysterious beings leaves Macbeth, Banquo, and the audience confused about whether the witches were real or simply a figment of the imagination. Through the lens of modernity, one could infer that the witches are, in fact, lobbyists. While it may seem strange, Macbeth’s sudden upward mobility is instigated by this sudden meeting with three mysterious women.
Donald Trump’s meteoric rise in power came not just from his celebrity status but through his consistent and extraordinarily inflammatory rhetoric; rhetoric that people agreed with and publicized as their own “politics.” His comments — racist, derogatory, and often simply ridiculous name-calling — resonated with sections of the American population living in fear of the unknown, who felt jaded by politics and managed to find comfort in an unhinged man.
January 6 marks the anniversary of the attacks at the United States Capitol. The attacks resulted in former President Trump’s second impeachment and a nationwide panic about the sanctity of democracy. In a speech discussing the effects of the insurrection and the need for Trump to be held responsible, President Biden said: “A former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle because he sees his own interest as more important than […] America’s interests.”
Similarly, as we see in Macbeth, rejection of the former rule – by the political assassination of King Duncan – obstructs the continuation of leadership.
Before becoming king, Macbeth was a victorious general, using strategy and patience to lead his troops. However, he grows tyrannical and cruel, inciting anger within the community.
At his core, Trump was a financial failure in many ways – take, for example, the $25 million settlement relating to the unlicensed Trump University. However, Trump’s name was nevertheless synonymous with success and, until his presidency, he was a cultural icon who stood as a product of the “American Dream.”
Macbeth and Trump both facilitated bloodshed. At the beginning of the pandemic, the death toll rose to over 100,000 under Trump’s direction (or lack thereof) and his refusal to give legitimate aid and recognize that the virus existed in the United States. This refusal to acknowledge the facts resulted in national divisions so deep that it restructured the fabric of the union and, much as in “Macbeth”, these actions caused distrust and rage among the people.
Among other influences (like Orson Welles’ 1948 cinematic adaptation of “Macbeth”), Coen’s shooting style was inspired by German expressionism. Popularised in the 1920s, the movement is known for its use of high angles, deep shadows, and camera tilting, all of which add up to a viewing experience that is ultimately close to unpleasant. It feels natural to use one of the most emotionally evocative styles to tell a story about betrayal and power; the jarring use of lighting and camera movement stresses the instability of the characters and the situation, and can be read as a metaphor for the brutality we consistently experience in our day-to-day lives.
Of course, “Macbeth” is only a story, a play, a performance. However, leadership is inherently performative; it caters to the desires of the people and presents itself as an altruistic act. State of the Union addresses and presidential debates feed our insatiable need to relate and view humans as manifestations of the political ideas we hold onto. This act of politics is a show as much as “Macbeth” the play is: the players are loved and hated by the audience, and we follow their arcs until the end of the performance.
Ultimately, the story of Macbeth and the destruction and rebuilding of a society is what we have watched in real-time. We have endured a tragedy of Shakespearean proportions, but we are moving forward and striving to create a union that supports the people. The prophecy, as foretold by the witches, transcends Shakespearean lore. The advent of social media gives everyone a direct view of the behavior of the individual in power. Macbeth’s tragedy is not in his wanting to take up the role of leader, but rather his destructive desires to consume and cannibalize the sanctity of his community in order to pursue personal achievement. Realistically, we have to create our own resolution; there is no magic third act in which we suddenly achieve consciousness and morality.
