Britney Spears Claims Dad Jamie Took ‘At Least $6 Million’ From Her During Conservatorship
New documents filed by the ‘Toxic’ singer claim that her father had taken millions of dollars from her over the course of the 13-year conservatorship.
Britney Spears’ legal battles after getting out of her conservatorship are still continuing. The 40-year-old popstar lawyer filed new documents, obtained by HollywoodLife, before a hearing on Wednesday January 19, claiming that Britney’s dad Jamie Spears and his legal team took millions of dollars from the singer throughout her conservatorship. The singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart laid out all of the money that Jamie and legal teams allegedly took from the singer over the course of the 13 year conservatorship.
The new documents claim that over $36 million were taken from Britney while she was under the conservatorship. The filing claims that Jamie took over $6.3 million for himself, and the other $30 million went to lawyers and legal fees. The most recent payment to the singer’s dad was a 2020 payment of almost $200,000.
The latest filing comes in the most recent attempts from Jamie to have his daughter pay his legal fees. “Mr. Spears, an ignominiously-suspended conservator — of a conservatorship that has been terminated — now seeks to siphon even more money from his daughter,” the documents say, per Variety. The documents suggest that Jamie cuts his costs down if he can’t afford his current legal team. “Mr. Spears should be required to pay his legal fees… if he has already dissipated those funds, he should consider hiring other, less expensive counsel whom he can afford,” the documents state.
Later in the documents, Britney’s attorney slammed Jamie’s attempts to have his daughter pay for his legal fees. “Mr. Spears’s Petition is shameless, and we respectfully submit that granting it would be tantamount to funding a war chest for his new counsel and encouraging them to bill liberally for ‘getting up to speed’ on the record of many years of abuse and inviting waste, excess, and mischief,” the filing states.
Before Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, Jamie had been suspended as the “Piece of Me” singer’s conservator in September. He had agreed to step down from the conservatorship before the judge’s ruling in court documents filed in August.
Her dad isn’t the only Spears that Britney is feuding with. The singer has also had a very public battle with her younger sister Jamie Lynn, as the actress released her memoir Things I Should Have Said. The popstar asked her attorney to send a cease-and-desist letter to her younger sister to ask her to not bring up Britney on her upcoming book tour. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” the letter states. “We, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”
When Legends Link Up?! Rumors Swirl That Reality TV Titans Tiffany Pollard & NeNe Leakes Will Be On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’
Two Reality TV Titans/ Goddesses of GIFs/ Meme Majesties may be joining this season of Celebrity Big Brother and the Internet’s already in shambles.
According to Bravo insider Anthony Dominic, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes and Flavor of Love alum Tiffany “New York” Pollard might be joining Season 3 of the hit reality series. Dominic, who goes by the name of @AllOverAnthony on Twitter, previously spilled the beans about the cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, so fans believe the rumor may be true! Several Celebrity Big Brother fan accounts are also fueling the Tiffany/NeNe rumor.
Now, if the hearsay does turn out to be factual, this would mark NeNe’s long-awaited return to reality TV. The infamous Atlanta socialite left the Real Housewives franchise in 2020 citing contractual issues with Bravo’s producers.
“I can’t tell you everything I want from them, but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment,” she said of the emotional decision during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in October 2020. “I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there or haven’t done even worse. So, I don’t deserve this treatment.”
When asked if she would ever return to the show, Leakes swiftly replied:
“No, I do not [want to].”
Her decision came around the same time that her husband, Gregg Leakes’ cancer became more aggressive. The 66-year-old businessman, unfortunately, passed away in September 2021 after a 4-year-long battle with the disease.
NeNe also previously shut down rumors in 2018 that she would be joining the BB cast and said although she was offered a spot, she declined.
As for Tiffany Pollard, rumors swirled about the “I Love New York” star potentially joining the Big Brother cast back in December, but the reality star said that producers from Big Brother hadn’t been in contact with her.
New York previously made an appearance on the British version of “Celebrity Big Brother 17” and made it to fourth place during the competition, so if the rumor is in fact true, Pollard will have what it takes to compete.
The star has since appeared in a bevy of reality TV series including Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she starred as a guest judge, and Braxton Family Values where she came face to face with her former love obsession Flavor Flav for the first time in six years.
Other stars rumored to be joining Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother include Ne-Yo and Lamar Odom. There’s also a rumor that track star Sha’Carri Richardson will join the cast.
We can only imagine what kind of shenanigans might occur with both NeNe and New York being on the show. You can expect the new season to arrive sometime next month, so, we’ll just have to wait and see if these predictions are in fact true!
Until then, take a look at the Internet’s reaction to the rumor, even Big Brother’s Derek Frazier of the infamous “The Cookout” alliance has reacted to the news.
Fine, let’s shovel. But where are we supposed to put the snow? – Macleans.ca
Image of the Week: Snowstorms that hit Central Canada renewed an age-old debate for people who have to shovel out their cars
After much of Ontario and Quebec got walloped by almost two feet of snow this week, life in major urban centres from Hamilton to Montreal came to a fluffy stop. Canadians were faced with a familiar suite of marshmallow-world problems: snow days, closed businesses, dangerous driving conditions and the age-old dilemma of where to discard the excess snow enveloping your vehicle. Street parkers who wanted the luxury of entering their cars had it the worst, and there’s no right or wrong answer here. Tossing your snow on the street can inconvenience drivers, and there’s a law in Ontario against it—though it’s almost never enforced. (Don’t believe it? Check Section 181 of the Highway Traffic Act.) Shovelling it onto the sidewalk creates a hazard for pedestrians, and is an affront to property owners responsible for keeping walkways clear. But piling it on the curb is a nuisance to parkers, while chucking it on someone’s lawn just seems impolite. As the icy aftermath melts away, these moral quandaries will linger on.
Kim Kardashian Rocks A Bikini In Vacay Pics & Fans Think The Caption Is Shouting Out Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian used a very specific emoji to describe her new vacation photos that fans think is a subtle reference to her beau Pete Davidson.
Kim Kardashian‘s Jan. 19 Instagram post got her fans talking and speculating about her relationship with Pete Davidson. Imagine that! The SKIMS founder, 41, posted two new photos of her lounging on the beach while rocking a sexy two-piece black bikini from her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s clothing line, Good American. Kim looked effortlessly gorgeous in the images, but it was her caption that got attention from the fans. “Beach 🅿️arty,” the mother-of-four wrote.
At first glance, Kim’s caption seems pretty ordinary. But the “P” square emoji has gotten her fans to believe it’s a clever callout to Pete, 28, whose been speculated to have taken Kim’s bikini photos while they were in the Bahamas together after New Year’s.
Kim’s followers flooded her post to confidently share their Pete-related theories. “PETE party,” one fan commented, while another fan wrote, “Great shots Pete 🙌.” One fan used the same emoji to write “Beach 🅿️etey” on Kim’s post, as the Saturday Night Live star continued to be mentioned in comment after comment underneath Kim’s post.
This isn’t the first instance that fans have connected Pete to Kim’s vacation photos. Kim shared a few beach pics the other day that were seemingly taken in the Bahamas. In the third image, there’s a shadowy figure taking the photo on the sand in front of Kim that fans noticed. And of course, they quickly theorized that it was Pete who took the photos of the brunette bombshell.
Kim and Pete went on their romantic getaway to The Bahamas from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5. They went to the gorgeous area via a private jet and in photos that were taken during the trip, they both looked so thrilled as they walked together while chatting and flashing big smiles to cameras. Since returning home, Hollywood’s latest A-list couple has been spotted scoring deals at the Camarillo Premium Outlet and grabbing pizza in Los Angeles. While neither star has publicly commented on the relationship, Kim and Pete clearly seem to be having a blast together!
