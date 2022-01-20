Celebrities
Britney Spears Trashes ‘Selfish’ Sister Jamie Lynn For Dying Her Hair ‘Like Christina Aguilera’
Britney Spears, 40, called her sister Jamie Lynn, 30, a ‘selfish little brat’, as she slammed her for ‘dying her hair like Christina Aguilera’ and being ‘hateful’ towards mom Lynn, 66.
Britney Spears, 40 is again speaking out and setting the record straight in her ongoing feud with sister Jamie Lynn, 30. The pop star, who has been fighting her family ever since she was freed of a 13-year conservatorship last November, shared a series of messages to Instagram on January 19, trashing her younger sister. Calling out “selfish little brat” Jamie Lynn for dying her hair “like Christina Aguilera” and being “hateful” towards their mother Lynn, 66, Britney proved she won’t stay silent while Jamie Lynn continues an interview circuit promoting her new book, Things I Should Have Said.
Britney posted her latest rant to Instagram, in a gallery after a photo of two warm hot chocolates. After setting a relaxing tone in the post, Britney went off on claims Jamie Lynn made in a new two-hour interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alexandra Cooper, 27. In the interview, Jamie Lynn discussed the difficult time around 2002 when Britney started “changing” after her breakup with Justin Timberlake, 40. Jamie Lynn described an incident where she felt “scared” after Britney locked herself in her room with a knife. “This was a brilliant young woman who was going through a hard time — and if she couldn’t stand up herself, then somebody should have,” Jamie Lynn told Alexandra. “I wasn’t an adult then. I couldn’t.”
Britney called out Jamie Lynn for selfish behavior after Britney’s highly publicized breakup with Justin, claiming her then-12-year-old sister was “on the couch watching her TV shows…I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!!” Britney further attacked Jamie Lynn for her story on Britney wielding a knife, calling the statement “the only lie you’ve ever told in your whole life.” Britney concluded the statement again stating Jamie Lynn was never there for her: “You can paint it however you like but dear child ….. YOU shut me out when i needed you the most !!!!”
Celebrities
Gaspard Ulliel dies in skiing accident
Gaspard Ulliel has died following a skiing accident.
The ‘Hannibal Rising’ actor – who was next due to be seen in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series ‘Moon Knight’ – has passed away at the age of just 37 following an accident in the Savoie region of the Alps on Tuesday (18.01.22).
It was initially reported the ‘Saint Laurent’ actor had been left in a “serious condition with a skull injury”, but his agent subsequently confirmed Gaspard has passed away.
An investigation into the accident has been opened and the mountain police service who work in the region said they had been organising five or six rescues per day over the last few weeks as the snow has hardened.
Gaspard, who will appear in ‘Moon Knight’ as Anton Mogart/ Midnight Man, was the male face of Bleu de Chanel and was highly acclaimed for his work in his native France.
His roles in 2002’s ‘Summer Things’ and ‘Strayed’ the following year saw him nominated for Most Promising Actor at the César Awards and he finally took home the statuette in 2004 thanks to his turn in ‘A Very Long Engagement’ alongside Marion Cotillard, Audrey Tatou and Jodie Foster.
The actor was in a relationship with model-and-singer Gaëlle Piétri, with whom he had a daughter, who turns six next month.
Celebrities
Kim Cattrall Seemingly Agrees With Fan Who Bashes ‘SATC’ Revival’s ‘Trashy’ Storylines
Kim Cattrall ‘liked’ a tweet that applauded the actress for skipping ‘And Just Like That’ to star in the new ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spinoff on Hulu.
Kim Cattrall appears to have no love for HBO Max’s And Just Like That. After refusing to reprise her iconic Sex and the City role as Samantha Jones, the 65-year-old actress “liked” a fan’s tweet from Jan. 18 that called the revival series “trashy”. The tweet also praised Kim for “skipping” And Just Like That in favor of Hilary Duff‘s Hulu series How I Met Your Father.
“So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu,” the fan wrote. “She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff. If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes…I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!”
So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu. She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff 👌🏼 If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes…I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!
— Julia Haws (@juliachowhaws) January 18, 2022
This isn’t the first instance of Kim throwing some subtle shade towards And Just Like That. After the show premiered on Dec. 9, Kim “liked” several tweets from fans that showed support for her and her beloved character. Beyond that, though, she hasn’t addressed her reasoning for skipping the revival series — though it’s been rumored that it has much to do with her longstanding feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, a.k.a. Carrie Bradshaw.
A source previously told HollywoodLife that Kim “has no desire” to play Samantha “ever again.” The insider added, “Kim is a very strong, independent woman and has come to a point in her life where if it doesn’t fulfill her in a positive direction, then she wants nothing to do with it. She so appreciates all the love from fans and is hoping they’ll continue following other work and upcoming projects she does.”
Although Kim isn’t in And Just Like That, show boss Michael Patrick King has still found ways to involve Samantha in the storyline. In the first episode, it was revealed that Samantha apparently had a falling out with the girls and moved to London, though she sends flowers to Carrie after her lover Mr. Big (Chris Noth) dies of a heart attack. A few episodes later, Carrie texts Samantha to let her know that she’ll be sharing an old story about her on a podcast. Samantha gives her the green light to do so, but when Carrie texts “I miss you” to Samantha, Samantha goes radio-silent.
Fans of Kim’s can still keep up with her on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. She narrates the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series as the future version of Sophie (Hilary) as she informs her son how she met his dad.
Celebrities
Rob Lowe Jokes About His Wife Teaching Gwyneth Paltrow ‘How To’ Perform Oral Sex — Watch
The ‘Parks & Rec’ star revealed that his wife of over 30-years gave the ‘Iron Man’ star a few bedroom tips.
Rob Lowe, 57, had a hilarious revelation when he had Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, on his podcast Literally in July 2020. The actor discovered that his wife Sheryl Berkoff, 60, had given the the future goop founder tips on oral sex when she was a young adult. Rob got to make a few jokes about his wife’s sisterly lessons to the young actress while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday January 18.
Rob told Jimmy Kimmel how Sheryl and his became friends, while his future wife was working on a movie with Gwyneth’s mom. The Outsiders star revealed that his wife took the young actress under her wing. “When Gwyneth was a little precocious 18-year-old, my wife was still a makeup artist on a movie that Gwyneth’s mother Blythe Danner was on,” he said. “Sheryl would give her cigarettes, and they’d go out and smoke behind the trailers. She was like a big sister to Gwyneth—still is.”
He went on to joke about some of the more explicit things that Sheryl told the future Shakespeare In Love star. “I had no idea. I must thank her. My wife taught Gwyneth how to—how should we say this on network television?” he said, before Jimmy made a suggestion. The late night host interjected, “I think ‘perform oral sex’ would be the way to go, which is a very nice thing for her to do.” Rob also joked that Gwyneth’s ex and current husband both owe some of their great sexual chemistry to his wife. “As I like to say, Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, you’re welcome,” he joked.
Jimmy also pulled up a tweet from Rob’s son John Owen Lowe, where the actor’s child admitted that he wasn’t exactly thrilled to learn some of his parents’ more intimate details. The actor quipped that it was understandable. “That’s not a visual that those boys are interested in. I think the therapy bills will be coming to me,” he said.
Back when Gwyneth was on the 2020 episode of Rob’s podcast, she had so many great things to say about Sheryl and their decades-long friendship. “She was so cool. She knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer, and she taught me how to give a blowjob. You know, all the classic Sheryl stuff,” she said about their first times hanging out. “She was so awesome to me.”
Britney Spears Trashes ‘Selfish’ Sister Jamie Lynn For Dying Her Hair ‘Like Christina Aguilera’
St. Louis County mask mandate will stay in place for now, judge rules
Gaspard Ulliel dies in skiing accident
Kim Cattrall Seemingly Agrees With Fan Who Bashes ‘SATC’ Revival’s ‘Trashy’ Storylines
St. Louis notary ordered 989 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards
Rob Lowe Jokes About His Wife Teaching Gwyneth Paltrow ‘How To’ Perform Oral Sex — Watch
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
Teresa Giudice Gushes Over Her ‘King’ Luis Ruelas As ‘RHONJ’ Season 12 Taglines Are Revealed — Watch
Watch: Parson delivers 2022 Missouri State of the State
Nice Try! Simon Guobadia Posts Proof That He Didn’t Regift Falynn Pina’s $400K Rolls Royce & Give It To Porsha Williams
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News6 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin3 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena