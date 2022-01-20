Broncos head coach candidate: Jonathan Gannon’s diverse resume, strong second-half performance by Eagles’ defense, makes 38-year-old intriguing

Suggest a Correction
Scout, quality control, positional coach, coordinator — those are all titles Jonathan Gannon has held in a still-young-but-impressive NFL coaching career.
The Broncos announced at 6:30 p.m. Denver time Wednesday they had completed the interview with Gannon.
The 39-year-old’s diverse resume, plus Philadelphia’s second-half push to earn a wild-card berth, led the Eagles’ defensive coordinator to land an interview for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy Wednesday in the Philadelphia area. Ties with Denver general manager George Paton from the duo’s time together in Minnesota, where Gannon was an assistant secondary coach, was likely a factor, too.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni endorsed the coaching skill-set of Gannon, who came with Sirianni to Philadelphia from Indianapolis, where Gannon initially rose to prominence as the Colts’ cornerbacks coach from 2018-20.
“I really believe in Jonathan Gannon, the type of coach he is and the type of person he is,” Sirianni told reporters last week ahead of Philadelphia’s playoff loss to Tampa Bay. “I have so much confidence in him and so much faith in him, and I believe in him in the job that he can do as a football coach. I think he’d be a great head football coach in the NFL. I just think he has all the intangibles, all the qualities that I think you need to be a good head football coach.”
Gannon’s interview for the Broncos’ job opening created by Vic Fangio’s firing Jan. 9 was sandwiched between his interview for the Texans’ post on Wednesday and a meeting with the Vikings, set for Thursday.
It’s a stunning reversal for a first-year coordinator whose defense was getting shredded during the Eagles’ ugly 2-5 start. Excluding the blowout loss to Dallas in the regular-season finale, Philadelphia went 7-2 down the stretch as the Eagles allowed just 16.6 points per game.
Perennial Pro Bowl tackle Fletcher Cox, who earlier in the season vented about the lack of aggression in the Eagles’ defensive schemes, praised the changes “JG” made at midseason that enabled the Eagles’ defense to reverse its fortunes.
“The way we moved some players around, it allowed the good players to get a lot of one-on-ones and just be disruptive,” Cox said.
Cornerback Darius Slay, who had three interceptions this year as well as an 83-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Eagles’ 30-13 win over the Broncos in Week 10, echoed Cox’s sentiment.
“(Gannon) put me in the right position to make the plays I needed to make,” Slay said.
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Saturday morning should have been the first day of the annual Winter Warm-Up, a staple of the baseball offseason in St. Louis where fans reconnect with the Cardinals, meeting current and former players and coaches, building excitement for the 2022 season. Thanks to the ongoing labor lockout, the Warm-Up was canceled.
But all was not lost for Hot Stove fans, and we have a teenager and a dog to thank for it.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced the signing of 18-year-old outfielder Won-Bin-Cho, a power-hitting prospect from South Korea, the first amateur player from Asia to agree to terms with the Cardinals. The team did so through its Player Development Twitter account which featured a picture of Cho, his agent Han Lee and Matt Slater, from the St. Louis front office.
And there was someone else. A very good boy, a three-year-old golden retriever, Henny.
Lee, the agent, owns Henny, his brother Sparty and their mother Lana. While Lee tells FOX2 he’s brought a dog along on road trips before, it’s the first time one of the pups has played such a prominent role at a signing event. Henny got the honors because he was best of the three at being calm around other people.
Lee has shared the dogs’ adventures on an Instagram account long before Saturday, but he was still genuinely surprised by the attention that’s come since the Cardinals’ tweet went out, with that photo, setting off a wave of retweets and comments. Then Cho tweeted out a photo with the two of them in matching Cardinals caps. “We were all very shocked. I helped create the Twitter account for Won-Bin and he’s been tweeting a little bit. he decided to tweet the picture of him and Henny and we didn’t think that much of it. Three to four days later that drew thousands of followers. I think that particular photo has gotten nearly 1 million impressions and it was totally unexpected,” Lee said. “It’s not what we intended to do at all but I guess everyone loves a cute golden retriever I suppose.”
Soon Lee’s phone was full of texts from the U.S. and Asia, where Henny’s picture figured prominently in coverage of the signing.
Lee said all the attention actually had his client, who he said would have been a top draft pick in the Korean Baseball Organization had he not decided to come to the U.S., wondering if fans were more excited about the Cho or the dog. Some people have wondered who the dog actually belongs to, Cho, or Lee.
To be clear, the Cardinals have only signed the baseball player, although Lee said Cho has already requested a spring training visit. Lee’s other clients in the U.S., include Josh Lindblom of the Milwaukee Brewers and Jay Jackson of the Atlanta Braves. But the early indications are that Henny may have dibs when it comes to the Cardinals. Sparty may have to step up to the plate if a Lee client signs with say, the Chicago Cubs.
And to think that when Cho first came to stay with Lee’s family in Atlanta to get ready for what led to Saturday’s signing, he was afraid of dogs.
“When he first moved into our place it was actually a big problem because he had never been around especially large dogs before and now they’re all very close, so it’s a fun moment to see,” Lee said.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 15 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Ran Carthon interviewed for the general manager position Wednesday, the team announced.
Ran Carthon
Age: 40
Title: San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel
Experience
Carthon has been in his role with the 49ers since 2017, an integral part of a front office led by GM John Lynch. Before joining the 49ers, Carthon spent five seasons as the Rams director of player personnel under GM Les Snead. He got his start in the NFL in the Atlanta Falcons scouting department.
You should know
Carthon spent three seasons as a running back with the Indianapolis Colts, whose GM and president at that time, Bill Polian, is directing the Bears GM and coaching searches. That familiarity shouldn’t hurt his cause.
The buzz
Growing up as the son of an accomplished NFL player — his dad, Maurice, played seven seasons with the New York Giants and one for the Colts — Carthon was an admitted amateur draftnik, recording the annual event and buying draft magazines whenever possible. From a young age, he was fascinated with how teams are built. His father was also an NFL assistant coach for seven franchises, able to offer valuable perspective on league dynamics.
What has been said
“Ran has a clear vision for how he plans to run our pro personnel department and was excited about the opportunity to blend his approach with ours,” Lynch said upon hiring Carthon in 2017. “Having previously directed his own pro department, we expect Ran to hit the ground running and help us build the strongest roster possible.”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. recognized early he would never be a seven-time NASCAR champion like his dad.
It was unrealistic to believe he would match the late Dale Earnhardt on the track. The Intimidator was tough as nails, didn’t tolerate any nonsense and built a winning resume that made him a first ballot Hall of Famer in NASCAR’s 2010 inaugural class.
Junior never hoisted the Cup.
But what he did do was build a career as NASCAR’s top ambassador, finding a crossover audience that stretches far beyond his father’s reach.
“Once I realized that I wasn’t going to match dad’s statistics on paper … to me, my dad was this really important part of the puzzle, and he was important because of his success but also because of the reaction to whatever he did,” Earnhardt told The Associated Press this week. “I thought, ‘Wow, that is an asset, that’s what being an asset to the sport is and this guy is valuable.’ I wanted to have that same value.”
Earnhardt will join his father in the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night when he is inducted alongside Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik. The hall welcomed five members each of its first 11 years, then tweaked the rules to cut the inductees down to three for the 2021 class.
Earnhardt is the headliner of this first three-member class, whose induction was postponed a full year by the pandemic. He is being celebrated for his performance accomplishments — 26 career Cup Series victories that include a pair of Daytona 500 wins, and two championships in NASCAR’s second-tier series — but also for the enormous role he’s taken on since his father was killed 21 years ago on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Earnhardt was a rising star at the start of his second Cup season when his father died. His dad had built a powerhouse race team at Dale Earnhardt Inc. and persuaded Budweiser to sponsor his kid; the brewer went all-in on introducing Junior to a mainstream audience.
The elder Earnhardt was a superstar, but his fan base was filled with the blue-collar folks who drove Chevrolets and wore Wranglers, just like their favorite driver.
Earnhardt Jr. was profiled in Rolling Stone magazine and showed off the nightclub in his home on MTV’s “Cribs.” His crossover appeal landed him appearances in various music videos for artists ranging from Trace Adkins to Nickelback to Jay-Z.
A lot of it seemed silly to his old man, but when Earnhardt was killed his legacy immediately fell to a 25-year-old adjusting to his insane popularity. He admittedly suffers from severe anxiety, but Earnhardt navigated the heightened spotlight with brutal honesty and raw emotion.
The third-generation racer became a 15-time winner of NASCAR’s fan-voted most popular driver award, and over the last two decades has built an empire centered around the sport his family holds in such high regard. Earnhardt has a successful media company and both his television special series “Lost Speedways” and “The Dale Jr. Download” podcast are fan favorites.
He teamed with his sister, Kelley, to grow their JR Motorsports race team into one of the best in the Xfinity Series, and as a lead analyst for NBC Sports he plays a huge role in how the sport is delivered to its audience.
The late Earnhardt never got to see what his children accomplished, creating a nagging void his son says he can’t shake.
“I think he would be surprised,” Earnhardt told AP. He said his dad didn’t believe his children would be successful race car drivers so his two Busch Series titles caught him off guard.
“I think he certainly would be happy and proud, but also typical Dad going, ‘Well, if you try a little harder here,’ or ‘If you had done a little different there’ and ‘Maybe you should prioritize this,’” Earnhardt said. “That’s exactly what I would expect from him and I would welcome that type of criticism today.”
Earnhardt left DEI six years after his father’s death due to a difficult relationship with the elder Earnhardt’s widow; the race team no longer exists. His free agency courting was among the most frenzied in NASCAR history and Earnhardt moved to powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports in 2008.
He believes his father would think he fell short of his on-track potential. He agrees.
“Once I got to Hendrick and really realized what being a driver is about, and really understood what kind of commitment it takes, I look back on the Bud years and go, ‘Wow, I really could have done so much more with that because I had some really awesome race cars and we had a hell of a team,” Earnhardt said.
“There’s some regrets and mistakes and things that I wish I would have done differently. Dad would have pointed those out for sure.”
Earnhardt reluctantly embraces his off-track success, which includes a near-daily influence on NASCAR. He tested the new Cup car last week at Daytona International Speedway so he can accurately discuss it for an audience, and he lobbied the Hall of Fame to allow Stefanik’s widow to give a speech at Friday night’s ceremony.
He has always followed the belief that he can convert NASCAR’s toughest critic. And in his father’s absence, he’s spent the last 20 years holding NASCAR’s vice chairman Mike Helton in the highest regard, confident that if his father’s close friend respects him, then he was doing things right.
And yet Earnhardt deflected what his father might think, crediting instead his sister, co-owner of JR Motorsports.
“I think that he would be so proud of Kelley and who she has become, the amount of respect, her stature, I think that would matter a lot to him,” Earnhardt said. “He would credit her and tell me that’s she a lot of the reason why we’ve accomplished everything we have. And he would be right. But, you know, he wouldn’t tell her. He’d tell me about Kelley, and he’d talk to Kelley about me.
“I would do anything to hear what he thinks about all the things we’ve done and everything we’ve been involved in. I would just do anything to really, really truly know what his words would be. I think about it all the time.”
