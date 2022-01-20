News
Broncos interview New England assistant coach Jerod Mayo for head coach opening
The Broncos’ head-coaching search rolled on Wednesday with the team traveling to Providence, R.I., to interview Jerod Mayo. He is the most accomplished former player on their list but also the least experienced coaching candidate among the 10 they have requested to meet.
Mayo, 35, played eight years for New England (802 tackles) and re-joined the Patriots in 2019 as their inside linebackers coach.
The Broncos announced at 11:05 a.m. they had completed their interview with Mayo.
Mayo is the sixth candidate to be interviewed by Broncos general manager George Paton. Next up is Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Mayo is the second minority coach interviewed, meaning the Broncos have fulfilled the NFL’s Rooney Rule requirement.
Last January, Mayo interviewed for the Eagles’ opening and in this cycle, Houston has also requested an interview.
In August, Mayo said becoming a head coach is “the goal. I think I can do it. I know I can do it.”
Last week, Mayo said drawing interest from the Broncos and other teams is a “very humbling experience. … Hopefully, one day, I get a chance to coach a team.”
Mayo’s role with the Patriots is semi-undefined; the team doesn’t list a defensive coordinator and the approach is believed to be collaborative between Mayo, coach Bill Belichick and outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick.
Last week, Mayo said Bill Belichick has been a “great” resource.
“He’s been an open book for me whether we’re talking about X’s and O’s or structuring a team or anything like that,” Mayo said. “The focus is about the season, but at the same time, development has always been a huge factor for me as far as coaching is concerned.”
Mayo grew up in Hampton, Va., and attended Tennessee. In his final two years for the Volunteers, he had 83 tackles as an outside linebacker and 140 tackles as an inside linebacker.
In Belichick’s first eight years with the Patriots, he never selected a linebacker before the fifth round. That changed in 2008 when, after trading down three spots, he drafted Mayo 10th overall.
Mayo made 128 tackles to win Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named a captain the next year. In 2010, his 174 tackles led the league and he was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection.
Mayo’s career was rolling — in his first five years, he missed only five regular-season games and had four seasons of 100-plus tackles.
But the injuries began to pile up — a torn pectoral in 2013 (six games), a torn patella tendon in ’14 (six games) and a playoff shoulder injury in ’15 that kept him out of the Patriots’ AFC title-game loss to the Broncos.
News
Colorado businesses press state lawmakers for $600 million in unemployment relief
Colorado businesses are pushing state lawmakers to alleviate pressure on their bottom lines by putting at least $600 million toward a trust fund benefiting unemployed workers.
The call to action came Tuesday as 75 business owners, trade associations, and other entities urged legislators to back Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which would allocate that money to Colorado’s unemployment insurance trust fund. The fund is meant to compensate laborers for unemployment claims, but it ran out of money in August 2020 following the jump in job losses and benefit payments during the coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported.
Employers now fear the burden to replenish the state trust fund will deliver another financial blow, as higher premium payments loom in the coming years.
“Without any financial relief, that all falls on the shoulders of employers to have to pay back, through no fault of their own,” said Loren Furman, president and CEO of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, who called it “a huge concern.” Her association led the effort to send Tuesday’s letter to lawmakers, which highlighted the nationwide labor shortage, supply-chain issues, inflation, and COVID-related shutdowns as other issues also confronting business owners.
Employers face $5.3 billion in extra unemployment insurance payroll taxes between 2023 and 2027, compared to the baseline in 2020, according to the Common Sense Institute, a research group funded by the chamber.
“The impacts of this tax are tremendous, and though necessary to rebuild our unemployment insurance system, they will slow the efforts to revive our economy,” said CSI vice president of policy and research Chris Brown, who authored the study.
The price tag includes $4.1 billion in state taxes to build up the trust fund and $1.2 billion in federal taxes to repay Colorado’s federal loan plus interest, the Greenwood Village-based organization reports. It adds that Colorado is only one of nine states with a federal loan for its trust fund.
Colorado nearly depleted its unemployment insurance trust fund during the dot-com recession in 2001 and fully depleted it in the Great Recession following the housing bust, which also required borrowing money from the federal government. The state issued $630 million in unemployment compensation bonds in June 2012 to repay those federal obligations.
News
U.S. begins offering 1B free COVID tests, but many more needed
WASHINGTON — For the first time, people across the U.S. can log on to a government website and order free, at-home COVID-19 tests. But the White House push may do little to ease the omicron surge, and experts say Washington will have to do a lot more to fix the country’s long-troubled testing system.
The website, COVIDTests.gov, allows people to order four at-home tests per household, regardless of citizenship status, and have them delivered by mail. But the tests won’t arrive for seven to 12 days, after omicron cases are expected to peak in many parts of the country.
The White House also announced Wednesday that it will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free at pharmacies and community health centers. Both initiatives represent the kind of mass government investments long seen in parts of Europe and Asia, but delayed in the U.S.
Experts say the plan to distribute 1 billion tests is a good first step, but it must become a regular part of the pandemic response. In the same way that it has made vaccines free and plentiful, the government must use its purchasing power to assure a steady test supply, they say.
“The playbook for rapid tests should look exactly like the playbook for vaccines,” said Zoe McLaren, a health economist at the University Maryland. “They’re both things that help keep cases down and help keep COVID under control.”
A home test two-pack commonly sells for more than $20 at the store — if you can find one, amid the omicron-triggered rush to get tested. Since last week, insurance companies have been required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home rapid tests bought at drugstores or online retailers.
The government website’s limit of four tests may not go very far in some households.
Kristen Keymont, 30, is a voice and piano teacher who teaches online and shares a house in Ipswich, Massachusetts, with her partner and two other people. When one of her housemates tested positive just before Christmas, she and her partner spent $275 buying more than a dozen tests.
“One test each is nice, I guess,” she said. “I’m glad we have them, but we’re still going to need to buy more if one of us gets exposed.”
It would be better, she said, if requests were linked to each person rather than each residential address.
Also, some people who live in buildings with multiple units had their requests for tests rejected, with the website saying tests had already been ordered for that address. As those complaints surfaced on social media, people began sharing advice on how to enter apartment or unit numbers in a way that the website would accept them.
News
How did the pandemic affect your day care? We want to hear your story
Colorado parents and businesses have had to make some tough calls during the COVID-19 pandemic, trying to figure out what to do about child care.
There are the parents who found themselves working remotely while having to take care of children at home whether it was because of school closures, day care closures or COVID exposures. Others had to figure out how to ensure their children were cared for while they went into work.
And in a state that is ranked among the highest for child care costs, some parents decided it would be more affordable to have one person stay home with their kids.
Businesses have also faced employee retention problems because of challenges with child care, coming up with various solutions from providing employees with stipends to starting on-site child care. Others are still trying to figure out what to do.
Child care workers have dealt with shutdowns, job losses and feeling overworked in a time where next steps are unclear. Owners are facing financial realities that make it harder to run their businesses.
If any of this sounds familiar to you, or if you have found yourself in another challenging situation with child care recently, reporter Saja Hindi wants to hear from you. If you’re a parent, a child care employee or worker, or a business leader, please fill out this form and we will get back to you.
Broncos interview New England assistant coach Jerod Mayo for head coach opening
Pancake Swap Price Prediction 2022 — Will CAKE Hit $30 Soon?
RHONY Alum Jill Zarin Claps Back at Carole Radziwill Over WWHL Interview Diss, Tells Her to Be “Classy”
Colorado businesses press state lawmakers for $600 million in unemployment relief
Social Media Scallywags: Meghan Markle Troll Accounts Have ‘Monetized Hatred,’ Racking Up $3.5 Million By Spreading ‘Conspiracy Theories’ On Youtube
U.S. begins offering 1B free COVID tests, but many more needed
TRON (TRX) Annual Statistics Represent an Excellent Track Record
‘Outlander’ Season 6 Trailer: Claire Yells At Jamie Over Giving Up The Life She Had For Him — Watch
How did the pandemic affect your day care? We want to hear your story
How Bitcoin Could Strengthen From A 10% Correction In The Stock Market
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News6 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin3 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena