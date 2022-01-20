Bundle Of BEEF: Brittany Renner Delightfully Drags Miserable, Misogynistic “Fresh & Fit” Podcast Hosts In Face-To-Face Fracas

Brittany Renner just did something a lot of people have been hoping would happen for a loooong time.
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty
This week, the Instagram model got her name trending after she confronted Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes, the controversial hosts of the Fresh & Fit podcast.
Gaines and Weekes are constantly being criticized for their misogynistic musings, exclusively making waves on the internet for how terribly they talk about women. Joe Budden even spoke out against the pair recently, issuing a statement against them after Asian Doll’s viral appearance on the podcast. He also condemned Gains’ resurfaced remarks disparaging Black women.
Throughout their podcast’s tenure, Britany Renner is one of the many women Gaines and Weekes have criticized, which came back to bite them as she addressed them face-to-face during an episode of DJ Akademiks’ “Off The Record” podcast.
“You said you warn guys about girls like me, so tell me about girls like me,” said Renner.
Gaines responded, “Just women in general,” but Brittany wanted him to be direct, insisting he stand behind his words.
“Don’t ‘women in general’ ’cause you literally, specifically said before we got on here, you did say that you warn guys about girls like me. So, now that we’re face to face, what kind of girl am I?” she asked.
Gaines responded, “You’re not special. You’re like other girls,” Which caused Renner to ask Gaines what made him special, continuing the beat down when he didn’t have a reply for her.
Brittany questioned what he gets from telling girls they’re not special, saying, “How does that make you feel? ‘Cause if I say, ‘You’re a b***h a** n****,’ that does something for me, right? If I insult you or if I tell you you’re not special, you’re forgettable, what does that do for me?”
Renner continued with her confrontation by telling the men she turned down their podcast with its “underwhelming” name because it was also “forgettable.”
After seeing the Fresh & Fit duo get away with so much over the past few months, people were more than happy to see them get a taste of their own medicine. This is how fans on Twitter reacted to Brittany Renner’s delightful dragging.
If your face is no longer defying gravity & you don’t like the jowls you are seeing, there is now a new non-surgical treatment to lift your cheeks back up.
“It was magic for me.”
“I look like I’m 35 years old again.”
Those are just two of the enthusiastic comments shared by two patients who are thrilled with the results of a revolutionary new treatment to tighten the saggy jowls that many of us start to suffer from as we age.
It’s insidious – the loosening of the cheeks and skin above the jawline, that starts as women (and men) hit their 40’s and gradually progresses over the years.
But now there is no need to start agonizing about the possibility of having to get any sort of surgical “lift,” in order to wave goodbye to those dropping jowls.
The “revolutionary” new treatment is called “Evoke,” and dermatologists are at the forefront of utilizing newly approved therapies, and have introduced them to patients.
Evoke uses a bipolar radiofrequency to stimulate new collagen, which replaces damaged collagen and which fills out and tightens sagging jowls.
“Over time as people get older, they lose collagen in their skin. That can happen through sun damage,” explains dermatologist, Dr. Bruce Katz, the director of NYC’s Juva Skin & Laser Center. “UVB rays cause redness and sunburn, both of which cause superficial damage like crepiness, broken blood vessels, and brown marks. However, UVA rays cause damage deeper in the collagen.”
Dr. Katz, who has been using Evoke to treat patients for the past year, says that UVA rays actually damage the elastin in the skin so that skin loses its springiness. “Collagen looks like a slinky which has springs. It will stretch and spring back, but if it’s been damaged by the sun, it won’t spring back and it starts to sag,” he details. “And that’s why people get jowls.”
This is why it’s so important to stimulate the creation of new collagen – and that’s what Evoke does.
“I took a good look at my face one day and I went, ‘what happened?’” Margaret, one of Dr. Katz’s patients relates. “I’d lost my chin, I had jowls!”
When Margret heard about Evoke, which offered an alternative to surgery, she decided to give it a try. She was gratified to “see her chin again” after the third treatment.
Here’s how Evoke works: patients are fitted with Evoke’s paddles over their jowls, while they sit comfortably in their doctor’s office. The paddles transmit the bio polar radio frequency, and the paddles feel warm and then warmer during the 40-minute treatment.
At no point does the treatment become uncomfortable, unlike laser treatments, which require numbing cream beforehand, and can still be mildly painful.
“It just feels a little tingly, there was no pain at all. They put you in a comfy chair and you can read and relax,” reports Margaret.
On average, most people need three to four treatments once a week, spaced a week or every other week apart. But if a patient has a lot of loosenesses, they may require five or six treatments, outlines Dr. Katz. If you have the treatments once a week, you will see results quicker, he adds.
Lucia, another one of Dr. Katz’s patients, confesses that when she has turned 65, she felt like her “face was going, everything was going down.”
“Maintenance is very important to me but I didn’t want to do surgery or other invasive work,” she recounted. “I like the idea of doing treatments that were external, like the radio frequency.”
She ultimately had six treatments, but “woke up after the second treatment and I could already see that it was tightening. Then it kept improving after every treatment.”
“I look like I’m 35 years old now,” she raved. “My face doesn’t look tired anymore.” The problem that Lucia and Margaret were facing is the same problem that all of us face – aging.
“You can lose about five percent of your muscle mass with each decade after age 30. You also lose bone mass,” explains Dr. Katz. “The neck skin starts to loosen so it’s like a balloon that was once full, then loses air, so it droops.”
“I had always had a heart-shaped face,” explains Margaret, “But then, I realized I now had a ‘pie face.’ My jowls were sagging and your face starts to slide off your jawbone.”
Margaret ultimately had nine treatments but did them every other week or with longer breaks in between. Now she is thrilled because “It raised the sag hanging over my jawbone and pulled it right back up.” She even found that Evoke had stimulated so much collagen that it started to fill in some hollowness beneath her eyes.
“It was magic for me,” she ecstatically reports. “I’m totally sold.” Both of these women, who have demanding careers, also loved that there was no redness or swelling after the treatments and therefore, no downtime.
But both did warn that Evoke is not for someone who wants immediate gratification. It gives patients a gradual improvement. “My husband had no idea that I had done anything – no idea about why I’d gotten better looking,” laughed Margaret.
Dr. Katz also reassures that there are zero side effects to Evoke. It’s completely safe and it can also be used to tighten skin on the neck, on the abdomen, arms, thighs, and knees, or “wherever you have loose skin.” Lucia says she plans to try Evoke in other spots.
Treatments cost $600 or $700 each – so even with six treatments at $700 each, it’s far less expensive than plastic surgery. To find out more about Evoke, look for a dermatologist in your area.
Olivia Munn is opening up about her struggles with breastfeeding her son Malcolm. The actress admitted breastfeeding is ‘hard’ after trying various methods to help.
Olivia Munn, 41, is being totally honest about her ongoing motherhood journey. In a series of posts on her Instagram Story on January 19, The Newsroom alum admitted that “breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply.” She also posted a photo of her dog and wrote, “At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow.”
She later added in a separate post, “8 weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.”
Olivia welcomed her son Malcolm in November 2021 with comedian John Mulaney, 39. After keeping much of her pregnancy a secret, Olivia shared the adorable first photo of their son on Christmas Eve. On January 10, Olivia posted a sweet photo of John holding his son. “The smooshiest smoosh,” she captioned the cute Instagram photo.
In November 2021, Olivia admitted that she didn’t feel prepared for motherhood. “No, I’m not prepared,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “A lot comes at me and I don’t really know what to take in.”
John publicly announced that he and Olivia were expecting their first child during an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2021. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” he told the late-night host. “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” He added, “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”
It’s been a roller coaster year for Olivia and John. John relapsed on drugs in November 2020 and checked himself into rehab for cocaine addiction. He got out In February 2021. John and then-wife Anna Marie Tendler announced their split in May 2021. Olivia and John started officially seeing each other in spring 2021. Just a handful of months later, they welcomed baby Malcolm!