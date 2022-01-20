News
Chicago Bears reportedly schedule a 2nd interview with Matt Eberflus — and the Seattle Seahawks want to talk to DC Sean Desai. Here’s the latest in the NFL’s firing and hiring cycle.
Change is in the air. “Black Monday” arrived in the NFL the day after the regular season ended with a flurry of major changes beginning around the league.
A week later, the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans were searching for new head coaches and the Bears, Vikings, Giants and Las Vegas Raiders needed new general managers.
As a new cycle of firing and hiring proceeds, we’re tracking all of the latest moves.
Wednesday
The Bears are scheduling Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for a second interview, according to multiple reports.
The scoop: Eberflus, who had his first interview with the Bears on Monday, is the first coach reported to make it to the second round of interviews. Eberflus has been the Colts defensive coordinator for four seasons and before that was the Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach for six seasons. He also has worked for the Cleveland Browns and spent 17 years coaching in college.
Eberflus also made it to the second round of interviews with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bears still are in the process of interviewing both GMs and coaches, with Tampa Bay Buccaneers coordinators Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn reportedly scheduled for coach interviews later this week.
Other teams reportedly have requested interviews with Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai and assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.
The scoop: The Seattle Seahawks, who fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. on Tuesday, have put in a request to talk to Desai, The Athletic reported. Desai has been with the Bears for nine seasons and was promoted to coordinator in 2021 after Chuck Pagano retired.
Kelly interviewed for the Bears GM position last week, and now he will interview with the Raiders, NFL Network reported. He has been with the Bears for seven seasons, starting as the director of pro scouting before he was promoted to his current role. The Raiders fired GM Mike Mayock on Monday.
Monday
The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Mike Mayock, the team announced.
The scoop: Mayock was the Raiders GM for three seasons, and his teams went 25-24, including 10-7 in 2021. The decision comes a day after a 26-19 playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Raiders’ only postseason appearance in Mayock’s tenure. Mayock previously was a draft analyst with NFL Network and a TV announcer. Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned in October after some of Gruden’s old emails containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic language surfaced. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia led the team to a 7-5 record the rest of the way. The Raiders are interviewing candidates for GM and coach, though they haven’t announced what Bisaccia’s future is with the team.
Thursday
The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley after one season.
The scoop: The Texans finished 4-13 in the only season under Culley, 66, a longtime NFL assistant in his first job as a head coach. The Texans were playing without Deshaun Watson amid allegations of sexual assault against the quarterback. Week 1 starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor played in only six games because of injury, and the Texans turned to rookie Davis Mills to start 11 games.
Since 1994, Culley has been a wide receivers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, with which he was also the assistant head coach, a quarterbacks coach with the Buffalo Bills and the assistant head coach/wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Carolina Panthers are interviewing Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, according to ESPN.
The scoop: Tabor was the Bears special teams coordinator for all four seasons under Matt Nagy, and he served as interim head coach for one game in 2021 when Nagy had COVID-19. He previously was the Cleveland Brown special teams coordinator for seven seasons, spanning multiple head coaches.
Jan. 12
The Chicago Bears added two more names to their general manager interview pool.
The scoop: The Bears have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and New England Patriots senior consultant Eliot Wolf, ESPN reported. Khan had GM interviews last year with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Wolf, the son of former Green Bay Packers GM Ron Wolf, has worked with the Packers, the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns.
Here are the updated candidate lists:
General managers
Coaches
Jan. 11
The Chicago Bears list of requested interviews has reached at least 8 general manager candidates and 9 coaching candidates.
The scoop: Recently fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was a big name to pop up in a lengthy list of candidates the Bears have contacted about interviews.
NFL Network reported the Bears set up the interview with Flores, who went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. His last two seasons were winning ones, but the Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs.
Here are the other coaching candidates who reportedly have been requested:
Former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith is among the biggest names to be expected to interview with the Bears. Here’s a list of others:
The New York Giants fired coach Joe Judge after two seasons.
The scoop: In his first NFL head coaching stint, Judge, 40, went 10-23, including 4-13 in 2021. Playing without quarterback Daniel Jones down the stretch, the Giants lost their final six games by a combined score of 163-56. After the 29-3 loss to the Bears in Week 17, Judge went on an 11-minute rant defending his team while talking to the media.
It is the second big Giants move in two days after general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday. With Judge out, there are now seven NFL head coaching jobs open.
Jan. 10
The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.
The scoop: Pace is out in Chicago after seven seasons during which his teams went 48-65, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory. In his first NFL head coaching stint, Nagy finished 34-31 with two playoff losses over four seasons.
The Bears never found the right fit between Nagy and a quarterback during his tenure , running through Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Nagy’s offense remained stuck in the bottom third of the league in many categories . The Bears finished 6-11 this season.
The Bears have reached out to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson to schedule an interview for their head coaching role, according to a league source. An ESPN report also indicated the Bears have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the job. The team, according to NFL Network, has also requested to speak with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for the GM opening.
The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer
The scoop: Spielman was with the Vikings since 2006, first as the vice president of player personnel and then as the general manager since 2012. In that time, the Vikings went 132-123-2 with six playoff appearances.
Zimmer, a longtime NFL defensive coordinator, became the Vikings head coach in 2014. He led three seasons of 10 or more wins, three playoff appearances and two playoff victories. The Vikings finished 8-9 after a victory over the Bears on Sunday.
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement after four seasons in that role.
The scoop: In 2018, Gettleman became the general manager in an organization where he had spent 13 years previously in front office roles. But his efforts to resuscitate the franchise failed with the Giants experiencing their worst four-year stretch of losing in team history.
The Giants went 19-46 under Gettleman’s watch, including a 4-13 faceplant this season during which the offense finished last in the NFC in both total yardage and scoring. Gettleman announced his retirement Monday but may have been fired if he hadn’t. The future of coach Joe Judge remains uncertain and may hinge on what happens with their intensifying GM search.
The Miami Dolphins fired coach Brian Flores after three seasons.
The scoop: Flores was fired in his third season despite posting back-to-back winning seasons. The Dolphins were 5-11 in his first year, 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 this season, but they didn’t make the playoffs in his tenure.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement saying he “determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.” General manager Chris Grier will remain with the team in his current role, ESPN reported.
Jan. 9
The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons.
The scoop: Fangio didn’t record a winning season in his three in Denver. He finished 19-30 in his first stint as an NFL head coach, including 7-10 this season. Fangio, 63, was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for 19 seasons, including four in Chicago, before he joined the Broncos in 2019.
Fangio’s defense this season ranked in the top 10 in yards and points allowed. But the Broncos offense didn’t produce well enough under Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, the latest in a revolving door of quarterbacks in Denver recent years.
Dec. 30-Jan. 7
The Jaguars have conducted at least five interviews to replace Urban Meyer.
The scoop: The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after just 13 games with the team.
The team already has gotten deep into their search to replace him, reportedly interviewing former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Read more of our coverage from Black Monday and beyond.
News
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down
CRAIG — In a quiet valley tucked away from Colorado’s bustling ski resorts, far from his hometown in northern Mexico, Trinidad Loya found a way to support his family’s American dream: Coal.
He, his son and grandson — all named Trinidad Loya —worked for the coal plant in Craig, Colorado, with the eldest Loya starting more than 30 years ago. The plant currently employs 180 people, paying higher salaries and bringing far more job security than most other jobs in the area.
But that’s all about to change.
The coal plant is closing, along with the mine that feeds it and has nearly 115 more employees, and all the workers will lose their jobs over the next decade, according to Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc. which partially owns and operates the Craig Station.
That will mean a tough transition for the Loyas and other workers who’ve made a life in Craig, a rural town with a population 9,000 that draws elk hunters from around the world to its scenic surroundings.
“A power plant job, especially in a rural community like Craig — those are what I call cradle to grave jobs,” said Richard Meisinger, business manager of the 111 chapter of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union which represents the bargaining unit at the Craig plant and nearly 4,200 members across Colorado and Wyoming. “People hire on there when they’re young anticipating that they are going to work at that power plant there their entire workable lifespan.”
News
Broncos interview New England assistant coach Jerod Mayo for head coach opening
The Broncos’ head-coaching search rolled on Wednesday with the team traveling to Providence, R.I., to interview Jerod Mayo. He is the most accomplished former player on their list but also the least experienced coaching candidate among the 10 they have requested to meet.
Mayo, 35, played eight years for New England (802 tackles) and re-joined the Patriots in 2019 as their inside linebackers coach.
The Broncos announced at 11:05 a.m. they had completed their interview with Mayo.
Mayo is the sixth candidate to be interviewed by Broncos general manager George Paton. Next up is Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Mayo is the second minority coach interviewed, meaning the Broncos have fulfilled the NFL’s Rooney Rule requirement.
Last January, Mayo interviewed for the Eagles’ opening and in this cycle, Houston has also requested an interview.
In August, Mayo said becoming a head coach is “the goal. I think I can do it. I know I can do it.”
Last week, Mayo said drawing interest from the Broncos and other teams is a “very humbling experience. … Hopefully, one day, I get a chance to coach a team.”
Mayo’s role with the Patriots is semi-undefined; the team doesn’t list a defensive coordinator and the approach is believed to be collaborative between Mayo, coach Bill Belichick and outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick.
Last week, Mayo said Bill Belichick has been a “great” resource.
“He’s been an open book for me whether we’re talking about X’s and O’s or structuring a team or anything like that,” Mayo said. “The focus is about the season, but at the same time, development has always been a huge factor for me as far as coaching is concerned.”
Mayo grew up in Hampton, Va., and attended Tennessee. In his final two years for the Volunteers, he had 83 tackles as an outside linebacker and 140 tackles as an inside linebacker.
In Belichick’s first eight years with the Patriots, he never selected a linebacker before the fifth round. That changed in 2008 when, after trading down three spots, he drafted Mayo 10th overall.
Mayo made 128 tackles to win Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named a captain the next year. In 2010, his 174 tackles led the league and he was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection.
Mayo’s career was rolling — in his first five years, he missed only five regular-season games and had four seasons of 100-plus tackles.
But the injuries began to pile up — a torn pectoral in 2013 (six games), a torn patella tendon in ’14 (six games) and a playoff shoulder injury in ’15 that kept him out of the Patriots’ AFC title-game loss to the Broncos.
News
Colorado businesses press state lawmakers for $600 million in unemployment relief
Colorado businesses are pushing state lawmakers to alleviate pressure on their bottom lines by putting at least $600 million toward a trust fund benefiting unemployed workers.
The call to action came Tuesday as 75 business owners, trade associations, and other entities urged legislators to back Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which would allocate that money to Colorado’s unemployment insurance trust fund. The fund is meant to compensate laborers for unemployment claims, but it ran out of money in August 2020 following the jump in job losses and benefit payments during the coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported.
Employers now fear the burden to replenish the state trust fund will deliver another financial blow, as higher premium payments loom in the coming years.
“Without any financial relief, that all falls on the shoulders of employers to have to pay back, through no fault of their own,” said Loren Furman, president and CEO of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, who called it “a huge concern.” Her association led the effort to send Tuesday’s letter to lawmakers, which highlighted the nationwide labor shortage, supply-chain issues, inflation, and COVID-related shutdowns as other issues also confronting business owners.
Employers face $5.3 billion in extra unemployment insurance payroll taxes between 2023 and 2027, compared to the baseline in 2020, according to the Common Sense Institute, a research group funded by the chamber.
“The impacts of this tax are tremendous, and though necessary to rebuild our unemployment insurance system, they will slow the efforts to revive our economy,” said CSI vice president of policy and research Chris Brown, who authored the study.
The price tag includes $4.1 billion in state taxes to build up the trust fund and $1.2 billion in federal taxes to repay Colorado’s federal loan plus interest, the Greenwood Village-based organization reports. It adds that Colorado is only one of nine states with a federal loan for its trust fund.
Colorado nearly depleted its unemployment insurance trust fund during the dot-com recession in 2001 and fully depleted it in the Great Recession following the housing bust, which also required borrowing money from the federal government. The state issued $630 million in unemployment compensation bonds in June 2012 to repay those federal obligations.
Chicago Bears reportedly schedule a 2nd interview with Matt Eberflus — and the Seattle Seahawks want to talk to DC Sean Desai. Here's the latest in the NFL's firing and hiring cycle.
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down
Broncos interview New England assistant coach Jerod Mayo for head coach opening
Colorado businesses press state lawmakers for $600 million in unemployment relief
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here's the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton's options in the search for Denver's next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver's licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
