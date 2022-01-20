Celebrities
‘Chicago P.D.’s LaRoyce Hawkins Teases ‘Closure’ For Atwater & Celeste After Their Fight
Kevin Atwater is facing romantic woes once again. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with LaRoyce Hawkins about what’s next after Atwater’s secret blew up in his face with Celeste.
Atwater had been keeping his career as a policeman a secret from Celeste, but it finally came out during the January 12 episode of Chicago P.D. Celeste’s main problem with the whole situation? Atwater lying to her about it. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from LaRoyce Hawkins about the future of Atwater and Celeste after their recent split.
“He got a little too comfortable in that space and neglected the ultimate transparency and vulnerability, which is what we see at the end of the episode was I think they did their best to handle it,” LaRoyce told HollywoodLife. “I think they handled as best they could, but I am looking forward to the next time those characters find themselves in the same space. I’m eager to see how they respond to each other. I think we will see her again. I can’t make any guarantees or any promises, but I think that story deserves at least to be wrapped up in a way that everybody can have a little closure.”
Celeste told Atwater that she would have stayed with him if she had known about his police career from the beginning, despite her feelings about the police system. “He would love to communicate better than he had. I think he knows he made a mistake,” LaRoyce continued. “But as far as right now is concerned, I think the next step is just learning how to live with the decisions he made and do our best moving forward.”
LaRoyce noted that Atwater has had to “defend the badge or having to defend his Blackness historically on the dating scene because it’s difficult for Atwater to hide behind the badge. You can’t really. I think he watches Ruzek or maybe even Burgess kind of be able to hide behind the badge in a way that’s advantageous for them. But it doesn’t work that way when a Black man wants to protect himself, with a Black man that identifies as blue a little bit. The badge doesn’t hide Atwater, nor can he hide behind it. So just one of the things where he finds himself in a constant struggle between defending one or the other, and what made it so easy for him to find that safe space and peace with Celeste was the fact that that wasn’t a thing at all. It wasn’t a factor in the rhythm of the relationship. I think he enjoyed that probably almost too much.”
As for whether or not Atwater is ready to settle down, LaRoyce admitted that he “wants something like that for himself,” similar to Halstead and Upton, as well as Burgess and Ruzek. “For so long, it’s been hard for him to find that balance because he’s had his little brother and his little sister to take care of and prioritize. So whether it’s the case of the week or his own family, he’s always put the love for something else before his own. Right now, I think he wants to settle down eventually, but he also has to find what that looks like. He has to figure out what that’s going to be. I think this is an opportunity for Atwater to explore his taste and kind of find his type. If I had it my way, Atwater would workshop a few different women before he found the one in order for us to get an idea of what it is that what he likes or dislikes.” Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
Lori Harvey Pairs Her Bikini Bottoms With Chanel Top & Sexy Body Chains On Vacation
The fashionable model, 25, paired her Chanel tank with gold bikini bottoms and topped off her look with a gold belly chain.
Ooh la la! Lori Harvey appears to be having fun in the sun on vacation with actor beau Michael B. Jordan. The 25-year-old wowed in a makeshift Chanel bikini ensemble that she shared on her Instagram Story on January 18. The fashionable model mismatched some gold tie-side string bikini bottoms with an ultra-chic beige-and-black tank by Chanel and topped off her chic look with a slinky gold belly chain. Lori snapped the shot herself in a classic mirror pose, revealing a luxe ocean-view room on a yacht in the background. Apparently, the couple set out on the trip to celebrate Lori’s birthday, which was January 13. “Happy B-Day to my turtle. My favorite Patna in crime,” Michael, 34, wrote on his own IG to his love (yes, that’s his pet name for her because she takes so long to get ready).
Lori and Michael—who have been dating since November 2020—have frequently made headlines with their much-appreciated PDA. Prior to the splashy vacay, they rang in the New Year together, posting sexy photos with Lori slithered over her man’s lap in a sparkly, brown minidress. The steamy duo sparked pregnancy rumors when Lori referred to her S.O. as “Baby Daddy” in the post. Lori’s father, comedian and Family Feud host Steve Harvey, also joked on a recent Ellen Degeneres Show appearance that the photo made him “very uncomfortable,” but luckily shared his support of the relationship, while adding a lighthearted fatherly warning for the actor of course. “I’m pulling for him because he’s a really good guy. Man comes from a good family. That’s why I’m kind of pulling for him, but at the same time, I’m just — I got my eye on him, you know? I can’t whip him, but if he ever turns around, I’m going to knock his a– out.”
Michael seems like a good guy indeed, at least a generous, romantic one from the looks of it! The Black Panther star rented out an aquarium for their first Valentine’s Day together, and then announced to the world in December that he had “fallen in love” with Lori. Along with both being easy on the eyes, the stylish pair definitely compliment one another in the swagger department. The Miss Universe judge became an “it girl” in the fashion world walking in shows for Dolce & Gabbana and donning pieces by Vivienne Westwood. Her style comes together effortlessly with her innate sultriness and knack for putting outfits together. Michael earned the 2020 title of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive. Enough said!
Why Paris Hilton Thinks Pete Davidson Is An ‘Awesome’ Partner For BFF Kim Kardashian
Paris Hilton is here for the Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson romance. She said the power couple are ‘just so cute together.’
Paris Hilton, 40, has given her stamp of approval on longtime pal Kim Kardashian‘s relationship with Pete Davidson. “I’m so happy to see her [Kim] happy,” Paris told Access via Zoom call on Jan. 19, after she was asked about the A-list couple. “She looks so beautiful and smiling and I think they’re just so cute together,” Paris added.
After the interviewer noted that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, are “an unexpected” duo, Paris pointed out how Pete’s sense of humor may have sealed the deal for Kim. “Funny guys are awesome, they always make you laugh and put you in a good mood and it is just good vibes,” the socialite said. “It’s really cute.”
As an old friend of Kim’s, Paris has been asked about the Pete relationship before. In fact, the new romance briefly came up when the blonde beauty got stopped by a TMZ photographer days before her Nov. 2021 wedding to Carter Reum. When asked if Kim received an invite, Paris nodded yes; but when asked if Pete would be her plus one, she remained mum. As fans know, Kim did in fact attend Paris’ weekend-long fairytale wedding. She even helped straighten Paris’ dress! Pete, however, didn’t make it to the star-studded event.
Kim and Pete’s bond started about a month before Paris’ wedding, when Kim hosted the October 9 episode of Saturday Night Live. The pair then sparked romance rumors after they visited Knott’s Scary Farm with friends on Oct. 29, followed by multiple dinner dates in Pete’s native New York. They’ve been going strong ever since, and even recently jetted off to The Bahamas for a brief, romantic vacation.
Earlier this month, a source told HollywoodLife how different Kim’s relationship with Pete is compared to her estranged husband, Kanye West. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” the source spilled. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”
Jason Momoa spotted without his wedding ring in first outing as single man following split from wife Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa turned heads when he stepped out for the first time in Los Angeles since announcing his split from wife Lisa Bonet, but his muscles weren’t the only things that grabbed attention.
The 42-year-old newly single star was photographed without his wedding ring while running errands around town on Sunday. His outing comes less than one week after revealing his marriage to the actress was over.
Momoa flashed his physique wearing a black Bob Marley t-shirt, ripped jeans, and boots. Sporting a dark-colored hat, face mask, and sunglasses, the Aquaman actor’s missing metal band was hard not to notice.
Lisa Bonet Was Over Jason Momoa’s Jam-Packed Work Schedule, Wanted More Time With Actor Ahead Of Split
Picking up an empty box while heading into a local grocery store, Bonet’s ex put his bare finger on full display.
See the photos here!
Momoa dropped the breakup bombshell last week, making the announcement in a since-deleted post. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the statement shared on behalf of the former couple read. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”
“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”
Momoa and Bonet were married for four years but were together for more than a decade. They share two children — daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Of course, Bonet is also the mom of actressZoë Kravitz, 33.
As Radar reported, Momoa and Bonet lived separate lives for months before revealing the news, which was allegedly part of the problem.
According to sources, the actress reportedly had enough of her husband being away for work while filming Aquaman and other projects. Momoa has been filming non-stop and hasn’t taken a real break since landing his role in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
The two “were amazing for years, until they no longer were,” an insider claimed. “They have grown apart because of different focuses.” They also pointed out that Momoa’s focused on work after struggling to land roles for years, while Bonet prefers to be at home.
