Connect with us

Celebrities

Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 2, Shows Off How Long His Hair Has Gotten In Video With Mom Ammika — Watch

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Chris Brown, Ammika Harris
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Looking good! The R&B star’s little guy looked adorable as his mom played with his long curly locks on her Instagram Story.

Chris Brown’s son Aeko, 2, is so cute! Mom Ammika Harris shared an adorable video of the little guy and his ever-growing hair on Instagram Story on Jan. 19. It looked like the duo had just completed bathtime in the video, which was backed by light, twinkling music. The back of Aeko’s head faced the camera as his mom ran her perfectly manicured hands through his curls to show off just how long his locks had gotten.

Both Ammika and Chris love posting about Aeko on their social media. Last month, Chris had fans fawning as he shared a snapshot of his look-alike son bundled up in a beanie and a pea-green puffer jacket. “Heartbreaker,” his dad wrote in the caption.

Aeko and Ammika live in Germany, where she works as a model, but keep in close contact with Chris, who reportedly goes “above and beyond” with his son. Talking to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. 2021, an insider said, “Although Chris can’t always be with his son in person, he goes above and beyond to connect with Aeko on a regular basis despite their distance. He loves seeing photos and videos of his son, FaceTiming, etc.’ They added, ““Chris is always sending little gifts and he can’t believe Aeko’s going to be two-years-old already. He can’t wait to continue seeing his little boy grow up.”

Chris Brown finds time to connect with his son Aeko, 2, even though he lives in Germany with mom Ammika Harris. (SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID)

The star was also seen spending time with Aeko when he performed a concert in London in November. At the time another insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “It was so important to Chris to [spend] bonding time with his son since he just had a birthday last month and now the holiday season is upon us. Chris is having the time of his life in London with Aeko. He can’t believe how much he looks like him.”

Aeko isn’t Chris’ only child. In addition to his little boy, Chris shares 7-year-old daughter Royalty with ex Nia Guzman.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Woman asks TikTok to help her find man who flirted with her – only to find out he’s married | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

TikTok

A woman who asked TikTok to help her find a handsome guy who flirted with her was heartbroken to learn he’s already taken.

Blogger and model Mica Renee was disappointed that the handsome man who flirted with her while on vacation in Miami is married with four kids.

Mica got the tea from the horse’s mouth: his long-suffering wife.

The blogger was smitten with the man she briefly flirted with in Miami. So she shared a video of the guy, explaining that she forgot to save his phone number and was desperate to see him again.

“TikTok help me find this man I met in Miami. He walked right into the ocean to introduce himself to me. I was lit when he gave me his number. Hopefully he ain’t married… I was in Miami, looking all good in the ocean, and my friend was taking pics of me. He came up to me and he introduced himself. My friend thought he was bold, so she kept recording.”

The video was viewed more than 5 million times. TikTok sleuths immediately went to work and found the man — who goes by “AJ” on TikTok.

Among the people who reached out to Mica was AJ’s wife, who let her know she and AJ were somewhat happily married with four children.

AJ commented that Mica was doing way too much and should have known that a handsome guy like himself would be taken.

“I wasn’t gonna comment to anything, honestly, because I know the truth [and] everything that happened. But little miss cheater is really trying to run off this clout that she got from completely capping. It’s time for the truth.”

He said they met on the beach in August 2021 and spoke for 7 minutes tops.

“The video you made, you definitely edited it and sliced it in a good way to depict whatever the hell you [are] trying to prove or say. I was already enjoying myself in the ocean, basking in God’s blessings upon me as the sun shined upon my bald head, then you wobbled your a** down to the water.”

Watch the video below.

@micarenee Reply to @micarenee #fyp #reply ? original sound – Mica Renee
@latishawalton #duet with @micarenee ? original sound – Mica Renee

Posted in Viral Video

Tags: Black bloggers, TikTok news, vacation photos, viral news, viral video

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Melanie Griffith Honors ‘Beautiful & Tenacious’ Mom Tippi Hedren On 92nd Birthday — See Tribute

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Melanie Griffith & Tippi Hedren
google news

Tippi Hedren is 92! To celebrate ‘The Birds’ actress’s big day, her daughter Melanie Griffith shared a heartwarming post with new and old photos of Tippi.

Melanie Griffith, 64, is spreading the love to her mom Tippi Hedren on her 92nd birthday. Melanie took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 19 to honor The Birds and Marnie actress with a heartfelt tribute that featured several images, some new and some old, of Tippi. While all the photos were taken across decades of Tippi’s life, the iconic actress and animal activist looked gorgeous in each and every shot. She’s truly aged like fine wine!

Tippi Hedren in ‘The Birds’ (Photo: Everett Collection)

Along with the photos, Melanie shared a beautiful message directed at her mother. “Happy Birthday Mom!! You are so beautiful, tenacious, gracious, elegant and YOU ARE 92!!” the Working Girl star wrote. “Happy happy birthday…. I love you very much! 💙♥️💛🌈,” she added. In the comments section, Tippi received more birthday wishes from her daughter’s famous friends Gwyneth Paltrow, Lisa Rinna, Octavia Spencer, Amber Valletta, and more.

Tippi welcomed Melanie on August 9, 1957 with her first husband, advertising executive Peter Griffith. The couple got divorced and Peter later passed away at the age of 67 in May 2001. Tippi has been married two more times: first to agent and producer Noel Marshall from 1964 to 1982, and then to steel manufacturer Luis Barrenechea from 1985 to 1992. Melanie is Tippi’s only child.

Melanie Griffith & Tippi Hedren
Melanie Griffith & Tippi Hedren (Photo: Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)
Tippi Hedren
Tippi Hedren (Photo: Everett Collection)

Like her mother, Melanie has been married and divorced three times. Her former marriages were with actors Don Johnson, Steven Bauer, and Antonio Banderas. Melanie has three children: son Alexander Bauer, 36, and daughters Dakota Johnson, 32, and Stella Banderas, 25. Tippi is very close with her grandchildren, and she’s been able to witness Dakota follow in her footsteps and blossom into a very successful actress in Hollywood.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Katie Maloney Defends Lala Amid GG’s “Cheater” Claims, Why She Told Lala About Randall Cheating

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Katie Maloney Stands Up for Lala Kent after GG Gharachedaghi's "Cheater" Allegations, Thinks GG's Comments Are "Weird" and Says “You Don’t Really Know What You’re Saying”
google news

After Lala Kent went public with Randall Emmett‘s alleged affairs, a fellow Bravo star defended him on Twitter.

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi posted that Lala was the cheater in the relationship, and she told Lala to stop bashing Randall in the press. Now, after GG’s shady post, Katie Maloney is standing up for her Vanderpump Rules co-star.

In an interview with Page Six, Katie said, “People don’t really know enough about the situation.”

Then, she addressed GG directly: “You don’t really know what you’re saying here.”

On Twitter, GG had written, “If I recall correctly u [Lala] were bragging about going down on your castmate & the timeline puts u in a relationship at that time. Cheater?”

Shahs of Sunset Golnesa Gharachedaghi Suggests Lala Kent is a Cheater

Katie addressed this hookup (with Ariana Madix) in the interview with Page Six: “We were all there in real-time for that and no one’s calling her a cheater for that.”

She expressed that Lala has the “choice” to discuss the breakup publicly if she wishes. “She can handle this however she wants to handle it,” said Katie. “Why [is GG] publicly speaking on something that has nothing to do with [her]? It’s a little weird to me.”

Katie expressed it was “very easy” to stop speaking to Randall after she learned of his reported affairs.

“It can feel very isolating and lonely when you feel blindsided and, completely out of left field, this person that you were with for so long is not the person that you thought that they were,” she said.

“I got wind of it, and I was the one that called [Lala] to let her know,” said Katie. “I just wanted her to know that she was loved and appreciated and that she’s amazing no matter what. You just want to prop people up.”

Ultimately, Katie thinks Lala is better off without Randall and said “she’s ready to take on the world!”

The Bravo star added, “Obviously, it hasn’t been easy. But she is so tough. I’m proud of her for being strong for her and for [her daughter] Ocean.”

Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

google news
Continue Reading

Trending