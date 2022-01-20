News
Colorado businesses press state lawmakers for $600 million in unemployment relief
Colorado businesses are pushing state lawmakers to alleviate pressure on their bottom lines by putting at least $600 million toward a trust fund benefiting unemployed workers.
The call to action came Tuesday as 75 business owners, trade associations, and other entities urged legislators to back Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which would allocate that money to Colorado’s unemployment insurance trust fund. The fund is meant to compensate laborers for unemployment claims, but it ran out of money in August 2020 following the jump in job losses and benefit payments during the coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported.
Employers now fear the burden to replenish the state trust fund will deliver another financial blow, as higher premium payments loom in the coming years.
“Without any financial relief, that all falls on the shoulders of employers to have to pay back, through no fault of their own,” said Loren Furman, president and CEO of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, who called it “a huge concern.” Her association led the effort to send Tuesday’s letter to lawmakers, which highlighted the nationwide labor shortage, supply-chain issues, inflation, and COVID-related shutdowns as other issues also confronting business owners.
Employers face $5.3 billion in extra unemployment insurance payroll taxes between 2023 and 2027, compared to the baseline in 2020, according to the Common Sense Institute, a research group funded by the chamber.
“The impacts of this tax are tremendous, and though necessary to rebuild our unemployment insurance system, they will slow the efforts to revive our economy,” said CSI vice president of policy and research Chris Brown, who authored the study.
The price tag includes $4.1 billion in state taxes to build up the trust fund and $1.2 billion in federal taxes to repay Colorado’s federal loan plus interest, the Greenwood Village-based organization reports. It adds that Colorado is only one of nine states with a federal loan for its trust fund.
Colorado nearly depleted its unemployment insurance trust fund during the dot-com recession in 2001 and fully depleted it in the Great Recession following the housing bust, which also required borrowing money from the federal government. The state issued $630 million in unemployment compensation bonds in June 2012 to repay those federal obligations.
U.S. begins offering 1B free COVID tests, but many more needed
WASHINGTON — For the first time, people across the U.S. can log on to a government website and order free, at-home COVID-19 tests. But the White House push may do little to ease the omicron surge, and experts say Washington will have to do a lot more to fix the country’s long-troubled testing system.
The website, COVIDTests.gov, allows people to order four at-home tests per household, regardless of citizenship status, and have them delivered by mail. But the tests won’t arrive for seven to 12 days, after omicron cases are expected to peak in many parts of the country.
The White House also announced Wednesday that it will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free at pharmacies and community health centers. Both initiatives represent the kind of mass government investments long seen in parts of Europe and Asia, but delayed in the U.S.
Experts say the plan to distribute 1 billion tests is a good first step, but it must become a regular part of the pandemic response. In the same way that it has made vaccines free and plentiful, the government must use its purchasing power to assure a steady test supply, they say.
“The playbook for rapid tests should look exactly like the playbook for vaccines,” said Zoe McLaren, a health economist at the University Maryland. “They’re both things that help keep cases down and help keep COVID under control.”
A home test two-pack commonly sells for more than $20 at the store — if you can find one, amid the omicron-triggered rush to get tested. Since last week, insurance companies have been required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home rapid tests bought at drugstores or online retailers.
The government website’s limit of four tests may not go very far in some households.
Kristen Keymont, 30, is a voice and piano teacher who teaches online and shares a house in Ipswich, Massachusetts, with her partner and two other people. When one of her housemates tested positive just before Christmas, she and her partner spent $275 buying more than a dozen tests.
“One test each is nice, I guess,” she said. “I’m glad we have them, but we’re still going to need to buy more if one of us gets exposed.”
It would be better, she said, if requests were linked to each person rather than each residential address.
Also, some people who live in buildings with multiple units had their requests for tests rejected, with the website saying tests had already been ordered for that address. As those complaints surfaced on social media, people began sharing advice on how to enter apartment or unit numbers in a way that the website would accept them.
How did the pandemic affect your day care? We want to hear your story
Colorado parents and businesses have had to make some tough calls during the COVID-19 pandemic, trying to figure out what to do about child care.
There are the parents who found themselves working remotely while having to take care of children at home whether it was because of school closures, day care closures or COVID exposures. Others had to figure out how to ensure their children were cared for while they went into work.
And in a state that is ranked among the highest for child care costs, some parents decided it would be more affordable to have one person stay home with their kids.
Businesses have also faced employee retention problems because of challenges with child care, coming up with various solutions from providing employees with stipends to starting on-site child care. Others are still trying to figure out what to do.
Child care workers have dealt with shutdowns, job losses and feeling overworked in a time where next steps are unclear. Owners are facing financial realities that make it harder to run their businesses.
If any of this sounds familiar to you, or if you have found yourself in another challenging situation with child care recently, reporter Saja Hindi wants to hear from you. If you’re a parent, a child care employee or worker, or a business leader, please fill out this form and we will get back to you.
Brauchler: Kim Kardashian’s influence on Jared Polis’ clemency decision is now a scandal that won’t fade
KimKgate is growing into a scandal for Gov. Jared Polis, and it is not going away.
On Dec. 21 social media megastar Kim Kardashian West posted a Tweet that the 110-year sentence for Trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who killed four people and seriously injured six others in a fiery crash on Interstate 70, was “unfair” and then wheedled Polis: “@GovofCO is a really good person and I know he will do the right thing.”
For Polis, Kardashian’s cajoling tweet to her 70.9 million followers (more than CNN and FoxNews … combined and four times more than President Joe Biden) was — apparently — overwhelming and successful. The Denver Post editorial board was the first to recklessly urge Polis to grant clemency to Mederos, and an online petition for sentence reduction followed.
Only nine days later — inclusive of the Christmas holiday — Polis frenetically exercised the massive clemency powers of the office he currently holds in an unprecedented, Kardashian-pleasing way.
Polis hijacked the judicial process, which had already scheduled a hearing to resentence Mederos. He reduced the sentence to a mere ten years — a low sentence for the amount of criminally-caused death and injury.
Colorado law mandates Polis send Mederos’ clemency application to the district attorney who handled the case, Alexis King, and the sentencing judge and to allow them “not less than fourteen days” to comment on the application before Polis acts on it. I’m skeptical there was time for the judge and district attorney to get the application, let alone send comments to Polis as required by the law. It is unclear if Polis complied with Colorado law.
Colorado has never seen anything like this from a sitting governor. Why did Polis do it?
9NEWS reported that supporters say Polis spoke with Kardashian before he rendered his baffling clemency decision. If true, Polis spoke to Kardashian before he revealed his decision to the displeased victims. Such conduct is beneath a governor, it is disrespectful and insulting to those who will deal with the homicidal outcome of Mederos’ actions for decades beyond the mere five years Mederos is likely to spend in prison.
Kardashian is not a Colorado voter or even a Coloradan. She possesses no special information or insight into the Mederos case. She has never spoken to the victims. Yet, Polis may have spoken with her about his future clemency decision … before he spoke with the victims.
Coloradans deserve to know who has influence over our governor in the exercise of his powers. How many Twitter followers must someone have before they get direct access to Polis? We deserve to know what Polis discussed with Kardashian about the Colorado case and the sentencing for it.
KimKgate is now more serious than the ugly optics of a seemingly elitist governor whose craving for social media approval led him to Keep Up with a Kardashian, instead of the victims. This is now about Polis’ credibility and fitness for office.
Last week, 9News’ Kyle Clark asked Polis: “What did Kim Kardashian West want you to do?”
Polis coyly answered: “Well, I haven’t read all of her tweets. I don’t know.” The intended suggestion from Polis’ answer is clear. He never spoke with her. But Polis lacks the candor to directly answer whether he spoke with Kardashian or not.
If Polis did not consult with Kardashian before making his clemency decision, he would have said so by now.
Yet, when Polis ultimately admits — or is forced to admit — that he consulted with Kardashian, he will have no justification for having misled Coloradans. Polis cannot claim he did not think it was a big deal, because he has made it a big deal.
Polis’ communications staff told The Denver Post that Polis refuses to answer any questions about contact with Kardashian. Huh? Polis is not above public scrutiny. When he dodges legitimate media questions about the exercise of the powers of his office, it is contemptuous of Coloradans and an effort to avoid accountability.
Polis likely perceives this will all go away and Coloradans will let him tell them what they are entitled to know. That is the imperious thinking of a disconnected rich guy, who does as he pleases. It is also far less than Colorado expected of him and deserves from him. This is the kind of cover-up that could haunt and define Polis’ administration.
The only issues that remain are when Polis will finally be honest with, and with what other Colorado policies can Kardashian advise him? Dear Kardashian, please tell our governor to repeal the new gas fee permanently … and about that local collective bargaining mandate.
Perhaps Poli’s new governing policy is WWKD? What Would Kim Do?
George Brauchler is a former district attorney from the 18th Judicial District in Aurora and is a regular columnist for The Denver Post.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
