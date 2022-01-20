Crypto.com and the Adelaide Crows Announce Long-Term Partnership

The Adelaide Football Club, called “the Crows” in Australia, is a professional club based in Adelaide. This team is led by John Olsen, Chairman, and Tim Silvers, CEO. The Adelaide Crows are the pride of South Australia, a club with over 30 years of existence and the only club to have won multiple premierships in the AFLW competition.

Crypto.com, a firm founded in 2016, is accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency, serving more than 10 million customers globally on a secure, private and compliant platform. Over 3,000 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Crypto.com is accelerating the world’s shift to cryptocurrency.

Crypto.com is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and is independently assessed at Tier 4, which is the highest level for NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Framework compliance, as well as Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance.

The Crows are the first Australian sports team to partner with Crypto.com. It follows some of the world’s biggest sports and entertainment brands like Formula 1, UFC, Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Montreal Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings, esports team Fnatic, Lega Serie A and Twitch.

With a multi-year agreement encompassing all the teams, the Adelaide Football Club has partnered with the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform.

On the backs of the home and clash jerseys, the Crypto.com logo will appear, as well as other engagement initiatives.

Additionally, the AEG-owned and operated Staples Center in Los Angeles has been renamed Crypto.com Arena, and the AFL recently announced a five-year partnership with the leading cryptocurrency platform.

Tim said:

“Crypto.com has aligned with some of the highest profile sporting teams and organizations around the world, and to be part of that family is significant.

Innovation is at the core of Crypto.com and there will be many opportunities for us to work together.”

Although cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are still in their infancy in Australia, we are excited to be working with a global leader along the way to bring new opportunities to our members and fans.

The partnership with the Adelaide Crows takes our commitment to Australian sports a step further by securing our position as a leader in the Australian market, said Crypto.com General Manager Asia & Pacific, Karl Mohan.

Bringing people together to achieve great things is what resonates with our brand attributes the most, and we look forward to supporting a team with a history of excellence but who also has been a champion for women’s sport.