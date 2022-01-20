News
Daily horoscope for January 20, 2022
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Leo into Virgo.
Happy Birthday for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022:
You are conscientious, capable and reliable. People like to know they can count on you. They also love your sense of humor. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you are wrapping up things and letting go of what is no longer relevant in your life.
The stars show the kind of day you’ll have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
Because you’re in a positive mood today, you will get a lot done. Even your health feels more vigorous. However, your enthusiasm about something might tempt you to overlook details. Be aware of this. Tonight: Be helpful.
TAURUS
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★★
This is a playful day! You will want to interact with others and enjoy good times (within the restrictions you face dealing with your own bubble of contacts). Playful activities with children, sports and the entertainment world will appeal to you. Tonight: Enjoy fun times.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★
This is a pleasant day at home. Group activities with the family or close friends might take place. You also might entertain big ideas for making improvements to where you live, because today you are enthusiastic and full of big ideas for the future! Tonight: Relax.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★
Today your thoughts are positive. Excellent! Everything begins with a thought. “From the thought springs the word; and from the word springs the deed. The deed soon becomes habit; and habit eventually hardens into character.” This is why we must watch our thoughts! Tonight: Good conversations.
LEO
(July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★
Today you feel more optimistic about financial matters. However, make sure your facts are correct. It’s easy to think something is better than it is today. When shopping, guard against going overboard and being extravagant. (Keep your receipts.) Tonight: Check your finances.
VIRGO
(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★★
This is a feel-good day because the Moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter. This is why you want to kick back and relax. You have that feeling that the world owes you a favor! It’s OK to have your head in the clouds, but make sure your feet are on the ground. Tonight: You’re confident!
LIBRA
(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★
This is a feel-good day for you because you feel contented. This is a good thing. The future is just a hope or a fear, and the past is already gone. All you have is the present. Enjoy your present moment today. Mind games, puzzles and mental activities will delight. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.
SCORPIO
(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★
Some kind of group activity, including Zoom conferences, might be the order of the day, because you will be involved with friends and groups more than usual today. Your reach will be far. You will want to talk to many people about future projects and goals. Tonight: A heartfelt conversation with a friend.
SAGITTARIUS
(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★
Today you are high-viz. This means people notice you more than usual, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. (Incidentally, this includes the police.) Fortunately, the impression you create is one of being positive, successful and affluent. Tonight: Enjoy your good press.
CAPRICORN
(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★★
Grab every opportunity to travel or do something to expand your world, because this is what you want to do today. You want to see new faces, new places and learn new ideas! Do what you can to increase your knowledge, perhaps with online learning or an old-fashioned book. Tonight: Make plans.
AQUARIUS
(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★
You feel flush today. Perhaps it is easier for you to get the financial and practical support of others, including your partner. That makes this a good day to make decisions about how to divide something, because you will end up laughing all the way to the bank. Tonight: Get organized.
PISCES
(Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★
Relations with partners and close friends are warm, friendly and upbeat today. People are in a good mood! In addition, people are also mutually generous and helpful today. You will benefit others, and they will benefit you. Tonight: Cooperate.
BORN TODAY
TV host Bill Maher (1956), actor Omar Sy (1978), astronaut Buzz Aldrin (1930)
Find more Georgia Nicols horoscopes at georgianicols.com.
(c) 2022 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
Ask Amy: A father ponders parental possibilities
Dear Amy: I have an issue that I need to bring to you.
I always felt that my daughter, “Carol” (from my first marriage) isn’t really “mine.”
She was the product of a wife that cheated on me, and although my wife always swore that she was mine, I find that highly unlikely.
I feel that Carol knows this, but we are both uncomfortable about bringing that up.
I was involved in her upbringing and accepted her as mine in her earlier years, but we just grew apart.
I see her on Facebook from time to time and although she is now a grandmother, she seems unhappy — in a hidden way.
Her mother died 20 years ago.
I think I have located her reluctant, biological father, but I don’t know if I should get involved because she may shun him, or she may be hurt because it’s been 50 years, now.
A DNA test will be the proof and I am scared that (1) this whole thing will be about a father that doesn’t want her (2) I may freak out and find that after 50 years she was mine all along.
I wouldn’t want her to hate both men involved.
It could also lead to an unlikely happy ending.
Lucas: Women taking the reins of Massachusetts government
Once touted as the Massachusetts Miracle, the state could soon be known as the Massachusetts Matriarchy.
Billy Galvin, 71, the veteran secretary of state, could soon be the only male holding statewide constitutional office. But he is being challenged by a woman, too.
She is Tanisha Sullivan, head of the Boston branch of the NAACP, who is challenging Galvin in the Democrat primary.
Women are taking over state government, and while some see that as a good thing, believing women bring different values to politics and society as do men, others maintain that women in power rule no differently than the males they replace.
A perfect example is Democratic state Senate President Karen Spilka of Ashland, elected by her peers. Although a progressive, Spilka rules the Senate much the way autocratic Billy Bulger of South Boston did for 17 years. And that is with a heavy hand.
It was either Bulger’s way or the highway. Toe the line and you are rewarded with lucrative committee chairmanships. Cross the line and you are not.
And the male senators, like sheep, went along with Bulger, just as they now trail Spilka. Some things do not change, regardless of gender.
Either way, women in Massachusetts politics are a force to reckon with, even though to date no woman has been elected governor or speaker of the House of Representatives. But it is only a matter of time.
The state Senate aside, women currently control four of the state’s six constitutional offices. They are Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Attorney General Maura Healey, state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and state Auditor Suzanne Bump.
But changes are in the air. Polito, along with Gov. Charlie Baker, is not seeking re-election. Nor is Auditor Bump. And Attorney General Healy is expected to run for governor.
The state will get a new governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state auditor. There is a possibility that all four offices could be filled by women, giving women control of five of the six constitutional offices.
Both Goldberg and Galvin are favorites to be re-elected, but you never know.
Should Healey announce for governor, as expected, she will be the third candidate — all women — running for the Democratic nomination. The other two are state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz of Boston and Harvard professor Danielle Allen.
The winner will most likely face off against conservative Republican Geoff Diehl, a Donald Trump supporter in the November election.
While there is no guarantee that a woman will be elected and replace Healey as attorney general, it should be noted that women have held the office for the past 16 years — Healey for eight and Martha Coakley, her predecessor, for eight.
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, now the U.S. Attorney, would have been a natural candidate for attorney general given a vacancy, had she not been appointed to the federal post.
There are currently five Democrats running for lieutenant governor, two of whom are women — state Rep. Tami Gouvei of Acton, and veteran Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, an out-of-the-box heavy favorite.
The other candidates are state Sen Eric Lesser of Longmeadow, state Sen. Adam Hinds of Pittsfield and Boston businessman Bret Bero.
Driscoll is considered the strongest candidate in the field. Not only has she run a city for five terms, giving her the executive experience that the others do not have, but she has the support of fellow mayors across the state, some of whom have already endorsed her.
It is not far-fetched to forecast that the Democratic ticket for the 2022 election could be made up of two women, Healey for governor and Driscoll for lieutenant governor. That would be another first for the state.
Then there is state Sen Diana DiZoglio of Methuen who is seeking to succeed the outgoing Suzanne Bump as state auditor.
DiZoglio is most known for bringing attention to sexual harassment issues at the State House. She is opposed in the Democratic primary by Chris Dempsey, a former assistant secretary of transportation.
With women taking over statewide offices, even Billy Galvin, who has held the secretary’s office for 27 years, must be worried. The movement could become a rout.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
Mike Preston: Why the Ravens should hold off giving QB Lamar Jackson a long-term contract | COMMENTARY
It’s uncertain whether the window for contract negotiations between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson is open or closed, but the team should shut it.
The status of the negotiations can’t be determined because coach John Harbaugh has gone underground since the Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale, and general manager Eric DeCosta keeps waiting for Harbaugh to resurface before he graces the media with his presence. The Ravens have done the same thing with Jackson.
Now they should shut down negotiations with the fourth-year quarterback and allow him to play under the fifth-year option they picked up last offseason that will pay him $23 million in 2022. If he continues to improve and leads the team deep into the playoffs, then the Ravens might want to offer him a multi-year deal.
If he doesn’t accept a new contract after next season, the Ravens can designate him with the franchise tag, a one-year tender of the average of the top five salaries at the position over the past five years. After that, Jackson will be in his sixth year and the Ravens will get a more in-depth look at how he holds up from all of those hits on Sunday afternoons. If they can’t reach some type of agreement, then it’s time to part ways.
It makes so much sense, certainly more than paying him roughly $40 million per season for three to four years and guaranteeing him $100 million — the going rate for top quarterbacks. That might not have been the offer that the Ravens presented to Jackson, but it’s likely in the same ballpark as the recent contracts signed by the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, who all make more than $40 million per season.
Shortly before training camp started, both Harbaugh and DeCosta talked about the high probability of Jackson agreeing to a long-term contract, but there have been warning signs this season. Jackson played well through the first six games but regressed after a 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals as his accuracy started to wane. Then came the 22-10 loss to Miami in Week 10, a game in which the Dolphins consistently pressured and blitzed Jackson, who was indecisive on his initial reads and at times didn’t have his arm in position to make quick throws.
Jackson never recovered after missing the following game against the Chicago Bears with an illness, and was later knocked out for the final four games of the season with an ankle injury suffered against the Cleveland Browns. After the game, several Browns players said they wanted Jackson to play because he wasn’t the same quarterback they faced earlier.
This all should give the Ravens pause in contract talks. They have a quarterback who has tested positive for the coronavirus each of the past two seasons, forcing him to miss one game and several training camp practices. The ankle injury was initially called a high-ankle sprain before it was ruled a bone bruise, adding more mystery to a confusing season.
Former Green Bay Packers star and Hall of Famer Brett Favre once said that quarterbacks should be in full development mode by Year 4, but Jackson still has problems reading defenses. More troubling was that his quick-twitch reflexes seemed slower after the Dolphins game. He wasn’t as explosive because teams started keeping him in the pocket instead of allowing him to scramble to the outside.
Over the weekend, these run-pass option (RPO) quarterbacks crashed and burned in the playoffs, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray. Despite the RPO success with the Packers, Chiefs and Bills, there is a consistent theme here that also includes Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
These “run first, pass second” quarterbacks have problems reading defenses because in college most of them were taught to only read a quarter to half the field. If a receiver wasn’t open, they took off running. Some will say that Allen and Mahomes are similar, but they aren’t. Both can make throws anywhere on the field.
Mahomes runs to gain time to find open receivers. Allen is 6 feet 5 and weighs 237 pounds. He is like a tight end in the open field and has one of the strongest arms in the NFL. He can get a little goofy and do bizarre things in a game, but he is a passer first and foremost.
The preference here is to lock in a quarterback who can make the proper throws and win games from the pocket. If a team is going to invest in a quarterback, they need to be in the mold of an Aaron Rodgers or a Tom Brady. There are some who suggest that Jackson was in a slump this season and that he was trying to do too much to mask the weaknesses of his team. Maybe that’s true. He deserves time to resolve his problems, but injuries prevented him from playing. With that said, the Ravens should heed the warning signs.
But there are also plenty of reasons to sign Jackson, who is one of the most explosive players in NFL history. In four years, he has rushed for 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns and passed for 9,967 yards and 84 touchdowns. He has executed some of the most dazzling and unbelievable runs in league history, only rivaled by legendary running backs Gale Sayers and Barry Sanders. Of course, he was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2019.
Jackson’s teammates adore him and the Ravens are never out of a game with him at quarterback, regardless of the score or the opponent. The Ravens can also create short-term savings by signing Jackson to a long-term deal and lowering his $23 million cap hit in 2022, giving them more money to spend on free agents and draft picks.
If Jackson continues to have success and the Ravens win big games, he will be rewarded in the future. But we’re dealing with the present here, and Jackson has missed practices and games because of COVID, illnesses or injury. The Ravens have a 37-12 record with Jackson as the starter, but only one playoff win. The passing game became stagnant this season with a good group of young receivers, and there was enough blame to go around.
Jackson had an opportunity to reach a new contract agreement this past year, but for whatever reason, nothing was resolved. Maybe he got some bad advice, or the offer was too low, or maybe he wants to hit free agency. Regardless, he should be much wealthier than he is now.
But that time has passed, and so should the $100 million in guaranteed money. The Ravens have the ball. At this point, they could force Jackson to lower his demands or allow him to play out his contract. If they really want to play hardball, they can slap the franchise tag on him for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
It probably won’t come down to that. Jackson certainly can’t complain about making $23 million next season. What’s important now is that the Ravens have to make the best decision for the team, and that’s to shut the window on these negotiations.
It comes down to business, and the NFL is always about the business.
Always.
