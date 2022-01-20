Connect with us

David Roddy powers Colorado State past New Mexico

David Roddy powers Colorado State past New Mexico
FORT COLLINS — David Roddy finished with 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds to propel Colorado State to an 80-74 victory over New Mexico on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Stevens added 16 points for the Rams (14-1, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Chandler Jacobs pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Dischon Thomas tossed in 12 points and John Tonje scored 10.

Javont Johnson and Jaelen House scored 18 apiece for the Lobos (7-11, 0-5). House added seven assists. KJ Jenkins made five 3-pointers and scored 17. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting — including 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Homeless seek shelter as temperatures plunge in St. Louis

January 20, 2022

Homeless seek shelter as temperatures plunge in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — City agencies and good Samaritans are helping the homeless find shelter as temperatures drop to bitterly cold levels throughout the St. Louis area.

Jason Coker, of south St. Louis County, gives out necessities like clothes, shoes, toiletries, and socks every Wednesday to those in need. His deeds are much appreciated, especially on a cold night like tonight.

He said a warming bus near 13th street and Chestnut will transport people to nearby shelters.

“They’re in a big hurry to get down there because they know if they don’t get down there in time they’re going to miss a ride to the shelter which could potentially be the end of their life,” Coker said.

More than 50 men, women, and children packed the bus Wednesday night, many of them escaping the cold after several nights of sleeping outside.

“You see my baby is trembling, and them doing this is the ultimate give back,” said Jenitta, who boarded the bus.

For those who waited in the cold, this was a lifeline.

“We stay warm for the night, at least for the night until they kick us out in the morning,” said Jonathan Johnson. “They normally kick us out in the morning, but they feed us in the evening and, in the morning, that’s a good thing.”

On the bus, the bite of the bitter air melted away as everyone warmed up. It was one of the busiest nights for City of St. Louis employees and volunteers.

“We have roughly 150 beds available tonight across all our different shelters participating. So I think we’ll have a place for everybody tonight,” said Amy Bickford, chief program manager of homeless services for the City of St. Louis.

The warming bus is available to take people to shelters with open beds every night for the rest of the week from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It’s located across from City Hall.

To get help anytime, call 211.

St. Louis mom in cold apartment gets heat turned on after You Paid For It report

January 20, 2022

St. Louis mom living in cold apartment urges landlord to fix problem
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Instead of proposing budget cuts in his annual State of the State address, Gov. Mike Parson wants lawmakers to increase pay, spend more money on education and invest in childcare. 

In the governor’s nearly hour-long speech, he praised the state’s approach to the pandemic, saying Missouri’s economy is strong. The state has a historic amount of money, and the multi-billion-dollar budget includes increasing teacher pay. 

“We have the opportunity to make fundamental improvements to our state that will serve Missourians now and into the future,” Parson said. “None of this would have been possible would have been possible without the efforts state government undertook to lessen the impacts of COVID-19.”

Parson commended the state’s surplus of money to Missouri’s COVID response, saying leaders made tough decisions but never backed down. 

“That’s why we never had state mandates or forced businesses, schools, or churches to close,” Parson said. “We protected lives and livelihoods.”

In the past week, Missouri has reported more than 62,000 new COVID cases, roughly 9,000 new cases a day. “When it comes to fighting the pandemic, the governor’s hands-off approach continues to extract a hefty toll with new cases shattering records almost daily,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, told reporters after the address. “The reality is forcing many schools to consider shutting down as student and teacher absences skyrocket.”

Quade her own kids were inside the Capitol Wednesday after Springfield Public School District, the largest in the state, closed its doors for the rest of the week because of the virus. 

“Just like so many working parents are currently struggling day to day while schools continue to close their doors,” Quade said. 

Parson reiterated Wednesday; his position will not change. 

“We used common sense and took a balanced approach to the pandemic,” Parson said. “I firmly believe that the people should have a say through their local elected representatives and not be dictated by needless executive action or any one person.”

Another major item in his speech, increasing wages for state employees to $15 an hour and raising teacher pay. 

“Half of our new teachers leave the profession by their fifth year,” Parson said. “This is unacceptable and we must do better.”

Sylvia Fowles suggests she's coming back to Lynx

January 20, 2022

Sylvia Fowles suggests she's coming back to Lynx
Sylvia Fowles is the Minnesota Lynx. The all-world center has been for years now.

But there was some doubt as to whether the 36-year-old would return to Minnesota this summer. For one, Fowles noted after last season that she was starting to consider whether it was the right time to keep playing or pursue motherhood.

And as a free agent, Fowles had the choice to sign anywhere she liked this offseason.

But she indicated on her Instagram page Wednesday that she’s indeed coming back to the Lynx. Fowles posted a graphic of her in a Lynx uniform with a Lynx backdrop and the word “home.”

The center’s return is massive for a team planted in another window of title contention. The Lynx finished with the third-best record in the WNBA last season before they were bounced by eventual champion Chicago in the one-game quarterfinal round.

But that was a Lynx team that featured a number of fresh faces, as Minnesota brought on the likes of Aerial Powers, Kayla McBride, Layshia Clarendon and more. All of them were big-time contributors, and Minnesota figures to have a similar core back for 2022.

Now it knows that core will also feature the bedrock of it all: Sylvia Fowles.

