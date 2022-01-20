Dear Abby: Sulking hubby gives wife silent treatment after fights

Terry Rozier had just hit his second straight 3-pointer in the third quarter — he would hit a third 31 seconds later — and in the spirit of rubbing it in turned to the Celtics bench and stuck out his tongue while backpedaling down the floor.

Charlotte’s position ahead of the Celtics in the standings considered, this is the chase that awaits your locals down the NBA stretch. Now in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, they fell two games behind the seventh-place Hornets with Wednesday night’s 111-102 loss.

“Man, it’s good. To beat a team like Boston, I’m pretty sure I can speak for a lot of people, it feels good,” said Rozier, who rose above everyone with a 28-point, six-trey, 10-assist performance. “It’s a winning program, a team with a lot of great players, plays hard to the end, so to come in here and get a win. We want to make a statement because we want to get to where they’re at as an organization. So it feels good to get a win.”

And then there was that small matter of winning for the first time as a Garden visitor.

“That’s why I kind of couldn’t control my emotions at the end, before the game, man, first time winning here, man,” he said.

A lackluster 12-point, 5-for-19, 0-for-7 3-point night from Jayson Tatum typified his team’s cold offensive night, with 21 points from Jaylen Brown and 24 from Dennis Schroder the outliers.

“They made some tough baskets. I gotta watch it again but they were just — I felt like our defense was solid, it wasn’t great,” said Brown. “It was not a great defensive night. But I still feel like they made some shots that kind of deflated us a little bit. Great defense, high hands. Miles Bridges’ hook shot or one-leg (Jalen) McDaniels, fading away from the basket. Or T-Ro shooting a step-back 3 in the corner. It was just shots that we want them to shoot, they knocked down.”

But it may have been the foul trouble that saddled Tatum and Grant Williams (five apiece) that truly dragged the Celtics down. Ime Udoka started Enes Freedom alongside Al Horford at the start of the third due to Williams’ foul total and Robert Williams’ absence for personal reasons — a tough choice considering the slow-footed Kanter’s problems against quick teams. Rozier and Bridges resumed hitting tough shots, and no amount of improved play by the Celtics could overcome the gap.

The Hornets, by virtue of a 15-3 run late in the second quarter that erased a two-point Celtics lead, never trailed again.

Gordon Hayward made his first return to the Garden since joining Charlotte two summers ago — injuries prevented a return last season — and had a quiet five-point, three-assist night. Instead it was Rozier, sticking six 3-pointers in his former team’s heart.

The guard’s post-shot frivolities aside, there wasn’t much to be amused by on the Celtics side, including by those who know the Charlotte guard well.

“He was having way too much fun out there. I didn’t say nothing to him after the game because we lost, but Terry’s a good player,” said Brown. “That’s my guy. We did an all right job on him, a solid job, but he just felt too comfortable out there. He’s made some shots in this building before, so he got hot. We can’t let that happen. But Terry Rozier has been playing well, he’s had a great season. That’s what T-Ro does. For the most part, we have to do better.”

Ime Udoka had little trouble with the ball movement, singling out the Celtics’ ability to attach 27 assists to 39 baskets. The Hornets, with Rozier and LaMelo Ball both handing out 10 assists, had 27 on 42. But the Celtics were also once again mistake prone, with the Hornets able to convert 17 C’s turnovers into 20 points.

“It’s our team in general and certain players, it’s been a night-to-night thing,” Udoka said of his team’s hot-or-cold offensive track record.

“Some nights they’re shooting it regular or a hot streak and then some nights they have some off ones,” he said. “I don’t think Jayson’s a guy you have to really worry about thinking about it too much.

“He comes down and takes the right shots and I like when he’s more aggressive getting downhill if the shot is not falling, but he was 0-for-7 from 3 and probably five, six of them were wide open,” said Udoka. “So he’s not gonna pass those up regardless of if the ball is going in or not. My message to him and the others is how can you impact the game in another way if your shots are not falling, and so I felt that’s the area we could have improved on tonight.”

Nor was that the only area in need of betterment. Witness Rozier once he got comfortable.

“Obviously he’s playing extremely well this year,” said Udoka. “And I don’t think our defense was the best on him at times, losing him somewhat and letting him get some open shots and get in a rhythm. And once he gets there obviously he’s dangerous and like you said looks forward to coming back here. So not the best overall on him. We were holding a lot of their guys down in the first half and then (Kelly) Oubre and McDaniels really came off the bench and hurt us. So I thought we were decent overall and some other guys really hurt us there. But he had a great game obviously.”