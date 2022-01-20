Connect with us

ERTHA Listing on KuCoin

Published

2 mins ago

on

ertha
Ertha Metaverse, one of blockchain gaming’s most talked about metaverses has today announced the listing of their ERTHA token on one of the top crypto exchanges – KuCoin.

With over 10 million users worldwide, KuCoin is a perfect partner for Ertha. In addition to being among the top exchanges for Altcoins, it also charges some of the lowest fees in the industry.

By listing their token on KuCoin, Ertha continues expanding its availability to potential investors and keeps the project’s momentum up as it aims to launch 2022’s biggest metaverse.

This news comes soon after the project announced that it has completed its funding. To date, Ertha has raised $5.4 million and recently launched record-breaking IDO’s on three of blockchain gaming’s most respected launchpads, Seedify, GameFi, and RedKite. Each of the community pools sold out in less than a minute.

Ertha is going from strength to strength with its NFT land sales and has already sold over 19,200 revenue-generating land plots.

What is Ertha Metaverse?

In Ertha, mankind finds itself on the brink of extinction. World leaders failed with their last-ditch attempts at saving Earth from its rapidly changing climate, and in the years that followed untold natural disasters devastated the planet.

Players are given the opportunity to right the wrongs of our past by building a new world, from the ground up. Extract resources, develop land, re-build economies, and re-form countries and their governments in the way they see fit. Each player’s actions can have a lasting impact within an ever-evolving metaverse.

Ertha’s Gameplay

Ertha’s world is a complex and intricately designed playspace ripe for the creation of new governments, economies, and shaky alliances between its player base. The Metaverse is divided into 350,000 purchasable land plots, each of which collects taxes, fees, and other forms of revenue from the transactions taking place on them. Players must balance production, trade, and financial budgets, in order to stay one step ahead of the competition.

For those looking for an introduction to Metaverses and Play-to-Earn gaming, Ertha represents an opportunity like no other.

What Is the ERTHA Token?

The ERTHA token will play an essential role for anyone serious about entering the Erthaverse! As a game of economic and political intrigue, our token has various uses for players. Use $ERTHA to influence in-game political policies, purchase land, develop real estate, and much more.

However you decide to use them, the ERTHA tokens you hold will have a real impact on your influence within the Erthaverse!

 

Whale Alert Traces 224,951,362 XLM Transferred to Unknown Wallet

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

  • XLM is up 0.04 percent in the last 24 Hours.
  • The transaction took place at 04:13:26 UTC on Thursday, 20 January 2022.

Whale Alert recorded a staggering 224,951,362 XLM, which equates to $55,787,769 USD transferred. According to reports, XLM was transferred to an unknown wallet through the Binance exchange.

Stellar (XLM) is a decentralised, peer-to-peer money transfer and storage network. In order to facilitate cross-border asset trading, the network’s native token, lumens, acts as a bridge across countries. Existing payment providers are sometimes charging excessive rates for a similar service and the firm wants to address this issue.

In its databases, Whale Alert compiles all of the transactions from various blockchains, analyses them, and then saves them in a uniform style. Each of these databases is regularly updated manually with the assistance of AI and contains tens of thousands of known individual addresses, exchanges, and addresses.

Source: Whale Alert

Whale Alert

Whales have re-emerged, transferring hundreds of millions of XLM overnight. The large crypto transfers were initially discovered by the Whale Alert monitoring and analytics service. It was about 04:13:26 UTC on Thursday, 20 January 2022, according to Whale Alert data. The XLM, on the other hand, is up 0.04 percent in the previous day.

Whale Alert stated, on its official Twitter account:

“1224,951,362 #XLM (55,787,769 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet”.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Stellar price today is $0.247012 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $269,685,398 USD. 

JP Morgan Analyst Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Might Lose Ground To Solana (SOL)

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Altcoin News
  • Exorbitant costs are preventing a major segment of the DeFi community.
  • Ethereum’s share of the decentralized financial sector has decreased.

The JPMorgan Chase analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou predicts that Ethereum’s supremacy in the decentralized financial industry would continue to erode. The network will be partitioned into several shards in order to boost its scalability. One of the most anticipated new features of Ethereum 2.0 is sharding.

Even if the shard chain phase kicks out in 2023, Panigirtzoglou feels that it will be “too late” for ETH to catch up to their competitors.

Over the last year, Ethereum’s share of the decentralized financial sector has decreased. According to statistics given by DefiLlama, Ethereum’s share of the total value locked in DeFi protocols has dropped from 97 percent in January to 63 percent owing to the quick expansion of rivals including Terra, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche and Solana. Panigirtzoglou seems to be especially concerned by the fact that Ether is losing ground to other blockchains. According to JP Morgan’s analysts, Ethereum-killer Solana, poised to compete for the largest share of the altcoin industry.

Might Turn Negative in 2022

Exorbitant costs are preventing a major segment of the DeFi community from using the Ethereum network. ETH’s price surged 396 percent in 2021, making it a year to remember for the coin. It is possible that the second-largest cryptocurrency may take a negative turn in 2022 as the network continues to face intense competition.

JP Morgan Analyst Predicts Ethereum ETH Might Lose Ground To
ETH/USDT: Source: TradingView

As a result of a market correction brought on by imminent interest rate rises and falling Bitcoin hashrate, Ether’s value has plummeted in recent weeks. According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,127.22 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $11,648,442,735 USD. Ethereum is up 2.14% in the last 24 hours.

BitMEX Launches New Ways to EARN and CONVERT Crypto

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

MAHE, Seychelles, 20th January, 2022, Chainwire

Two Bitcoin EARN Products and New Crypto Converter Now Live

Crypto investment platform BitMEX has announced two eagerly-awaited additions to its ecosystem: Bitcoin EARN” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>EARN and CONVERT” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>CONVERT. These newly launched products offer BitMEX users new ways to earn interest on – and convert – their crypto. 

Fully backed by BitMEX’s insurance fund, one of the largest in the industry, BitMEX EARN” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>BitMEX EARN offers users an easy, safe, and flexible way to earn interest on crypto. Users who subscribe to EARN before 1 February 2022 will get to choose from two Bitcoin EARN products: 

  • 4% APR product: Users who subscribe to this EARN product will earn up to a 4% APR on their Bitcoin. This product matures on 25 March 2022, and is capped at 0.1 XBT per user. The minimum deposit amount is 0.001 XBT.
  • 6% APR product: Users who subscribe to this EARN product will earn up to a 6% APR on their Bitcoin – one of the most competitive rates in the market. This product matures on 25 March 2022, and is capped at 25 XBT per user. The minimum deposit amount is 1 XBT. High-volume BitMEX traders who subscribe to the 6% APR product will also get the chance to receive even higher returns. For the full eligibility criteria, click here” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>here

Starting today, BitMEX users will be able to CONVERT” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>CONVERT their Bitcoin into Tether (ERC-20) – and vice versa – with more coin conversion capabilities to be introduced soon. Users who trade USDT-margined products on BitMEX will be able to quickly and conveniently convert their Bitcoin into Tether, without worrying about fees or slippage.

Alexander Höptner, CEO of BitMEX, said: “We’ve kicked off 2022 strong with the launch of Bitcoin EARN and CONVERT, which marks the start of many more product and business line launches to come. Our new Bitcoin EARN products offer our users a safe way to earn guaranteed returns amid the current market volatility. And with CONVERT, our users can conveniently convert their crypto with just a few clicks, so they can focus on trading.”

Visit BitMEX EARN” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>BitMEX EARN and CONVERT” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>CONVERT to start earning interest on – or converting – your crypto today.

About BitMEX
BitMEX” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>BitMEX is a trading platform that offers users access to the global digital asset financial markets. BitMEX is owned by HDR Global Trading Limited. To learn more about BitMEX, our vision, growing team, and the road ahead, please follow us on Twitter” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Twitter, Telegram” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Telegram, and the BitMEX Blog” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>BitMEX Blog. For further inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Contacts

