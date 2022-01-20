ERTHA Listing on KuCoin

Ertha Metaverse, one of blockchain gaming’s most talked about metaverses has today announced the listing of their ERTHA token on one of the top crypto exchanges – KuCoin.

With over 10 million users worldwide, KuCoin is a perfect partner for Ertha. In addition to being among the top exchanges for Altcoins, it also charges some of the lowest fees in the industry.

By listing their token on KuCoin, Ertha continues expanding its availability to potential investors and keeps the project’s momentum up as it aims to launch 2022’s biggest metaverse.

This news comes soon after the project announced that it has completed its funding. To date, Ertha has raised $5.4 million and recently launched record-breaking IDO’s on three of blockchain gaming’s most respected launchpads, Seedify, GameFi, and RedKite. Each of the community pools sold out in less than a minute.

Ertha is going from strength to strength with its NFT land sales and has already sold over 19,200 revenue-generating land plots.

What is Ertha Metaverse?

In Ertha, mankind finds itself on the brink of extinction. World leaders failed with their last-ditch attempts at saving Earth from its rapidly changing climate, and in the years that followed untold natural disasters devastated the planet.

Players are given the opportunity to right the wrongs of our past by building a new world, from the ground up. Extract resources, develop land, re-build economies, and re-form countries and their governments in the way they see fit. Each player’s actions can have a lasting impact within an ever-evolving metaverse.

Ertha’s Gameplay

Ertha’s world is a complex and intricately designed playspace ripe for the creation of new governments, economies, and shaky alliances between its player base. The Metaverse is divided into 350,000 purchasable land plots, each of which collects taxes, fees, and other forms of revenue from the transactions taking place on them. Players must balance production, trade, and financial budgets, in order to stay one step ahead of the competition.

For those looking for an introduction to Metaverses and Play-to-Earn gaming, Ertha represents an opportunity like no other.

What Is the ERTHA Token?

The ERTHA token will play an essential role for anyone serious about entering the Erthaverse! As a game of economic and political intrigue, our token has various uses for players. Use $ERTHA to influence in-game political policies, purchase land, develop real estate, and much more.

However you decide to use them, the ERTHA tokens you hold will have a real impact on your influence within the Erthaverse!