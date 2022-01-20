News
First day of Minneapolis-St. Paul restaurant mandates: Some check cards, others close inside dining
A new vaccination-or-test requirement for patrons of St. Paul and Minneapolis restaurants rolled out on Wednesday, though about two-thirds of St. Paul restaurants are exempt because they’re not licensed by the city.
The mandates, announced by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey a week ago, are the latest attempts by local government to slow the spread of the fast-moving omicron variant.
Reaction in both cities has run the gamut.
On their website, the proprietors of Punch Pizza indicated they had either temporarily closed or offered takeout only at their five St. Paul and Minneapolis locations, while their seven suburban locations are still hosting indoor dining.
In the Minneapolis North Loop, the Rise Bagel Co. announced on social media that it would also halt indoor dining: “We have made the tough decision to once again stack up our tables & chairs. We regret that we can’t offer you a place to dine at this time.”
‘IF YOU HAVE YOUR VAX CARD, JUST COME EAT’
Tim Niver is keeping the doors open at Saint Dinette in downtown St. Paul and Mucci’s Italian on Randolph Avenue, but he said he’d like to see a bit more support for the restaurant community as it’s tasked with serving as the front line of sorts.
“Mandates aren’t here to help businesses,” said Niver on Wednesday. “They’re here to help people. … It’s a decision made for public health. We’ll find our way with this. If you have your vax card, just come eat. Big deal. … I don’t anticipate it being some charged scenario at the door.”
Omar Syed, proprietor of Chili Time Coffee on McKnight Road, said many of his customers are immigrant elders who were unaware of the mandates.
“I told them you need to show your vaccine card, and some would say, ‘No, it’s at home,’ or ‘It’s in the car.’ ” Syed said he was still in the process of reaching out to the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections to confirm that his shop — which, like most restaurants in St. Paul that do not operate a bar, is licensed by the state — is exempt from the new mandates. Until then, he’s erring on the side of caution.
ENFORCEMENT
There’s still some question over how the mandates will be enforced. The cities are relying on a complaint system, and on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections said licensing staff had yet to receive any formal complaints.
Patrons unable to prove they’ve received a vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus can provide evidence they’ve tested negative for the virus within the past 72 hours. Children under the age of 5 are exempt. The new rules take effect Jan. 26 for ticketed events.
Niver is trying to keep a positive attitude even as he shutters one of his three restaurants in the face of short staffing, remote work clearing out business centers and general hesitancy among many patrons to go out to eat.
He’s not expecting customers to avoid his restaurants, but he’s also not expecting a windfall from health-conscious patrons who might feel safer venturing out because of the mandates.
“To be clear, nobody knows. Business is down. Business has remained down,” said Niver, who is closing Mucci’s Trattoria on Lake Street in Minneapolis on Jan. 29. “While there were certain gains at certain times, nothing has returned back to normal. I would say that we didn’t get back to 75 percent (of pre-pandemic business), even at peak times.”
At Mucci’s St. Paul on Wednesday, Niver was honoring reservations but declining takeout orders and walk-ins due to staff absences. “I have staffing fluctuations that don’t allow me to do full-service,” he said. “Every single day brings me another situation. It’s a rolling issue.”
News
Visitation held for St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson, killed in roof collapse
AFFTON, Mo. — Friends, family, and community members gathered Wednesday to remember fallen St. Louis Benjamin Polson during his visitation at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton.
Polson, 33, died last Thursday when the roof of a burning home collapsed in north St. Louis as he searched for people who may have been trapped in the fire.
St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson knew Polson years before he wore a badge.
“I knew Ben starting around 8 or 9 years old, playing hockey with one of the clubs I helped coach. He played hockey with my son,” Jenkerson said. “It’s still very difficult when you’re running into certain acquaintances and had certain connections with it and it makes it very title hold it together.”
Polson grew up in South St. Louis. He graduated from Vianney High School and then Missouri State University. He earned his MBA, a law degree, and was even a ski instructor in Colorado.
In 2019, he followed his calling and joined the St. Louis Fire Department – a legacy started by his dad James Polson, who’s a retired fire captain.
“He wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps. Ben would do anything you asked of them, and he was just that kind of guy he gave 100%,” Smith said.
Ben was also known for his killer dance moves and fun personality. Jenkerson says he’s gotten messages from fire departments across the country and across the world.
A funeral mass is set for 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica with a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery to follow. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday, sunrise to sunset.
Suggest a Correction
News
Charges filed in Fenton shooting that killed man and his dog
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Charges have been filed against an Imperial man accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man and that person’s dog.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened on Sunday, Jan. 16 around 3:25 p.m., in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court.
Officers found 25-year-old Austin Vines and a dog suffering from gunshot wounds. Vines was taken to a hospital but died as a result of his injuries the following morning. The dog later died as well.
Prosecutors allege Tony Hager and others went to the residence on Greenhurst Court to confront the occupants about an ongoing disagreement. At some point, Hager took out a gun and shot Vines and the dog.
Hager, 22, was arrested in Ozark County, where he’s being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Hager with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Suggest a Correction
News
Nuggets’ Michael Malone on new addition Bryn Forbes: “He’s a knockdown shooter”
After what happened last week, Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn’t want to speculate when the team’s newest addition – Bryn Forbes – would be available.
But it was because of the voided trade with Detroit that the Nuggets even had a chance to land Forbes in the first place.
The Nuggets finalized the three-team trade on Wednesday afternoon, sending Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to Boston, former forward Juancho Hernangomez from Boston to San Antonio and Forbes to Denver. In addition, the Nuggets will send a 2028 second-round pick to San Antonio.
But the primary reason the Nuggets wanted Forbes from the Spurs? Shooting.
“Really for me, it comes down to Bryn Forbes is a career 42% 3-point shooter,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “You go back to last year in their run in winning a world championship in Milwaukee, that first-round series they swept Miami, and Bryn Forbes averaged 15 points a game.”
In Game 2 against the Heat, Forbes knocked down six 3-pointers. In Game 4 against Miami, he buried seven of them.
Three postseasons ago, the Nuggets got a first-hand account of Forbes value. He started all seven games for the Spurs, averaging over 30 minutes per contest. In that series, Forbes shot 49% from 3 on over four attempts per game.
“Shooting makes up for a multitude of sins,” Malone said. “He’s a knockdown shooter, and I think any time you can add shooting to your team, obviously, it’s something that you have to look for.”
First day of Minneapolis-St. Paul restaurant mandates: Some check cards, others close inside dining
Visitation held for St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson, killed in roof collapse
TA: Why Bitcoin Needs To Clear $42,500 For Hopes of a Fresh Rally
Charges filed in Fenton shooting that killed man and his dog
Nuggets’ Michael Malone on new addition Bryn Forbes: “He’s a knockdown shooter”
Porsha Williams Is Gifted $300K Rolls-Royce By Fiancé Simon Guobadia — See Photos
These St. Louis-area stores are closing by end of January
Bethenny Frankel Rocks Sexy White Swimsuit As She Reveals She’s On A New Cleanse
St. Louis County Library to offer free at-home COVID test kits
Lisa Rinna’s Daughters: Everything To Know About Her Girls, Amelia & Delilah
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News6 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin3 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena