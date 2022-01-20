Celebrities
G.O.O.D. Again? Kanye West & Big Sean Spotted Together Following ‘Drink Champs’ Controversy
Kanye West was spotted with Big Sean outside his Los Angeles warehouse following the infamous Drink Champs controversy.
2021 ended with Kanye West and Big Sean giving Drank Champs their most open interviews in years from both artists.
In Kanye’s episode, he proclaimed signing Big Sean was the worst thing he has ever done and shortly after, we got confirmation Big Sean would be coming on the show for his rebuttal. Big Sean’s interview seemed to come from a place of hurt and feeling like he was loyal for so long to end up betrayed, adding that he was owed $6 million.
Fast forward to 2022, and as we start off the new year, it seems Kanye West is trying to be on the mend with not only Big Sean, but also Hit Boy. Sometimes, things play out in the public eye, but as Kanye always says, things can be fixed with a simple conversation.
This past weekend, Big Sean was spotted with Kanye, Pressa and French Montana outside Ye’s Los Angeles warehouse and all seemed to be fine between the two. Everyone looked happy as they exited the building, smiling from ear to ear. Hopefully, whatever issues they had were squared away and everything is G.O.O.D again.
RHOSLC: Jennie Nguyen Faces Racism Accusations After Alleged Old Facebook Posts Surface Online
If you thought Mary Cosby‘s comments about Jennie Nguyen‘s “slanted eyes” were bad, wait until you get a load of what was just allegedly uncovered from Jennie’s personal Facebook page.
Just days after Jennie appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she targeted Mary for making the “racial comment” toward her and slammed Heather Gay for making an “inappropriate” comparison between her and an anime character, it is Jennie who has taken center stage — and her alleged posts are far worse than anything her castmates said or did on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Jennie’s alleged posts were shared in 2020, prior to her addition to the RHOSLC cast, and several of them seemed to target the Black community.
“How many more video involving the same demographic do you need to see before you wake up?” read a caption of a video reshared by Jennie in July 2020.
In the clip, a Black child is seen seemingly bullying a Caucasian child.
In a post the following month, Jennie allegedly used a meme to shade Colin Kaepernick, who started a movement against racial injustice and police brutality when he began taking a knee during the National Anthem at NFL games back in 2016.
“I’m kneeling to protest injustice against Black men in America!” a cartoon version of the athlete said in the post.
“That’s odd. You joined Islam, a religion that still owns black slaves, and you don’t protest against that!” reads a response written over a drawing of Charlie Brown.
Jennie also appeared to suggest that police brutality doesn’t actually exist.
“Hundreds of Blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other Blacks every week… Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters… Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property… And you still think Police Officers are the problem… You are an idiot,” read another one of her shocking, reposted memes.
She then took things one disgusting step further and allegedly shared an article claiming George Floyd, a Black man who we all saw being cruelly murdered by a Caucasian police officer, who knelt on George’s neck as he begged for his life, didn’t die from police brutality, but rather a drug overdose.
“Cops’ lawyers make bombshell claims in George Floyd case: Bodycam shows Floyd ingesting fatal amount of drugs before arrest; he died of overdose,” the article’s headline read.
Below are several other offensive posts allegedly shared to Jennie’s personal Facebook account, including a couple of memes joking about police brutality and rioters and one that suggests the COVID-19 vaccine is bogus.
“If you follow the officers orders, you won’t get shot,” one meme read.
“No, that’s not my family, that’s how many rioters I’ve hit!” read another, which featured an old woman with stick figure stickers on her back windshield.
Another post targeted the COVID-19 vaccine, suggesting that it couldn’t possibly be effective.
“Can’t make a vaccine that works for influenza. No vaccine for RSV… Can’t cure cancer… But they sure as sh-t can make a vaccine in [six] months for an illness that they still don’t understand,” it said.
For more proof that these posts did, in fact, allegedly come from Jennie’s personal Facebook account, check out the video below.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Wells Adams Admits He ‘Already Feels Married’ To Sarah Hyland After Postponing Wedding Twice
While they’ve unfortunately had to push back their wedding twice, Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland are more in love than ever & just bought a house together!
As things hopefully start to return to normal after a major COVID-19 surge, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have their fingers crossed that 2022 will finally be the year they get married! The couple has had to postpone their nuptials twice due to the pandemic, and Wells admitted they “already feel married,” ahead of the big day. “We just bought a house together, I feel like once you do that, you’re married…But I do want to have the big ceremony with the pomp and circumstance, because I want everyone to witness our love and celebrate it…and I want a bunch of gifts from rich Hollywood types!” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender joked to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “We’re holding off on getting a stand mixer, because we know one will be coming!”
Wells, who was promoting the upcoming Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions, continued to gush over his future wife, and admitted that the pandemic made them even more sure of their relationship. “We both love to watch TV. We do very well lounging together. I like to cook, she likes to eat. We’ve got some cute dogs that keep us entertained. We’re a good team,” he said. “I know that’s not the most romantic thing to say, but being on someone’s team, and being super supportive is really helpful in relationships, especially if you’re going to get married. I think we have that in spades.”
The Bachelor Nation star recalled Sarah’s massive show of excitement and support when he landed his next hosting gig on Hulu’s upcoming food competition series, Best In Dough. “It was a big moment for me and she got me balloons and flowers and all this stuff, and that meant a lot because she knew how important it was to me,” Wells gushed.
Now, the beloved bartender has put away the shaker and tequila and picked up his golf clubs as he prepares to hit the links with LPGA Tour winners and 50 other celebrities and entertainers for the Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions. Kicking off on January 20th and going through Jan. 23rd at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Wells is joining his buddy Ben Higgins, along with Justin Verlander, Lee Brice, Larry the Cable Guy and more stars, competing for their own $500,000 purse in a modified Stableford format. They’ll be joined by LPGA winners from the previous two seasons competing for $1.5 million in official prize money on 72 holes of stroke play with no cut.
“Listen, these are the best women in the world. Getting to see them play up close and personal, and have them just beat the crap out of me on the golf course will be will be so fun to experience and witness,” Wells dished. The tournament will once again be televised live, airing Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 on Golf Channel and Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23 on Golf Channel and NBC.
ALLBLK’s ‘A House Divided’ Exclusive Clips: Drama & Problems Persist For The Sanders Family In Season 4
The Sanders family is back and they’re bringing even more elite and esteemed family drama.
ALLBLK’s “A House Divided” follows the members of the Sanders family, the direct descendants of Letty Sanders, a slave who became the richest Black woman in what was then the newly formed city of Los Angeles.
Following the passing of the family’s present-day matriarch, secrets are uncovered and scandals emerge about the Sanders, who are forced to band together for the sake of their survival and long-standing legacy.
In season 4, the saga continues as truths are revealed, lies are told and the Sanders family further unravels. Carissa (Demetria McKinney, Motherland: Fort Salem) is back and she’s struggling with learning to trust again. She’s also continuing to battle her biggest adversary, Alexis (LisaRaye McCoy, The Family Business).
Cameron Sr. (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, The Jacksons: An American Dream) navigates an international extortion plot while trying to maintain his freedom…to no avail. Meanwhile, Jupiter (Taja V. Simpson, The Oval) uses her wits and sex appeal to outsmart just about everyone as Auntie Mae (Deborah Lacey, Straight Outta Compton) and Cam Jr. (Brad James, Outer Banks) make moves to exert their power. Additional cast includes Paula Jai Parker (Queen Sugar), Parker McKenna Posey (Games People Play), and Terrell Carter (FOX’s EMPIRE).
On season 4, we’ll see Alexis and Cameron Sr. continue to make plans about their casino while coming to terms with the fact that they’ll need a reset.
“In order to make this casino work, to start a new beginning we’ve got to get rid of everything—everyone who could weigh us down,” says Alexis.
“Whatever it takes, I need a new start,” agrees Cameron.
As for Carissa, she’s out of jail and having an intense convo with her attorney.
“We’ll still need to get the charges dropped or significantly lowered,” says the lawyer who then reveals a crafty plan. “You having a life sentence around your neck is like constantly having a gun pointed at you. My job is to get that gun out of your face.”
“A House Divided” season 4 is currently streaming on ALLBK.
Are YOU watching?
A House Divided is executive produced by Dan Garcia and New Kingdom Pictures, alongside ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.
