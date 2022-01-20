Giants request interview with Cowboys’ Dan Quinn in head coach search: sources

Suggest a Correction
The Giants’ head coaching search quickly moved from January’s undercard to the main event on Wednesday night.
With GM interviews still underway, the Giants put in a request to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator — and New Jersey native — Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy, multiple league sources confirmed to the Daily News.
Quinn, born in Morristown, N.J., is arguably the hottest candidate in this year’s hiring cycle league-wide. He’s interviewing for five of the eight full-time openings: the Broncos, Vikings, Dolphins, Bears and Giants.
He went 43-42-0 in five-plus seasons as the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach (2015-20), including a Super Bowl appearance in 2016 that culminated in the infamous collapse to the New England Patriots.
But Quinn, 51, quickly built momentum for his second head coaching gig with his work in Dallas this season. Cowboys players and coaches view Quinn as a great leader and teacher.
The timing of the Giants’ request for Quinn came as a surprise, though, because co-owner John Mara had said the team wanted to get the GM hire “done first.” Mara said the new GM would then “lead the search for head coach.”
The team hasn’t hired a GM yet, though.
There are three known finalists for that post: Joe Schoen (Bills), Ryan Poles (Chiefs) and Adam Peters (49ers). And it’s possible there are one or two more that haven’t been made public.
Schoen, 42, visited the Giants’ facility for his second interview in person on Tuesday. Poles, 36, was there on Wednesday for his own meeting with Mara, Steve Tisch and Chris Mara. And Peters, 42, is expected to visit on Thursday.
The Giants were determined not to “rush into anything” with their GM search, in Mara’s words, as they did in Dec. 2017 with Dave Gettleman’s telegraphed hiring. But in an effort to be patient, they’d fallen behind all of their competitors in head coaching interviews.
The Giants, in fact, were the last of the eight NFL teams with full-time coaching vacancies to request an interview with a prospective candidate.
So they seemingly changed their plan — and requested Quinn’s interview before hiring a GM — to avoid watching an intriguing candidate get hired elsewhere without as much as a hello.
Undoubtedly, the Giants have discussed potential head coaches with their GM finalists in these interviews, but it’s not clear who or how many of them have Quinn on their list.
It’s easy to draw a direct line between Peters and Brian Flores, the recently fired Dolphins coach and Brooklyn native, as a possible pairing for the Giants’ next hire. Peters and Flores worked together with the New England Patriots from 2003-08, mostly in scouting.
Flores has eyes for the Giants and is expected to interview for their head coaching position, as the Daily News reported last Saturday. It isn’t clear whether he will be the right fit for the Giants at this juncture, though, or if the Giants are the ideal fit for him.
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll would seem to be a natural package deal fit with Schoen. Schoen and Poles both have ties to the Andy Reid tree, which could mean a look at former Eagles Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson.
Michigan’s John Harbaugh has no clear ties to the known GM finalists, so the possibility of the Giants making that call seems less likely now than it did a few days ago — though it remains to be seen what other GM candidates make the trip to New Jersey later this week.
The GM that does get hired should have the autonomy to add whatever names he wishes to that head coaching search, as well.
But while Mara said last week that the new GM would “lead the search for head coach,” he also couched that by saying “those decisions always are subject to final approval by ownership.”
And as evidenced by Wednesday’s request for Quinn, ownership already is moving forward with at least one possibility at head coach, without a new GM leading the way.
A father who was rescued along with his 5-year-old son from a fenced-off drainage culvert in southeast Denver has been arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies including attempted first-degree murder.
Michael Ninomiya, 42, was arrested Wednesday, one week after he and his son were rescued by emergency responders in southeast Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.
UPDATE: Regarding the incident last Weds. along the Cherry Creek involving a child who suffered life-threatening injuries, Denver Police investigators today arrested the involved father for Investigation of Attempted Murder. https://t.co/Cgbj992Kig
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 20, 2022
Ninomiya is also being investigated on suspicion of attempt to commit child abuse knowing and reckless to cause death, and attempted child abuse knowing and reckless causing serious bodily injury, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.
The pair were taken to local hospitals last week after being rescued by emergency responders with the Denver Fire Department. The boy remains in critical condition, police said on Wednesday.
Ninomiya called 911 at about 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 12 seeking help but was unable to give a clear location of where they were in the water, according to the affidavit.
Firefighters searched last week along Cherry Creek but found the pair in a fenced-off drainage culvert in the High Line Canal, near South Boston Street and East Cornell Avenue near Hentzell Park. Both Cherry Creek and the High Line Canal flow through the area.
The boy’s mother told an investigator that Ninomiya took the child out the day of the incident and pair was going out on an “adventure,” as they’ve done in the past, mostly hiking, according to the heavily-redacted affidavit. Ninomiya sent two photos of the outing that afternoon, but then the boy’s mother couldn’t reach him by cellphone late in the afternoon as dusk approached and she began to worry. She soon got a call from Children’s Hospital with a report that her son was in the Intensive Care Unit.
The couple have been together for nine years and married for eight years, according to the affidavit. Ninomiya’s wife told an investigator that she had no concerns for the boy’s safety when the pair left on the outing and that “she never would have let them leave” if she thought that Ninomiya would hurt their son.
Ninomiya was interviewed by police at Swedish Medical Center on the day of the incident and his clothing and iPhone were seized as evidence, the affidavit said. On Thursday, Jan. 14, an investigator contacted Ninomiya at his residence where the suspect was advised of his Miranda rights before giving a statement, which is redacted from the affidavit.
An investigation is ongoing. The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make a final determination on what charges, if any, will be filed in the case.
Scout, quality control, positional coach, coordinator — those are all titles Jonathan Gannon has held in a still-young-but-impressive NFL coaching career.
The Broncos announced at 6:30 p.m. Denver time Wednesday they had completed the interview with Gannon.
The 39-year-old’s diverse resume, plus Philadelphia’s second-half push to earn a wild-card berth, led the Eagles’ defensive coordinator to land an interview for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy Wednesday in the Philadelphia area. Ties with Denver general manager George Paton from the duo’s time together in Minnesota, where Gannon was an assistant secondary coach, was likely a factor, too.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni endorsed the coaching skill-set of Gannon, who came with Sirianni to Philadelphia from Indianapolis, where Gannon initially rose to prominence as the Colts’ cornerbacks coach from 2018-20.
“I really believe in Jonathan Gannon, the type of coach he is and the type of person he is,” Sirianni told reporters last week ahead of Philadelphia’s playoff loss to Tampa Bay. “I have so much confidence in him and so much faith in him, and I believe in him in the job that he can do as a football coach. I think he’d be a great head football coach in the NFL. I just think he has all the intangibles, all the qualities that I think you need to be a good head football coach.”
Gannon’s interview for the Broncos’ job opening created by Vic Fangio’s firing Jan. 9 was sandwiched between his interview for the Texans’ post on Wednesday and a meeting with the Vikings, set for Thursday.
It’s a stunning reversal for a first-year coordinator whose defense was getting shredded during the Eagles’ ugly 2-5 start. Excluding the blowout loss to Dallas in the regular-season finale, Philadelphia went 7-2 down the stretch as the Eagles allowed just 16.6 points per game.
Perennial Pro Bowl tackle Fletcher Cox, who earlier in the season vented about the lack of aggression in the Eagles’ defensive schemes, praised the changes “JG” made at midseason that enabled the Eagles’ defense to reverse its fortunes.
“The way we moved some players around, it allowed the good players to get a lot of one-on-ones and just be disruptive,” Cox said.
Cornerback Darius Slay, who had three interceptions this year as well as an 83-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Eagles’ 30-13 win over the Broncos in Week 10, echoed Cox’s sentiment.
“(Gannon) put me in the right position to make the plays I needed to make,” Slay said.
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Saturday morning should have been the first day of the annual Winter Warm-Up, a staple of the baseball offseason in St. Louis where fans reconnect with the Cardinals, meeting current and former players and coaches, building excitement for the 2022 season. Thanks to the ongoing labor lockout, the Warm-Up was canceled.
But all was not lost for Hot Stove fans, and we have a teenager and a dog to thank for it.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced the signing of 18-year-old outfielder Won-Bin-Cho, a power-hitting prospect from South Korea, the first amateur player from Asia to agree to terms with the Cardinals. The team did so through its Player Development Twitter account which featured a picture of Cho, his agent Han Lee and Matt Slater, from the St. Louis front office.
And there was someone else. A very good boy, a three-year-old golden retriever, Henny.
Lee, the agent, owns Henny, his brother Sparty and their mother Lana. While Lee tells FOX2 he’s brought a dog along on road trips before, it’s the first time one of the pups has played such a prominent role at a signing event. Henny got the honors because he was best of the three at being calm around other people.
Lee has shared the dogs’ adventures on an Instagram account long before Saturday, but he was still genuinely surprised by the attention that’s come since the Cardinals’ tweet went out, with that photo, setting off a wave of retweets and comments. Then Cho tweeted out a photo with the two of them in matching Cardinals caps. “We were all very shocked. I helped create the Twitter account for Won-Bin and he’s been tweeting a little bit. he decided to tweet the picture of him and Henny and we didn’t think that much of it. Three to four days later that drew thousands of followers. I think that particular photo has gotten nearly 1 million impressions and it was totally unexpected,” Lee said. “It’s not what we intended to do at all but I guess everyone loves a cute golden retriever I suppose.”
Soon Lee’s phone was full of texts from the U.S. and Asia, where Henny’s picture figured prominently in coverage of the signing.
Lee said all the attention actually had his client, who he said would have been a top draft pick in the Korean Baseball Organization had he not decided to come to the U.S., wondering if fans were more excited about the Cho or the dog. Some people have wondered who the dog actually belongs to, Cho, or Lee.
To be clear, the Cardinals have only signed the baseball player, although Lee said Cho has already requested a spring training visit. Lee’s other clients in the U.S., include Josh Lindblom of the Milwaukee Brewers and Jay Jackson of the Atlanta Braves. But the early indications are that Henny may have dibs when it comes to the Cardinals. Sparty may have to step up to the plate if a Lee client signs with say, the Chicago Cubs.
And to think that when Cho first came to stay with Lee’s family in Atlanta to get ready for what led to Saturday’s signing, he was afraid of dogs.
“When he first moved into our place it was actually a big problem because he had never been around especially large dogs before and now they’re all very close, so it’s a fun moment to see,” Lee said.
