Celebrities
Harry Belafonte’s Children: Everything to Know About The 94 Year Old Star’s 4 Kids
Quite the bunch! Harry Belafonte, 94, is father to a family of four grown children, each following their own paths. Meet each of the legendary singers’ brood, here!
When daylight comes and he wants to go home, Harry Belafonte, has a sweet family of four to return to. The ‘King of Calypso’, 94, has four children, two with ex-wife Marguerite Byrd and two with second ex-wife Julie Robinson. Harry is currently married to his third wife, Pamela Frank. Each of Harry’s grown children has made their own path in life, all while staying close with their dad. Meet each of his four kids below.
Adrienne Belafonte
Harry’s eldest daughter with Marguerite Byrd, Adrienne, has forged her own path away from her dad’s spotlight. She has spent 25 years leading a private counseling practice for children and families. Adrienne graduated from West Virginia State College with a Bachelors in Art and went on to receive her Master’s in Art in Community Counseling. Adrienne was even West Virginia State College’s keynote speaker in 2019, at a commemorative event honoring the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. Sister Shari shared a sweet photo of Adrienne and Harry hugging each other, dressed to the nines for the event.
A former close friend of MLK, Harry clearly passed along the humanitarian gene to Adrienne, who also serves as executive director of the Anir Foundation with her daughter, Rachel Blue Belafonte. The organization, founded in 1997, offers socially responsible volunteer opportunities in Southern and Eastern Africa.
Shari Belafonte
Shari Belafonte, the youngest daughter of Harry and Marguerite, was born in 1954. Unlike Adrienne, Shari has pursued a career in acting, making her big-screen debut in 1982’s If You Could See What I Hear. Shari saw her career take off in 1983 when she was cast as Julie Gillette in ABC’s drama Hotel, and has since had roles in General Hospital, The Morning Show, and Sistas. Most recently, Shari had a guest roll on FOX’s 9-1-1.
After divorcing her first husband, Robert Harper, in 1988, Shari married ‘General Hospital’ actor Sam Behrens in 1989. The couple has been together ever since. They have no children.
David Belafonte
Harry’s only son and first child with Julie Robinson, David Belafonte was born in 1957. Like Shari, David also dabbled in the entertainment industry and had small roles on Timebomb and Across the Tracks. Throughout his life, David has continued to work closely with Harry, working behind the scene’s on Harry’s 1997 TV special “An Evening with Harry Belafonte & Friends.” David was previously the vice president of Belafonte Enterprises, an entertainment publishing company originally founded by his father.
David has been happily married to model Malena Belafonte (neé Mathieson) since 2000. They have one daughter together, Serafina, who was born in 2003.
Gina Belafonte
The youngest of the bunch, Harry had his second child with Julie, a baby girl named Gina, in 1961. Like her two older siblings, Gina has also been taking acting roles since the 80s, and found her big break as Carmela Pagan in The Commish. After taking a long hiatus from acting, Gina returned to the big screen in 2016 with a role in Courting Des Moines, and also worked on the critically acclaimed biopic “BlacKkKlansman” directed by Spike Lee.
Also an activist, Gina is involved with Sankofa.org, a social justice organization founded by Harry that “educates, motivates, and activates artists and allies in service of grassroots movements and equitable change” according to its website. On top of her two careers, Gina is also a mom to one daughter, who she shares with husband Scott McRay.
Celebrities
Chris Daughtry Confirms ‘Loving’ Stepdaughter Hannah Price’s Cause Of Death
Two months after her death, Chris Daughtry and his family have shared how his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Hannah Price, tragically passed away.
Chris Daughtry has confirmed the cause of his stepdaughter Hannah Price‘s tragic death. The American Idol alum, 42, and his family told People on Jan. 19 that Hannah died by suicide while under influence of narcotics on November 12. Hannah was 25 years old at the time of her passing and was found dead inside her home in Fentress County, Tennessee.
The Daughtry family, which includes Chris’ wife and Hannah’s mother, Deanna Daughtry, said in a statement to the publication that “after a full investigation by law enforcement,” they could “speak in further detail” about Hannah’s passing. They revealed that Hannah had been struggling with mental illness since she was young, and “was in and out of therapy and treatment centers” in the years leading up to her death.
“As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships,” the statement read. “Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”
The Daughtrys also revealed that on the morning of Hannah’s death, she called her family and said she “was in fear for her life” after her boyfriend allegedly physically attacked her and stole her car. This led Chris and his loved ones to call the authorities to perform a wellness check on Hannah, which they did. But after police left, Hannah was found dead by her boyfriend. Authorities arrived and pronounced Hannah dead at the scene.
“Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her,” the family said.
Chris and Deanna had previously shared heartbreaking tributes to Hannah following news of her death. The famous musician postponed all of his concert dates on his Dearly Beloved tour due to the tragedy. A week after Hannah’s death, Deanna denied homicide rumors regarding her daughter’s passing and cautioned against “jumping to conclusions.”
Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are both Deanna’s children from a previous relationship and when Deanna and Chris got married in 2000, they became Chris’ stepchildren. The couple also shares 10-year-old twins Adalynn and Noah.
Celebrities
‘Chicago P.D.’s LaRoyce Hawkins Teases ‘Closure’ For Atwater & Celeste After Their Fight
Kevin Atwater is facing romantic woes once again. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with LaRoyce Hawkins about what’s next after Atwater’s secret blew up in his face with Celeste.
Atwater had been keeping his career as a policeman a secret from Celeste, but it finally came out during the January 12 episode of Chicago P.D. Celeste’s main problem with the whole situation? Atwater lying to her about it. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from LaRoyce Hawkins about the future of Atwater and Celeste after their recent split.
“He got a little too comfortable in that space and neglected the ultimate transparency and vulnerability, which is what we see at the end of the episode was I think they did their best to handle it,” LaRoyce told HollywoodLife. “I think they handled as best they could, but I am looking forward to the next time those characters find themselves in the same space. I’m eager to see how they respond to each other. I think we will see her again. I can’t make any guarantees or any promises, but I think that story deserves at least to be wrapped up in a way that everybody can have a little closure.”
Celeste told Atwater that she would have stayed with him if she had known about his police career from the beginning, despite her feelings about the police system. “He would love to communicate better than he had. I think he knows he made a mistake,” LaRoyce continued. “But as far as right now is concerned, I think the next step is just learning how to live with the decisions he made and do our best moving forward.”
LaRoyce noted that Atwater has had to “defend the badge or having to defend his Blackness historically on the dating scene because it’s difficult for Atwater to hide behind the badge. You can’t really. I think he watches Ruzek or maybe even Burgess kind of be able to hide behind the badge in a way that’s advantageous for them. But it doesn’t work that way when a Black man wants to protect himself, with a Black man that identifies as blue a little bit. The badge doesn’t hide Atwater, nor can he hide behind it. So just one of the things where he finds himself in a constant struggle between defending one or the other, and what made it so easy for him to find that safe space and peace with Celeste was the fact that that wasn’t a thing at all. It wasn’t a factor in the rhythm of the relationship. I think he enjoyed that probably almost too much.”
As for whether or not Atwater is ready to settle down, LaRoyce admitted that he “wants something like that for himself,” similar to Halstead and Upton, as well as Burgess and Ruzek. “For so long, it’s been hard for him to find that balance because he’s had his little brother and his little sister to take care of and prioritize. So whether it’s the case of the week or his own family, he’s always put the love for something else before his own. Right now, I think he wants to settle down eventually, but he also has to find what that looks like. He has to figure out what that’s going to be. I think this is an opportunity for Atwater to explore his taste and kind of find his type. If I had it my way, Atwater would workshop a few different women before he found the one in order for us to get an idea of what it is that what he likes or dislikes.” Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
Celebrities
Lori Harvey Pairs Her Bikini Bottoms With Chanel Top & Sexy Body Chains On Vacation
The fashionable model, 25, paired her Chanel tank with gold bikini bottoms and topped off her look with a gold belly chain.
Ooh la la! Lori Harvey appears to be having fun in the sun on vacation with actor beau Michael B. Jordan. The 25-year-old wowed in a makeshift Chanel bikini ensemble that she shared on her Instagram Story on January 18. The fashionable model mismatched some gold tie-side string bikini bottoms with an ultra-chic beige-and-black tank by Chanel and topped off her chic look with a slinky gold belly chain. Lori snapped the shot herself in a classic mirror pose, revealing a luxe ocean-view room on a yacht in the background. Apparently, the couple set out on the trip to celebrate Lori’s birthday, which was January 13. “Happy B-Day to my turtle. My favorite Patna in crime,” Michael, 34, wrote on his own IG to his love (yes, that’s his pet name for her because she takes so long to get ready).
Lori and Michael—who have been dating since November 2020—have frequently made headlines with their much-appreciated PDA. Prior to the splashy vacay, they rang in the New Year together, posting sexy photos with Lori slithered over her man’s lap in a sparkly, brown minidress. The steamy duo sparked pregnancy rumors when Lori referred to her S.O. as “Baby Daddy” in the post. Lori’s father, comedian and Family Feud host Steve Harvey, also joked on a recent Ellen Degeneres Show appearance that the photo made him “very uncomfortable,” but luckily shared his support of the relationship, while adding a lighthearted fatherly warning for the actor of course. “I’m pulling for him because he’s a really good guy. Man comes from a good family. That’s why I’m kind of pulling for him, but at the same time, I’m just — I got my eye on him, you know? I can’t whip him, but if he ever turns around, I’m going to knock his a– out.”
Michael seems like a good guy indeed, at least a generous, romantic one from the looks of it! The Black Panther star rented out an aquarium for their first Valentine’s Day together, and then announced to the world in December that he had “fallen in love” with Lori. Along with both being easy on the eyes, the stylish pair definitely compliment one another in the swagger department. The Miss Universe judge became an “it girl” in the fashion world walking in shows for Dolce & Gabbana and donning pieces by Vivienne Westwood. Her style comes together effortlessly with her innate sultriness and knack for putting outfits together. Michael earned the 2020 title of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive. Enough said!
Harry Belafonte’s Children: Everything to Know About The 94 Year Old Star’s 4 Kids
Dad arrested as suspect after he and son were rescued from icy water in Denver
Chris Daughtry Confirms ‘Loving’ Stepdaughter Hannah Price’s Cause Of Death
Broncos head coach candidate: Jonathan Gannon’s diverse resume, strong second-half performance by Eagles’ defense, makes 38-year-old intriguing
‘Chicago P.D.’s LaRoyce Hawkins Teases ‘Closure’ For Atwater & Celeste After Their Fight
How a cute dog stole the show at St. Louis Cardinals prospect signing ceremony
Lori Harvey Pairs Her Bikini Bottoms With Chanel Top & Sexy Body Chains On Vacation
The Chicago Bears interviewed Ran Carthon for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel.
Ethereum The New Hard Money?
Why Paris Hilton Thinks Pete Davidson Is An ‘Awesome’ Partner For BFF Kim Kardashian
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News6 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin3 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena