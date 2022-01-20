Celebrities
Here’s What Happened When Accused Blaccenteur Awkwafina Was Nominated For An NAACP Image Award
Awkwaaaard
Excuse me, Awkwafina got a nomination for WHAT from WHO? https://t.co/VNsYO8iosi
— Theo ✡︎ טוביה ☭ 🏳️🌈 (@jewish_activist) January 19, 2022
Today’s main character on Twitter is (you guessed it!) Awkwafina who was nominated for an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture) after years of outrage over her plucky use of a ‘Blaccent’ in popular films like “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Other nominees include Andre Braugher (Spirit Untamed), Brian Tyree Henry (Vivo), Eric André (Sing 2), and Letitia Wright (Sing 2) but it was the Golden Globe-winning actress who overshadowed the nomination proceedings hosted by Marcus Scribner and Tinashe.
You may recall the aloof comedian’s awkward response to a question about her use of a Blaccent in an interview with Reuters Showbiz that immediately went viral.
.@awkwafina addresses controversy of her using a ‘blaccent’ in films: pic.twitter.com/razgNiTFke
— Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) September 10, 2021
“Um… You know, I’m open to the conversation. I think it really is something that I think is a little bit multi-faceted and layered, and so… yeah.”
At this point, it’s clear she’s not reading the room that’s flooded with complaints about her Blaccent and how she benefits from it as an Asian-American woman in Hollywood.
Whether or not she’ll seriously address the issue remains to be seen but the controversy hasn’t seemed to stop her from being cast in major films like Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey.
Awkwafina aside, the NAACP got the star-studded nominations right for the 53rd Annual Awards show that you can watch on February 26th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.
“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their incredible work in film, television, music and more,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, Chairman of the Image Awards Committee.
BET President/CEO Scott Mills also expressed his excitement about the upcoming event.
“The BET team is immensely proud to continue our partnership with the NAACP and the annual Image Awards, underpinning our longstanding legacy of celebrating Black Excellence,” he said.
“It is an extraordinary privilege to provide our unparalleled platforms to recognize the vast contributions of Black creators, in a way that only BET, and NAACP can.”
How do you feel about the NAACP nominating Awkwafina? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter on the flip.
Countdown to the NAACP responding like. . . “we are for the advancement of ALL colored people, and Awkwafina is a woman of color!”
😂😂😂
— Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) January 19, 2022
“Countdown to the NAACP responding like. . . “we are for the advancement of ALL colored people, and Awkwafina is a woman of color!” – this really might happen, though
Celebrities
Jason Bateman’s Wife: Everything To Know About Amanda Anka & Their 20 Year Marriage
Get the scoop on Amanda Anka, who has been happily married to actor Jason Bateman for over two decades.
Avid TV and movie fans should be familiar with Jason Bateman. The 53-year-old A-list star is best known on the small screen for his roles in Arrested Development and Ozark. In film, he’s starred in Juno, Horrible Bosses, The Switch, Zootopia, and more. Jason is also a director, producer, and hosts the SmartLess podcast alongside Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. But what fans may forget about Jason is that he’s been happily married for over two decades now. His wife, Amanda Anka, is beautiful and talented in her own right. Here’s everything you need to know about Amanda and her everlasting romance with Jason.
Amanda is an actress & producer.
Like her husband, Amanda is an actor. One of her first acting jobs was as a vampire in a 1991 episode of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, according to her IMDb. She’s had minor roles on Beverly Hills, 90210, ER, Taxi, Bones, and The Fosters. She was also part of the voiceover cast of Adult Swim’s mockumentary TV special The Greatest Event in Television Series. Amanda is currently a co-producer on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, alongside stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. She and Jason have been close friends with Jennifer, 52, for years.
Amanda’s father is famous.
Amanda comes from a famous family. Her father is singer Paul Anka, 80, while her mother is former model Anne de Zogheb. Paul and Anne divorced in 2001, and she died in 2017 at 74 years old. Amanda has four sisters: Amelia, Anthea, Alicia, and Alexandra. She also has a half-brother, Ethan, who is Paul’s son with his second wife, Anna Åberg.
How did Jason and Amanda meet?
Jason and Amanda were just teenagers when they met at a Los Angeles Kings hockey game in 1987. However, the pair didn’t start dating for another 10 years. “I just wasn’t into where he was at,” Amanda told GQ in 2013.
When did Jason and Amanda get married?
Jason and Amanda tied the knot in July 2001, after four years of dating. He previously told The Daily Telegraph, “I looked around at the relationships that were the longest in my life, and they were the ones I had with my friends. I thought, if I only wanted to get married once, I should probably marry a friend. I wanted to marry somebody who wasn’t someone I had to be in any particular mood to want to be around – with close friends, you can be with them no matter what mood you’re in. just waited until I found a girl that really was that in my life. Amanda is and that’s why it feels so effortless.”
But the start of Jason and Amanda’s marriage wasn’t easy. Jason had struggled with alcohol and drugs throughout the 1990s, and after his wedding, the bad behavior continued. “I was never at a place where rehab would have been appropriate,” he said in a past interview with Details. “Booze was what would make me want to stay out all night and do some blow or smoke a joint or whatever, so shutting that off was key. It’s like ketchup and French fries — I don’t want one without the other,” he added. Amanda eventually took a planned holiday trip to Mexico without her husband and demanded he seek help, which he did. He recalled to Details, “Do you want to continue being great at being in your twenties, or do you want to step up and graduate into adulthood?”
Amanda and Jason have 2 kids.
Jason and Amanda welcomed their first child, daughter Francesca, now 15, on October 28, 2006. Six years later, their daughter Maple, now 9, was born on February 10, 2012. Jason and Amanda have enjoyed so many special moments with their daughters over the years. In July 2017, Amanda and the girls supported Jason at his Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star ceremony in L.A. The actor also gave his family a sweet shoutout when he won a SAG Award in Jan. 2019 for his performance as Marty Byrde in Ozark. “Amanda, Franny and Maple, without you, none of it would be enjoyable. And it probably wouldn’t be possible,” he said in his acceptance speech. “I love you more than I even tell you I do and I’ll be home for kisses, so don’t go to bed. And Amanda, pop a mint. I’m gonna come give you yours in about five minutes.”
Celebrities
RHOSLC: Jennie Nguyen Faces Racism Accusations After Alleged Old Facebook Posts Surface Online
If you thought Mary Cosby‘s comments about Jennie Nguyen‘s “slanted eyes” were bad, wait until you get a load of what was just allegedly uncovered from Jennie’s personal Facebook page.
Just days after Jennie appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she targeted Mary for making the “racial comment” toward her and slammed Heather Gay for making an “inappropriate” comparison between her and an anime character, it is Jennie who has taken center stage — and her alleged posts are far worse than anything her castmates said or did on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Jennie’s alleged posts were shared in 2020, prior to her addition to the RHOSLC cast, and several of them seemed to target the Black community.
“How many more video involving the same demographic do you need to see before you wake up?” read a caption of a video reshared by Jennie in July 2020.
In the clip, a Black child is seen seemingly bullying a Caucasian child.
In a post the following month, Jennie allegedly used a meme to shade Colin Kaepernick, who started a movement against racial injustice and police brutality when he began taking a knee during the National Anthem at NFL games back in 2016.
“I’m kneeling to protest injustice against Black men in America!” a cartoon version of the athlete said in the post.
“That’s odd. You joined Islam, a religion that still owns black slaves, and you don’t protest against that!” reads a response written over a drawing of Charlie Brown.
Jennie also appeared to suggest that police brutality doesn’t actually exist.
“Hundreds of Blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other Blacks every week… Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters… Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property… And you still think Police Officers are the problem… You are an idiot,” read another one of her shocking, reposted memes.
She then took things one disgusting step further and allegedly shared an article claiming George Floyd, a Black man who we all saw being cruelly murdered by a Caucasian police officer, who knelt on George’s neck as he begged for his life, didn’t die from police brutality, but rather a drug overdose.
“Cops’ lawyers make bombshell claims in George Floyd case: Bodycam shows Floyd ingesting fatal amount of drugs before arrest; he died of overdose,” the article’s headline read.
Below are several other offensive posts allegedly shared to Jennie’s personal Facebook account, including a couple of memes joking about police brutality and rioters and one that suggests the COVID-19 vaccine is bogus.
“If you follow the officers orders, you won’t get shot,” one meme read.
“No, that’s not my family, that’s how many rioters I’ve hit!” read another, which featured an old woman with stick figure stickers on her back windshield.
Another post targeted the COVID-19 vaccine, suggesting that it couldn’t possibly be effective.
“Can’t make a vaccine that works for influenza. No vaccine for RSV… Can’t cure cancer… But they sure as sh-t can make a vaccine in [six] months for an illness that they still don’t understand,” it said.
For more proof that these posts did, in fact, allegedly come from Jennie’s personal Facebook account, check out the video below.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
G.O.O.D. Again? Kanye West & Big Sean Spotted Together Following ‘Drink Champs’ Controversy
Kanye West was spotted with Big Sean outside his Los Angeles warehouse following the infamous Drink Champs controversy.
2021 ended with Kanye West and Big Sean giving Drank Champs their most open interviews in years from both artists.
In Kanye’s episode, he proclaimed signing Big Sean was the worst thing he has ever done and shortly after, we got confirmation Big Sean would be coming on the show for his rebuttal. Big Sean’s interview seemed to come from a place of hurt and feeling like he was loyal for so long to end up betrayed, adding that he was owed $6 million.
Fast forward to 2022, and as we start off the new year, it seems Kanye West is trying to be on the mend with not only Big Sean, but also Hit Boy. Sometimes, things play out in the public eye, but as Kanye always says, things can be fixed with a simple conversation.
This past weekend, Big Sean was spotted with Kanye, Pressa and French Montana outside Ye’s Los Angeles warehouse and all seemed to be fine between the two. Everyone looked happy as they exited the building, smiling from ear to ear. Hopefully, whatever issues they had were squared away and everything is G.O.O.D again.
