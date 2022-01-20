Celebrities
How Caaa-YUTE! Jeannie Mai Reveals Baby J’s Meaningful Name & Unique Nursery Decor
Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy excitedly welcomed their newborn ‘Baby J’ earlier this month and now the first time mother is sharing the baby’s name.
In a video shared with her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, The Real co-host reveals the baby’s name is Monaco Mai Jenkins. 42-year-old explains that the video was recorded before the arrivals on Baby J because she did;t want to “stress out” making content after the baby arrives. The thoughtful mom gives fans a tour of baby Monaco’s neutral-colored nursery and explains the sweet meaning behind the thoughtful moniker was inspired by her trip to Monaco with Jeezy when they first started dating.
“I thought Baby J’s name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn’t the name that came to us,” Mai Jenkins explains. “What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating. That’s really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life that brought Monaco here,” she adds.
On Thursday’s episode of The Real, Mai Jenkins’ co-hosts also revealed the name, ensuring that the sex of the baby will be announced at a later date.
“Today is an extra exciting day because guess what … we have a Baby J update,” Adrienne Bailon says.
According to PEOPLE, Bailon then pulls out an envelope and announces the name, reading,
“Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together. Here they decided to grow and raise a family together. Hence, they named their child after the city that changed their lives forever: Monaco Mai Jenkins.
So sweet! You can check out baby Monaco’s nursery in Jeannie’s vlog, here:
Rihanna Is All Smiles In Full Leather Outfit For Date Night With A$AP Rocky
The ‘Needed Me’ singer and her boyfriend both seemed in good spirits, as they stepped out for a romantic evening.
Nothing better than date night in New York City! Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, 33, looked so in love with each other, when they went out for date night out to Carbone on Wednesday January 19. The Anti singer rocked an all-black look, and she seemed so happy to be out with her beau, as she had a huge smile across her face. The Carbone dinner date was only the pair’s latest evening out on the town together.
While walking the streets, Rihanna rocked a sexy pair of black leather pants with matching boots and a matching jacket. While the Savage X Fenty founder sported an all-leather look, Rocky was dressed in a more casual look. He sported an olive green hoodie along with a flannel and jeans. He also looked like he was carrying his own leather jacket, so maybe the rapper matched with Rihanna later on.
The musical pair have had plenty of romantic evenings out together, after returning to the States from Rihanna’s home country of Barbados, where the pair rang in the New Year. The pair bundled up for a snowy dinner together on Sunday January 16. Luckily the cold couldn’t bother Rihanna, as she stunned in a beautiful pair of Louis Vuitton boots, while she walked the city streets for the evening.
Earlier in January, the rapper and R&B icon spent lots of time in Los Angeles, where they had plenty of romantic outings, where the pair seemed completely smitten with each other. Not to mention how many great outfits both of the musicians looked. Some highlights included Rihanna sporting a luxurious puffer vest, while Rocky wore a colorful denim jacket, along with a white and yellow balaclava. On another occasion, the pair were a little more casual, as Rihanna sported gray sweats and a hoodie, while they bundled up for a cozy evening together.
EnrichHER Launches $5,000 Small Business Grant to Aid Women of Color | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
The EnrichHER $5,000 small business grant launches today, January 20! Women and business owners of color are encouraged to apply. The EnrichHER Grant supports diverse-led businesses with funds to help navigate today’s tough economy.
The EnrichHER $5,000 Grant Contest targeting women and founders of color is now live, EnrichHER announced today. EnrichHER will begin accepting applications Thursday, January 20, 2022 until Thursday, February 3, 2022 at enrichher.com/grant. A grant winner will be chosen and announced on Wednesday, March 31, 2022. Applicants must be a U.S.-based business owned by a woman or person of color.
As inflation, COVID-19 and labor shortages continue to complicate today’s economy, small business owners are under tremendous pressure to manage and grow their businesses. The $5,000 EnrichHER Grant is a lifeline for founders seeking funds for operational needs such as new equipment, a marketing campaign or payroll support.
Registered grant applicants will receive information on financing options, the EnrichHER Accelerator Program, as well as access to a weekly newsletter providing over $50,000 in grant opportunities and pitch competitions weekly.
“I’m excited to begin the new year with an opportunity that will help New Majority founders reach their 2022 business goals,” says Dr. Roshawnna Novellus, founder and CEO of EnrichHER, which to date has connected businesses to $14MM in capital.
“Despite the challenges businesses led by women and people of color face, these owners are growing and managing companies that are stabilizing our economy and providing consumers with much-needed goods and services. Their survival is crucial to our community’s ability to get through these uncertain times. I am proud that EnrichHER is playing a role in empowering this demographic of entrepreneurs.”
EnrichHER is the only Black woman-owned fintech lender serving women and business owners of color.
For more information, visit enrichher.com/grant.
ABOUT ENRICHHER
EnrichHER is a financial technology platform that matches revenue-generating companies led by women and founders of color to individual and institutional sources of funding. A Certified B Corporation™ and Techstars alum, EnrichHER has been in-market since 2019, deploying $14M in capital to traditional businesses from 47 states. Our network has engaged with over 98,000 companies through our digital community and in-person activations. Named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2021 “Atlanta Startups to Watch,” winner of the FinTech South Challenge and the TiE Atlanta ACCESS Pitch Day, EnrichHER is proud to fuel the fastest-growing demographics of business owners — Black women and diverse-led companies — by providing capital, coaching, and connections.
SOCIAL
IG: @ienrichher, @roshawnnanovellus TW: @ienrichher, @drroshawnna LinkedIn: EnrichHER, Roshawnna Facebook: @iEnrichHER
Media Contact:
Saptosa Foster
press@enrichher.com
Bundle Of BEEF: Brittany Renner Delightfully Drags Miserable, Misogynistic “Fresh & Fit” Podcast Hosts In Face-To-Face Fracas
Brittany Renner just did something a lot of people have been hoping would happen for a loooong time.
This week, the Instagram model got her name trending after she confronted Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes, the controversial hosts of the Fresh & Fit podcast.
Gaines and Weekes are constantly being criticized for their misogynistic musings, exclusively making waves on the internet for how terribly they talk about women. Joe Budden even spoke out against the pair recently, issuing a statement against them after Asian Doll’s viral appearance on the podcast. He also condemned Gains’ resurfaced remarks disparaging Black women.
Throughout their podcast’s tenure, Britany Renner is one of the many women Gaines and Weekes have criticized, which came back to bite them as she addressed them face-to-face during an episode of DJ Akademiks’ “Off The Record” podcast.
“You said you warn guys about girls like me, so tell me about girls like me,” said Renner.
Gaines responded, “Just women in general,” but Brittany wanted him to be direct, insisting he stand behind his words.
“Don’t ‘women in general’ ’cause you literally, specifically said before we got on here, you did say that you warn guys about girls like me. So, now that we’re face to face, what kind of girl am I?” she asked.
Gaines responded, “You’re not special. You’re like other girls,” Which caused Renner to ask Gaines what made him special, continuing the beat down when he didn’t have a reply for her.
Brittany questioned what he gets from telling girls they’re not special, saying, “How does that make you feel? ‘Cause if I say, ‘You’re a b***h a** n****,’ that does something for me, right? If I insult you or if I tell you you’re not special, you’re forgettable, what does that do for me?”
Renner continued with her confrontation by telling the men she turned down their podcast with its “underwhelming” name because it was also “forgettable.”
After seeing the Fresh & Fit duo get away with so much over the past few months, people were more than happy to see them get a taste of their own medicine. This is how fans on Twitter reacted to Brittany Renner’s delightful dragging.
