How did Newfoundland manage to vaccinate 75 per cent of 5-11-year-olds? – Macleans.ca
Clear communication, speedy mobilization and a culture of vaccine acceptance has helped the province get first doses to more kids than any province or territory
When it comes to getting COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of the 5-11 crowd, there is one clear winner among Canada’s provinces and territories: Newfoundland and Labrador. Since vaccination efforts started across the nation for that cohort at the end of November, the province has built an almost insurmountable lead: to date, it has given first doses to 74.7 per cent of all children ages 5-11, well above the rest of pack—Nova Scotia is second at 61.4 while Quebec has third place at 57.4—and a whopping 26 percentage points above the national average of 48.3 per cent.
Share of 5-11 age group with first doses:
N.L.: 74.7%
N.S.: 61.4
Que.: 57.4
NWT: 53.3
Yukon: 53.3
N.B.: 52.9
Man.: 50.1
Nunavut: 48
Sask.: 47.5
P.E.I.: 46.9
Ont.: 46.4
B.C.: 43.6
Alta.: 37.5
Source: Health Canada (data up to Jan. 8)
What is the secret to Newfoundland and Labrador’s success?
For one, the province has had a focused public health communications strategy, led by its chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald. “She’s consistent, she’s clear, she is an excellent communicator to the public, she’s honest,” says Dr. Natalie Bridger, a pediatric infectious diseases physician in St. John’s, who took part in the press conference launching the children’s vaccination effort. “She’s been very, very steady in the past two years guiding us, and has engendered a lot of trust, so people take her advice seriously,” including regarding the need for pediatric vaccines.
RELATED: It’s time to switch to an N95 mask in the battle against Omicron
In Newfoundland and Labrador “there is a background culture of vaccine acceptance,” says Bridger. “We’ve got a bit of a history of being superstars when it comes to childhood vaccines,” thanks in part to a strong public health nursing system, which for decades has overseen those efforts. Newfoundland and Labrador is a notable provincial outlier for its COVID-19 vaccination rates: it’s the only province to reach more than 90 per cent when it comes to first doses, according to data from Health Canada (93.8 per cent to be precise, which is 12 percentage points above the national average); it also has the top spot for two doses: 86.2 per cent, compared to the Canadian average of 77.1 per cent.
Newfoundland and Labrador got off to a fast start with pediatric vaccines, immediately opening its booking system when the vaccines were approved for children, and having mass clinics operating within days. “We wanted to get as many shots in arms as possible before the Christmas break,” says Bridger. “We’ve got this vaccine–it’s approved–let’s not sit on it forever but get going as quickly as possible.” The province also offered doses to students on-site in schools. “Parents and caregivers really have lots of options for getting their kids vaccinated,” Bridger says.
And, in addition to press conferences and letters to parents regarding the province’s plans, the province held a photo-op similar to those that marked the very first COVID-19 vaccinations in December 2020, with Dr. Fitzgerald giving two girls their doses while Deputy Premier Siobhan Coady looked on.
RELATED: Health Canada approves new COVID treatment
Whether other provinces can adopt some of Newfoundland and Labrador’s successful strategies depends on how well they know their own populations, Bridger says. “I think it’s really important for the leadership to understand what motivates people to behave in a certain way.” For those in her province, a big motivator is seeing loved ones: “The inability to see grandparents and great-grandparents has been devastating for a lot of Newfoundland and Labrador children.”
The province also launched an advertising campaign that emphasized the message that vaccinating children helps prevent COVID-19 from spreading to friends and families while also tugging at heartstrings: “Because my nan needs help with her cookies,” was the tagline on one, featuring a girl behind a cookie sheet laden with dough, while another showed a boy and his grandfather playing a video game, with the caption, “Because my pop needs to play Minecraft.”
Bridger also points to the province’s culture. Its population is relatively small, and peer pressure, both online and within communities, is a strong factor in getting people to accept public health measures, including vaccinations, she believes.
And it’s also due to the reputation of Dr. Fitzgerald, who has been the public face for the vaccination effort. She is so beloved that her office is stuffed with gifts sent to her by the public—stuffed toys, needlepoint and children’s artwork. “She is as close to a saint as is possible in our province right now,” says Bridger. “And I’m not exaggerating.
Brian Austin Green Holds Hands With Sharna Burgess After Megan Fox Gets Engaged — 1st Photo
A week after his ex-wife Megan Fox got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, Brian Austin Green was spotted out and about in California with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.
Brian Austin Green, 48, and Sharna Burgess, 36, are going strong. The couple was photographed lovingly holding hands while out and about in Malibu, California on Tuesday January 18 — exactly one week after Brian’s ex-wife, Megan Fox, got engaged to her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. Brian and Sharna looked so in love during their outdoor outing, as indicative by their beaming smiles in the paparazzi pics. Even the bandana covering the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s nose and mouth couldn’t hide the fact that Brian was so happy to be Sharna.
Both Brian and Sharna dressed casual for their excursion. Brian had on a navy blue jacket, a blue T-shirt, dark green jogger pants, and a pair of athletic gray sneakers. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, who is a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars, looked cozy in a white sweater, camo leggings, and a pair of white sneakers. Sharna kept her blonde hair up in a messy bun. She held her mask and iPhone in one hand, while her other hand tightly clutched Brian’s.
Brian and Sharna are such a cute couple. They started dating in October 2020, months after Megan, 35, and MGK, 31, went public with their romance. Brian finalized his divorce from the Jennifer’s Body actress in October 2021, after over 10 years of marriage. The exes have been co-parenting their three sons — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 — while exploring new relationships. Megan took the next step in her romance with MGK on January 11 when she accepted his proposal.
After Megan and MGK got engaged, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Brian is “genuinely happy” for his ex-wife and her new fiancé.
“Brian is genuinely happy for Megan and wants nothing but the best for her,” the insider said. “He didn’t know about the proposal beforehand but he assumed that’s the direction their relationship would be taking at some point. Not that they need it, but they have Brian’s full blessing.”
“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Tyran Refuses To Get Vaxxed For Tee Tee And Shawn’s Wedding [VIDEO]
Happy Humpday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.
This week Tee Tee and Shawn sit Tyran down to lay down the law about their upcoming nuptials. In the clip, the trio sit outdoors as they discuss why much of the family is hesitant to have Tyran at the wedding. Tyran pushes back, offering to have his mom attend in his place, but Tee Tee is vocal about her guest list consisting only of people she actually WANTS at the wedding who also have met the prerequisite of being vaccinated.
Check out the clip below:
Well… it looks like Tyran won’t be attending, riiight? What would you do if it was your wedding?
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Pepa warns Sam to be cautious when he breaks the news that he may be facing some serious jail time. Tee Tee’s wedding planning rushes on, but will Pepa and Egypt make the guestlist? Uncle Luke advises Cree on squashing the beef with Sakoya.
The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” premieres Thursday January 20 at 9pm on WE tv.
Will you be watching?
Debi Mazar Finds It ‘Amusing’ That Kanye West’s GF Julia Fox Could Play Her In Madonna Biopic
The iconic actress opened up about how ‘surreal’ it feels to know that someone will play her in a movie about her pal Madonna.
Debi Mazar, 57, is definitely excited about the possibility of a Madonna biopic! The actress admitted that she thought it was funny to learn that Uncut Gems star (and Kanye West‘s new girlfriend) Julia Fox, 31, was in talks to play her in the movie in a Wednesday January 19 Instagram post. Even though Debi couldn’t confirm whether or not Julia had been cast, she did say that she was “flattered” that she could have such a talent portray her.
While sharing her thoughts, Debi also posted a series of throwback photos of herself, including a shot of her and Madonna back in the day. She also explained that it felt “surreal” to see all the press coverage. “I find it all quite amusing, but what I find most interesting is that someone will be playing ME!” she wrote.
Debi explained that even though she’d only interviewed Julia once, she thought that she was “gorgeous, smart and a very talented actress.” The Goodfellas actress likened her more to her pal, but she said it was an honor to be a part of the movie. She also offered advice to whoever gets cast as her. “Funny enough, she reminds me more of Madonna when we were young, then of myself! I’d obviously be flattered.I wish the best to all the gals who audition! If you need dance moves or accent coaching ,gimme a ring,” she said.
The Empire Records star also admitted that she didn’t know who Madonna had in mind or what fans could expect from the biopic. Regardless, Debi also showed that she was sure that the singer would do a great job of telling her “epic story,” because she’s a “great visionary.”
Rumors about Julia’s involvement in the 63-year-old popstar’s biopic first started when she was spotted with Madonna and Kanye for a dinner together. Shortly after the model was seen at the star-studded dinner, it was reported that she was in talks to play Debi, via Entertainment Weekly. A source close to Julia revealed to HollywoodLife that she was connected to the singer before her new relationship. ” Madonna was already talking professional projects with Julia prior to going out with Kanye,” they said.
