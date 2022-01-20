Connect with us

How to Make It in the Entertainment Industry

The entertainment industry is a fickle world. You could be riding high one moment and the next moment nobody can remember who you are. The trick is to get on top and stay there, but that can be easier said than done, especially if you are still trying to get your foot in the door. Here is a guide on how to make it in the entertainment industry.

Set Goals

You can’t get anywhere without knowing where you want to go so it is best to start there. Decide if your talents lie in singing, acting, dancing, or any other part of the industry, and think about what your dream job would be. 

Once you know where you want to go, you will then have to choose what steps you need to take to get there. This is quite straightforward with many career paths but not so much with the entertainment industry as you can be picked up and then dropped again in the blink of an eye. Focus on your goals though and at least you will know what direction you are heading in.

Make Contacts 

Contacts are everything in the entertainment industry. It doesn’t matter how talented you are or how much training you have had; if you don’t have the contacts, you don’t have anything. So, how do you get the contacts? 

Make sure that you build a presence both online and in person by attending events and learning how to work a room so that you get to meet all the people who could be influential in your career. Post your performances on social media and any other relevant information you can think of. 

Hustle

Once you have made the contacts, there is no point in just putting them on your friends list just so that you can send them cute cat videos and remember to send them a card at Christmas. If they can be influential to your career, then you will need to hustle.

Remind them of who you are and what you can do and don’t be afraid to ask for their business or help. They aren’t going to know what you are trying to achieve unless you tell them so there is no point keeping quiet about your ambitions and hoping they can read your mind. You need to put yourself out there regardless of how shy you are or how embarrassing you might find the experience, otherwise you are not likely to succeed in the entertainment industry. 

USP

USP stands for Unique Selling Point, and it is the thing that sets you apart from the rest of the competition. For example, if you are thinking about how to choose a band name, go for something that will make you stand out from the crowd – that way, it will be remembered. If you are too easy to forget, you will not be thought of when a job comes up in the industry. You can use the guide from Pirate on how to pick a name for your band if you are struggling. PIRATE is a reputable name in the music industry, and they have rehearsal space for hire all over London. 

Practise

You will need to practise your talents if you want to stay ahead of the competition. So, once you have resolved the decision of what to call your band, it is time to practice and practice hard. If you are still at the audition stage, make sure you have some music or a routine already picked out so that if you are called for an audition at short notice, you are well prepared. There is nothing worse than a last-minute panic and this will reflect in your performance. 

Get a Flexible Day Job

You are still going to need to pay rent and eat while you are trying to make it in the entertainment industry and getting a flexible day job could be the key to your success. It will allow you to keep some money coming in while you are trying to break into the industry and if you are lucky, it could even help you to get a foot in the door.

Temping is a great option as it is flexible and there is a chance of being sent to a company that could provide you with some great contacts. Record companies, studios, and TV centres need temps too and if you are located near some great companies, there is more chance of success. You may start as a receptionist, but you will be meeting all the industry big wigs and it could be well worth your while. 

Volunteer

Not everyone can afford to work for free but if you can allow yourself some time off your paid work then volunteering could give you the steppingstone you need. Many companies within the entertainment industry are on tight budgets and they welcome volunteers who are keen to learn more about the industry and are willing to give their services for free. 

Start Small

You may want to play at Madison Square Gardens but if you are only being offered the chance to play at little Johnny’s Bar mitzvah, don’t be too quick to turn it down. A gig is a gig, and you will get some publicity for doing the gig, not to mention the chance to play together as a band and the opportunity to play in front of an audience. The more work you can get, the better, and you never know, perhaps little Johnny has invited his uncle, the studio executive, and his cousin, the talent scout, to his celebration. 

There is never any guarantee of success, especially in an industry as insecure as entertainment. However, you should not give up and let yourself fall at the first hurdle. Some of the most recognised household names spent years trying to make it in the entertainment industry and with enough courage and determination, you could be one of the success stories as well.

Trending