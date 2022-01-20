If Droopy Jowls Have You Down, There Is A New Painless Tightening Remedy

If your face is no longer defying gravity & you don’t like the jowls you are seeing, there is now a new non-surgical treatment to lift your cheeks back up.
“It was magic for me.”
“I look like I’m 35 years old again.”
Those are just two of the enthusiastic comments shared by two patients who are thrilled with the results of a revolutionary new treatment to tighten the saggy jowls that many of us start to suffer from as we age.
It’s insidious – the loosening of the cheeks and skin above the jawline, that starts as women (and men) hit their 40’s and gradually progresses over the years.
But now there is no need to start agonizing about the possibility of having to get any sort of surgical “lift,” in order to wave goodbye to those dropping jowls.
The “revolutionary” new treatment is called “Evoke,” and dermatologists are at the forefront of utilizing newly approved therapies, and have introduced them to patients.
Evoke uses a bipolar radiofrequency to stimulate new collagen, which replaces damaged collagen and which fills out and tightens sagging jowls.
“Over time as people get older, they lose collagen in their skin. That can happen through sun damage,” explains dermatologist, Dr. Bruce Katz, the director of NYC’s Juva Skin & Laser Center. “UVB rays cause redness and sunburn, both of which cause superficial damage like crepiness, broken blood vessels, and brown marks. However, UVA rays cause damage deeper in the collagen.”
Dr. Katz, who has been using Evoke to treat patients for the past year, says that UVA rays actually damage the elastin in the skin so that skin loses its springiness. “Collagen looks like a slinky which has springs. It will stretch and spring back, but if it’s been damaged by the sun, it won’t spring back and it starts to sag,” he details. “And that’s why people get jowls.”
This is why it’s so important to stimulate the creation of new collagen – and that’s what Evoke does.
“I took a good look at my face one day and I went, ‘what happened?’” Margaret, one of Dr. Katz’s patients relates. “I’d lost my chin, I had jowls!”
When Margret heard about Evoke, which offered an alternative to surgery, she decided to give it a try. She was gratified to “see her chin again” after the third treatment.
Here’s how Evoke works: patients are fitted with Evoke’s paddles over their jowls, while they sit comfortably in their doctor’s office. The paddles transmit the bio polar radio frequency, and the paddles feel warm and then warmer during the 40-minute treatment.
At no point does the treatment become uncomfortable, unlike laser treatments, which require numbing cream beforehand, and can still be mildly painful.
“It just feels a little tingly, there was no pain at all. They put you in a comfy chair and you can read and relax,” reports Margaret.
On average, most people need three to four treatments once a week, spaced a week or every other week apart. But if a patient has a lot of loosenesses, they may require five or six treatments, outlines Dr. Katz. If you have the treatments once a week, you will see results quicker, he adds.
Lucia, another one of Dr. Katz’s patients, confesses that when she has turned 65, she felt like her “face was going, everything was going down.”
“Maintenance is very important to me but I didn’t want to do surgery or other invasive work,” she recounted. “I like the idea of doing treatments that were external, like the radio frequency.”
She ultimately had six treatments, but “woke up after the second treatment and I could already see that it was tightening. Then it kept improving after every treatment.”
“I look like I’m 35 years old now,” she raved. “My face doesn’t look tired anymore.” The problem that Lucia and Margaret were facing is the same problem that all of us face – aging.
“You can lose about five percent of your muscle mass with each decade after age 30. You also lose bone mass,” explains Dr. Katz. “The neck skin starts to loosen so it’s like a balloon that was once full, then loses air, so it droops.”
“I had always had a heart-shaped face,” explains Margaret, “But then, I realized I now had a ‘pie face.’ My jowls were sagging and your face starts to slide off your jawbone.”
Margaret ultimately had nine treatments but did them every other week or with longer breaks in between. Now she is thrilled because “It raised the sag hanging over my jawbone and pulled it right back up.” She even found that Evoke had stimulated so much collagen that it started to fill in some hollowness beneath her eyes.
“It was magic for me,” she ecstatically reports. “I’m totally sold.” Both of these women, who have demanding careers, also loved that there was no redness or swelling after the treatments and therefore, no downtime.
But both did warn that Evoke is not for someone who wants immediate gratification. It gives patients a gradual improvement. “My husband had no idea that I had done anything – no idea about why I’d gotten better looking,” laughed Margaret.
Dr. Katz also reassures that there are zero side effects to Evoke. It’s completely safe and it can also be used to tighten skin on the neck, on the abdomen, arms, thighs, and knees, or “wherever you have loose skin.” Lucia says she plans to try Evoke in other spots.
Treatments cost $600 or $700 each – so even with six treatments at $700 each, it’s far less expensive than plastic surgery. To find out more about Evoke, look for a dermatologist in your area.
Olivia Munn is opening up about her struggles with breastfeeding her son Malcolm. The actress admitted breastfeeding is ‘hard’ after trying various methods to help.
Olivia Munn, 41, is being totally honest about her ongoing motherhood journey. In a series of posts on her Instagram Story on January 19, The Newsroom alum admitted that “breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply.” She also posted a photo of her dog and wrote, “At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow.”
She later added in a separate post, “8 weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.”
Olivia welcomed her son Malcolm in November 2021 with comedian John Mulaney, 39. After keeping much of her pregnancy a secret, Olivia shared the adorable first photo of their son on Christmas Eve. On January 10, Olivia posted a sweet photo of John holding his son. “The smooshiest smoosh,” she captioned the cute Instagram photo.
In November 2021, Olivia admitted that she didn’t feel prepared for motherhood. “No, I’m not prepared,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “A lot comes at me and I don’t really know what to take in.”
John publicly announced that he and Olivia were expecting their first child during an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2021. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” he told the late-night host. “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” He added, “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”
It’s been a roller coaster year for Olivia and John. John relapsed on drugs in November 2020 and checked himself into rehab for cocaine addiction. He got out In February 2021. John and then-wife Anna Marie Tendler announced their split in May 2021. Olivia and John started officially seeing each other in spring 2021. Just a handful of months later, they welcomed baby Malcolm!
It’s time for a perfectly planned Heather Dubrow trip to Cabo on this episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County. But will one housewife manage to ruin the fun for everyone?
Emily is out shopping with Nicole and Jen for the upcoming trip to Cabo. Emily is also nursing a huge hangover after the book signing event and so she is lugging around a liter of ginger ale with her, which I presume goes perfectly with the turkey sandwich in her purse. Although Emily looks incredible, she muses that going bathing suit shopping with Nicole and Jen is like “trying on bathing suits with two smurfs.”
Nicole shares that she is over Noella and it is very clear that Nicole is trying to get Emily to think badly of Noella. Nicole appears shady and petty and claims she is staying as far away from Noella as possible; therefore, if Noella is going to Cabo, Nicole is out. Time will tell if Noella ever gets the invite…
Shannon is also busy prepping for the trip. She seems less than thrilled to go, particularly because she hasn’t seen the girls in about two weeks. Shannon is happy that she is in a “decent” place with Heather but wonders how the rest of the crew is currently getting along.
At casa Dubrow, Gina stops over and plops down in Heather’s glorious closet. Seems a bit over the top to have a casual convo in the closet of all closets, but I digress. Heather explains that the ladies are flying private to Cabo and that she has rented a spectacular villa. As Gina listens to the itinerary, her excitement grows, but then she decides to ask Heather for a favor.
Gina explains she is feeling guilty about leaving Noella out of the trip. Heather, the ice queen, nods and doesn’t even try to appear sympathetic. Heather explains to Gina that it isn’t that she doesn’t *like* Noella, it’s more so that Noella gave Max a “questionable gift” at the book event: a pride themed card game…but the cards are basically pornographic and incredibly inappropriate to gift someone’s 17-year-old daughter. Cringe.
Gina tells Heather it might not be the best decision to invite Noella, but she is hoping Heather would nonetheless extend the invite. Heather agrees, but makes Gina promise to be on Noella duty. It’s a deal.
We learn that Heather and her family “go to Cabo ten times a year…maybe more sometimes.” Show. Off. We also learn that Nicole “couldn’t come” and that Noella will be joining the ladies a bit later in the trip. Notice how quickly Noella accepted the invitation from Heather, yet has no problem being outspoken about her lack of respect towards Heather.
Heather has this trip planned out down to the minute and Shannon promises to be “fun Shannon.” I can’t believe I’m saying this…but I miss Mexico trips with Vicki and…Andales. The Spanish tutor meets the ladies at the rental villa and the women toast while getting led around by the house manager. Ah, to be rich. Everyone has their own casita…there are pools…and it’s on the sand. Sign me up. Man, Gina has moved up in the world. Member when she was LIVING in a casita IRL? Now look at her vacationing in one.
Gina explains that Emily is like her vacation wife while Jen is busy trying to be a better wife. She phones her husband “Ryne” (aka Ryan) and she admits that she has no balance with home life, work, and friendship. It also seems like we are watching their marriage disintegrate before our very eyes.
Heather shares with Emily and Gina that her architect was there discussing the design of her soon-to-be-vacation “hideaway” in Cabo. She explains that she is building this place for her kids so that they will always be connected. Speaking of children, anyone else getting house mom vibes from Heather? Checking in with her “kids” …aka the ladies… and then reminding them they can do whatever they like. LOL.
Shannon, Gina, and Emily have decided to go horseback riding. Everyone has had some experience on a horse, except Gina, but she reminds us that she knows how to ride *some* things. In the meantime, Heather and Jen have a lovely, forced chat back at the villa. Jen explains that she is on a narrow diet and that she “strives” for family dinners. She also tells Heather that she realizes her family dynamic is disconnected, but hopes to enjoy the down time on this vacation, that is after she exercises. You see, Jen had a bone tumor in her leg and is in pain every day, but it’s manageable through physical therapy and exercise.
Post horseback riding, Emily, Gina, and Shannon plop down for some champs and gossip. Shannon states that she is worried about the reception Noella may receive upon her arrival. Gina has high hopes that if Noella and Heather could be in the same place, they may be able to bond. LOL. Gina, you are so naïve. Shannon suggests she, Gina, and Emily all act as the peacemakers, which is a far cry from the fighting they just did a few episodes back.
BTW: How awkward is it that the horseback riding instructor is just chilling in the background, sweltering in the direct sunlight, with the horses, waiting for this staged scene of a picnic to wrap up?
“Whenever Noella shows up, it goes to sh*t.” Well, Noella has finally made it to Cabo AFTER forgetting her passport and arriving later than planned. She is irked that the women did not wait for her at the villa and instead went to the restaurant (ya know, where they had a reservation!).
Seems like Gina is getting more and more worried about her promise to Heather about taming Noella because when she enters the restaurant, the entire mood at the table changes. Noella explains that she brought her passport card because she didn’t realize that she needed an actual passport for a real plane (in case you forgot that she USED to have a private plane- sigh, used-to-be-rich-girl-problems).
Noella is in the Noella show and has zero sense of self-awareness. She rattles off that her life is not so bad when she compares hers to Gina and her mug shot or Shannon and her husband’s affair. Ouch. Noella complains about warm tequila before taking a shot and you know you’re being a picky brat when HEATHER thinks you’re behaving over the top.
Noella pushes Emily to spill about the stuff Nicole said she said and so Emily states, “She said that you said all I do is take my kids for frozen yogurt and shop at Costco.” Noella apparently also called Travis a loser. Noella denies that but admits to saying some stuff about Gina’s house. Noella believes that Nicole had “marching orders” to discredit her in front of the ladies and feels like Heather is setting Nicole up to do her dirty work.
As the dinner wears on, the dynamic is getting harder and harder to control. Emily, Gina, and Noella take a time out from the table. Noella is not eating the dinner she ordered, and Emily is trying to show Noella how that could come across as rude to Heather, as the host. Noella believes that Emily and Gina have drank the Heather kool-aid and rants how she is not afraid to be on Heather’s bad side. Back at the table, Heather reminds everyone that THIS is the exact reason she did not want to invite Noella. Will this trip make a turn for the better or will Heather regret Noella’s invite?