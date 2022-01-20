India’s PM Calls For A Common Global Approach For Tackling Crypto

At the WEF’s 2022 Davos agenda, Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, called for a united global stand to tackle the issues emerging from the cryptocurrencies’ increasing adoption. The key takeaway of the Indian PM’s talk was, “A single country cannot tackle the challenges from crypto well enough.”

Call For A Standard Global Approach

Talking for all intents and purposes at the World Economic Forum’s 2022 Davos Agenda on Monday, the Indian Prime Minister discussed several challenges, including a requirement for a common global practice to deal with cryptocurrencies.

He said at the WEF agenda;

“The kind of technology that is associated with it, the decisions taken by a single country will be insufficient to deal with its challenges. We have to have a similar mindset.”

Despite not having significant industry regulations and laws for protecting investors, crypto trading in India keeps gaining traction. Due to profoundly different perspectives of crypto industry representatives and financial sector regulators, the government plans to pass a bill in this challenging situation to protect investors better.

The India PM added,

“Cryptocurrency is an example of the kind of challenges we are facing as a global family with a changing global order. To fight this, every nation, every global agency needs to have collective and synchronized action.”

Modi Government Undecided On Crypto Bill

In December 2022, during the winter session parliament discussion, the crypto bill was the top priority for the debates. Still, the government could not finalize things because it could not stand firm on a few critical issues.

According to some sources, the government concluded that they would look for worldwide help figuring out a common approach. Still, the authorities have not yet confirmed why they failed to produce the bill to parliament.

Modi’s Recent Speeches And The Crypto

In the last quarter’s time span, the Indian Prime Minister has spoken at several world forums many times, but he never talked about this issue to the local audience in India.

In November 2021, at the Sydney Dialogue, Modi, in his speech, forewarned that we must protect emerging tech from any mishandling. Likewise, during the US President Joe Biden-facilitated Democracy Summit, Modi said emerging technologies ought to ensure a majority rule system, not subvert it.

Emphasizing his stance on the matter at the WEF’ Davos Agenda 2022, Modi noted,

“He reiterated this stance during his WEF speech yesterday. “That’s why every democratic nation has the responsibility to bring about an emphasis towards reforms in these institutions to make them capable enough to deal with modern challenges in the future.”

The event in question, Davos Agenda of the WEF, is being held from 17-21 this month, January 2022. Several state heads are lined up to address the event.

International organizations, top industry leaders, and civil society will also participate in the summit. It aims at the deliberations on critical challenges that the world faces today and discusses how to tackle them.

