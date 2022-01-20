Jason Momoa spotted without his wedding ring in first outing as single man following split from wife Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa turned heads when he stepped out for the first time in Los Angeles since announcing his split from wife Lisa Bonet, but his muscles weren’t the only things that grabbed attention.

The 42-year-old newly single star was photographed without his wedding ring while running errands around town on Sunday. His outing comes less than one week after revealing his marriage to the actress was over.

Momoa flashed his physique wearing a black Bob Marley t-shirt, ripped jeans, and boots. Sporting a dark-colored hat, face mask, and sunglasses, the Aquaman actor’s missing metal band was hard not to notice.

Picking up an empty box while heading into a local grocery store, Bonet’s ex put his bare finger on full display.

Momoa dropped the breakup bombshell last week, making the announcement in a since-deleted post. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the statement shared on behalf of the former couple read. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

Momoa and Bonet were married for four years but were together for more than a decade. They share two children — daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Of course, Bonet is also the mom of actressZoë Kravitz, 33.

As Radar reported, Momoa and Bonet lived separate lives for months before revealing the news, which was allegedly part of the problem.

According to sources, the actress reportedly had enough of her husband being away for work while filming Aquaman and other projects. Momoa has been filming non-stop and hasn’t taken a real break since landing his role in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The two “were amazing for years, until they no longer were,” an insider claimed. “They have grown apart because of different focuses.” They also pointed out that Momoa’s focused on work after struggling to land roles for years, while Bonet prefers to be at home.