Celebrities

Jensen Ackles Says Jessica Alba Was ‘Horrible’ To Work With On ‘Dark Angel’

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Jensen Ackles, Jessica Alba
During a recent interview, actor Jenson Ackles details the ‘undue stress’ he endured while working with Jessica Alba on ‘Dark Angel.’

Actor Jensen Ackles just detailed his experience working with actress Jessica Alba on James Cameron‘s 2000 sci-fi drama Dark Angel, and apparently, it wasn’t such a great ride. Speaking on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast on Jan. 18, Jensen revealed working with Jessica was actually “horrible” but confirmed he “told this to her face.”

He then prefaced his retelling of the experience by noting that he loves the actress and that she was “under an immense amount of pressure” being a young new star of the show while also navigating a “rocky” relationship with her co-star Michael Weatherly that caused “undue stress” on the set. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jessica’s reps for comment.

The Supernatural star went on, “I was just kind of, I was the new kid on the block and I got picked on by the lead,” he claimed. “Like the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do. She had it out for me. It wasn’t that she didn’t like me. She was like, ‘Oh here’s the pretty boy the network brought in for more window dressing because that’s what we need.’”
Jensen then shared that Jessica still acted the same way in front of the crew which left him wondering, “What the f—? What did I do?” He then claimed he retaliated against his co-star by fighting “fire with fire,” saying, “So I was just like, ‘Oh, looks like we’re getting bitch Alba today, everybody hang onto your nuts.’”
Jensen Ackles, Jessica Alba (Kathy Hutchins/Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

The Smallville star continued by saying that the crew “loved it” when he pushed back against the Dark Angel star, causing Jessica to feel like, “Okay, now I can just be a dick to him and he’ll be a dick to me and that’s how we’ll roll.” Although the actor said he sometimes felt “bullied,” it did build “some mutual respect” between the two of them.

He also went on to share that the Sin City actress supported him when his grandfather died during production. “She literally walked into my trailer and just held me for half an hour,” he recalled, also sharing that he kept her company in a “platonic, very brother-sister” way whenever her boyfriend at the time Michael was out of town.

“So it was that kind of relationship,” he continued, adding that if she were to walk into the room at that moment, it would be “all hugs” between them. “But she didn’t make it easy on me,” he concluded. 
Celebrities

Check out these hot new Bridgerton Season 2 photos

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Bridgerton Season 2
Netflix just released official photos for Bridgerton season two, offering a rare glimpse of what’s to come in the new episodes. Plus, the streaming service also confirmed the upcoming installment will premiere on March 25.

Netflix shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, featuring stills from Bridgerton season two. The caption read, “Who’s ready for Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s search for [heart and arrow emoji] luv [heart and arrow emoji]?????? BRIDGERTON SEASON 2 MARCH 25TH!”

Several O.G. cast members are expected to return, like Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton). However, Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings) isn’t returning for season two.

The new episodes will also feature a few newcomers, including Simone Ashley (Sex Education), Charithra Chandran (Alex Rider), Shelley Conn (Liar), Calam Lynch (Benediction) and Rupert Young (Dear Evan Hansen).

Bridgerton (which is based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name) originally premiered on Netflix back in 2020. While season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter in a very powerful family, the second installment will center on her brother’s quest to find love.

Bridgerton Season 2 Photos

Bridgerton Season 2
Bridgerton Season 2
Bridgerton Season 2
Bridgerton Season 2
Bridgerton Season 2
Bridgerton Season 2
Bridgerton Season 2
Bridgerton Season 2

Celebrities

Britney Spears Trashes ‘Selfish’ Sister Jamie Lynn For Dying Her Hair ‘Like Christina Aguilera’

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

britney and jamie lynn spears
Britney Spears, 40, called her sister Jamie Lynn, 30, a ‘selfish little brat’, as she slammed her for ‘dying her hair like Christina Aguilera’ and being ‘hateful’ towards mom Lynn, 66.

Britney Spears, 40 is again speaking out and setting the record straight in her ongoing feud with sister Jamie Lynn, 30. The pop star, who has been fighting her family ever since she was freed of a 13-year conservatorship last November, shared a series of messages to Instagram on January 19, trashing her younger sister. Calling out “selfish little brat” Jamie Lynn for dying her hair “like Christina Aguilera” and being “hateful” towards their mother Lynn, 66, Britney proved she won’t stay silent while Jamie Lynn continues an interview circuit promoting her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

Britney Spears called out her sister Jamie-Lynn for trying to copy Christina Aguilera’s former jet-black hairstyle. Pictured, Xtina at the GLAAD Awards in 2005. (Jill Connelly/AP/Shutterstock)

Britney posted her latest rant to Instagram, in a gallery after a photo of two warm hot chocolates. After setting a relaxing tone in the post, Britney went off on claims Jamie Lynn made in a new two-hour interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alexandra Cooper, 27. In the interview, Jamie Lynn discussed the difficult time around 2002 when Britney started “changing” after her breakup with Justin Timberlake, 40. Jamie Lynn described an incident where she felt “scared” after Britney locked herself in her room with a knife. “This was a brilliant young woman who was going through a hard time — and if she couldn’t stand up herself, then somebody should have,” Jamie Lynn told Alexandra. “I wasn’t an adult then. I couldn’t.”

1642639834 561 Britney Spears Trashes ‘Selfish Sister Jamie Lynn For Dying Her
Jamie-Lynn Spears spoke on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast about feeling “scared” at one point around Britney. (Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

Britney called out Jamie Lynn for selfish behavior after Britney’s highly publicized breakup with Justin, claiming her then-12-year-old sister was “on the couch watching her TV shows…I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!!” Britney further attacked Jamie Lynn for her story on Britney wielding a knife, calling the statement “the only lie you’ve ever told in your whole life.” Britney concluded the statement again stating Jamie Lynn was never there for her: “You can paint it however you like but dear child ….. YOU shut me out when i needed you the most !!!!”

Celebrities

Gaspard Ulliel dies in skiing accident

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Gaspard Ulliel Chanel And Madame Figaro Dinner In Honor Of The 45th Anniversary Of The Festival Of American Cinema In Deauville
Gaspard Ulliel has died following a skiing accident.

The ‘Hannibal Rising’ actor – who was next due to be seen in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series ‘Moon Knight’ – has passed away at the age of just 37 following an accident in the Savoie region of the Alps on Tuesday (18.01.22).

It was initially reported the ‘Saint Laurent’ actor had been left in a “serious condition with a skull injury”, but his agent subsequently confirmed Gaspard has passed away.

An investigation into the accident has been opened and the mountain police service who work in the region said they had been organising five or six rescues per day over the last few weeks as the snow has hardened.

Gaspard, who will appear in ‘Moon Knight’ as Anton Mogart/ Midnight Man, was the male face of Bleu de Chanel and was highly acclaimed for his work in his native France.

His roles in 2002’s ‘Summer Things’ and ‘Strayed’ the following year saw him nominated for Most Promising Actor at the César Awards and he finally took home the statuette in 2004 thanks to his turn in ‘A Very Long Engagement’ alongside Marion Cotillard, Audrey Tatou and Jodie Foster.

The actor was in a relationship with model-and-singer Gaëlle Piétri, with whom he had a daughter, who turns six next month.

