News
Judge rejects media’s request for more access to George Floyd-related federal trial in St. Paul
A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request by a coalition of media groups for greater access to the civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s death.
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson said the trial will go forward with the restrictions he imposed due to the pandemic, including limits on the number of reporters allowed inside the downtown St. Paul courtroom. Media organizations, including the Associated Press, urged the judge Monday to ease the restrictions, saying they amount to an unconstitutional courtroom closure.
“The current spread of the omicron variant has created an unprecedented situation for our court system,” Magnuson said in a letter to Leita Walker, attorney for the media coalition. “We must keep the jurors we have invited to the courthouse as safe as possible, and science dictates that restricting the number of the people in the courtroom is the best way to do that.”
Jury selection is set to begin Thursday in the trial of Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane on charges that they deprived Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority. Only four reporters will be allowed in the courtroom at a time. Other reporters, and the general public, will be limited to about 40 seats apiece in two overflow courtrooms where they will watch a closed-circuit feed on monitors that will provide only limited views.
Under longstanding federal court rules, the proceedings will not be livestreamed or broadcast to the public, in contrast to last year’s murder trial in state court of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis officer who kept Floyd pinned to the pavement with his knee on his neck despite the Black man’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe. The Hennepin County judge in that case made an exception to the state’s normal limits on cameras, citing the need for public access during the pandemic.
Magnuson also rejected the media coalition’s request for same-day access to trial exhibits. He said he’ll decide on releasing those exhibits at the end of the case, and will consider factors such as the defendants’ right to a fair trial in state court on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter, which is set to begin June 13.
“I appreciate your concerns but I do not share them,” Magnuson wrote. “I believe that the media and the public will have as much access to these proceedings as is possible in this time of high Covid transmission.”
News
Avalanche gets 34 saves from Pavel Francouz in 2-0 victory at Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The NHL’s highest-scoring team only mustered one goal against John Gibson on Wednesday night. But thanks to the guy manning the other net, Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz, Colorado only needed one to defeat the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.
In center Nathan MacKinnon’s 600th career game, Francouz (34 saves) stole the spotlight for the Avs, who skated off 2-0 winners to begin a consecutive-night stretch in southern California.
Defenseman Sam Girard beat Gibson with a shot late in the second period and center Nazem Kadri added an empty-net goal in the waning minutes of the third. It marked the first time in Avalanche history the club has produced consecutive shutouts on the road. Colorado blanked Arizona 5-0 last week.
MacKinnon, who is the first member of his 2013 draft class to reach 600 career games (and the only one to hit 500), surprisingly didn’t have a point — or even a shot on net.
The Avs finally scored the game’s first goal with just 1:31 remaining in the third period when Girard jumped up from the blueline and collected a loose puck off the stick of Kadri. Girard’s shot appeared to fool Gibson after deflecting off the stick of defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.
It was the NHL-leading 38th goal by an Avalanche defenseman, and 11 more than the next-closest team (Vegas, 27). Kadri was credited with an assist — his team-leading 50th point of the season — although Girard didn’t appear to be his primary target.
The early firework of the game was a heavyweight fight between Avs defenseman Kurtis MacDermid and Ducks forward Nicolas Deslauriers. It was their sixth NHL tilt, stemming from MacDermid’s past of playing for the rival Los Angeles Kings.
The fight went relatively long and it was even, with both linesmen stepping between the players to end it. Deslauriers threw a punch that knocked MacDermid’s helmet off and MacDermid’s knuckles were bloodied on both hands.
Footnotes. The Ducks had five players out of the lineup because of COVID protocol, including leading scorer Troy Terry of Highlands Ranch. Terry, who was voted to next month’s All-Star Game as the Pacific Division’s “last man in,” missed his third consecutive game. … The NHL on Wednesday announced 95 games from Feb. 7-22 — a stretch originally reserved for the league’s involvement at the Winter Olympics. The Avs now have seven games — each makeup contests from their COVID shutdown in December — from Feb. 10 to Feb. 23. … Goalie Darcy Kuemper is scheduled to start in Thursday’s game at Los Angeles. Kuemper, who left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild with a head injury, has no symptoms and is cleared to play. … Forward Valeri Nichushkin, who is on COVID protocol after testing positive last week, could potentially join the team in L.A. and play against the Kings. … Defensemen Ryan Murray (injury) and Bo Byram (personal leave) are not with the Avs, who have just six blueliners on the trip.
News
Nikola Jokic’s 49-point masterpiece saves Nuggets in overtime
Wednesday didn’t erase the sting of last week’s gut-wrenching collapse against the Clippers, but it was a meaningful – and dramatic – step in the right direction.
The Nuggets fought back from their own double-digit, second-half deficit and exacted some satisfying measure of revenge, surviving 130-128 to take down Los Angeles in overtime.
Nikola Jokic saved 11 of his 49 points for overtime. He banged the glass, knocked in tip-ins and wrestled control of the game in front of a national TV audience.
But his signature moment came with 2.2 seconds left in OT, when the Clippers sent a double-team and Jokic whipped a pass to Aaron Gordon in the corner. Gordon was ready and buried the massive 3-pointer to the elation of the crowd.
At halfcourt, Jokic unleashed a primal scream. Caught up in the moment, Nuggets reserve Davon Reed bolted onto the court and got a technical foul for the celebration. Fortunately, it didn’t matter.
Reggie Jackson missed the halfcourt heave, and the Jokic’s masterpiece was secure. With 14 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with his overpowering offensive performance, Jokic turned in his 10th triple-double of the season.
Monte Morris added 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in 44 minutes. He and Gordon earned best supporting actors in Wednesday’s gripping win.
Gordon set the tone for a raucous third quarter with his physical and imposing defense. After the Clippers built a 71-57 lead, Gordon and the Nuggets buckled down. His sticky defense helped quell Jackson, while Jokic pummeled the Clippers inside. With consecutive Euro-steps and numerous bruising blows, Jokic accounted for 17 points in the quarter alone. His singular dominance fueled a 24-10 run over the final 9:03 of the quarter that invigorated a feisty crowd.
Shortly after Clippers guard Terance Mann picked up a technical foul from Los Angeles’ bench, Jokic did the same. He was livid when he didn’t get a foul call on a second-chance layup and let the official hear it. The only reason he stayed in the game was because Nuggets coach Michael Malone intervened.
Minutes later, a soft, friendly bounce on a Gordon jumper sent the game to the fourth tied at 81.
For weeks, Malone has seen the creative schemes opponents have thrown in Jokic’s direction.
“It’s not just the Clippers,” Malone said. “Every team that we’ve played has gone small, switched everything, tried to front him, so this is not unique to the Clippers. It is really a league-wide mandate in guarding Nikola.
“We spent time talking about it, watching film, walking through it, drilling it yesterday in practice,” Malone said. “We cannot become just so obsessed with Nikola touching it because now four other players are just standing around and we become even that much easier to guard.”
News
Timberwolves’ emotional eruption leads to loss in Atlanta
The Timberwolves were rolling. Atlanta had no answer for Minnesota’s offensive attack in the first half Wednesday.
The Wolves were up 12 points at the break and appeared poised to record back-to-back road wins, a third straight victory and get back over .500 on the season.
And then they imploded in the third quarter. That implosion featured poor defense — Trae Young went off for 23 of the Hawks’ 45 points in the frame — sloppy offense and, most important, a complete lack of composure that ended in a 134-122 loss to Atlanta at State Farm Arena.
Forget the Hawks. Forget Young. Composure can be the Timberwolves’ No. 1 enemy on any given night.
“It could be,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “I think that goes along with kind of youth, as well. We’re going to have to be better.”
Minnesota expressed its displeasure with the officials nearly every trip down the floor. Finally, after not getting a call when he felt he was fouled on a drive, Anthony Edwards went off on a referee. He picked up two technical fouls in a matter of moments and was promptly ejected in a homecoming game for the Atlanta native.
In a pool report, official Bill Kennedy said Edwards’ first technical came for an “overt gesture and the use of profanity directed toward an official.” The second was for “aggressively approaching the official while continuing his use of profanity.”
At the end of the quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns hit a fadeaway jumper to pull Minnesota within eight.
He then proceeded to tower over and stare down Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu, which resulted in a technical foul on Towns. And upon review, it was determined that Towns kicked Okongwu on his shot attempt, wiping out the basket and earning Towns a flagrant foul on top of the tech.
After the ensuing free throws, the Wolves’ deficit grew to 13 by quarter’s end. Towns eventually fouled out of the game. In dropping the contest to the Hawks (19-25), the Timberwolves (22-23) kicked away an opportunity to deliver a statement in the process.
Winning road games in New York and Atlanta on consecutive nights is something legitimate playoff teams do. But Minnesota provided a reminder that it’s just not there yet. Not because of talent — the Wolves possess plenty of that. In the first half alone, Towns, Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined for 48 points.
Russell finished with 31 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Minnesota’s offense certainly wasn’t an issue. Its composure sure was. Such is too often the case for the Timberwolves, whose first instinct when they feel something unjustly didn’t go their way is to erupt.
“That’s every game for us, honestly,” Russell said. “When adversity sets in, we’re either going to go about it the right way or let it roll over and affect us the next play, and the next play, and the next guy’s mad. It’s just a contagious domino effect. I think that’s where we gotta be better. Simple as that.”
Young finished with 37 points and 14 assists as he easily dissected the Wolves’ defense. Minnesota built a 16-point first-quarter lead by scoring 42 points over the first 12 minutes, but then Patrick Beverley exited with an ankle injury and Minnesota simply started trading baskets.
The Hawks came out of the halftime break red hot, and Minnesota never really recovered.
Finch said Edwards apologized to his teammates after the game. He called it a learning experience for the second-year standout, while noting it’s rare for someone to be ejected after one sequence.
Finch said he wasn’t clear on the situation with Towns and didn’t get a good look at the play. Towns certainly didn’t think the flagrant was warranted, noting the large number of prominent players who execute a one-legged fadeaway jumper, though their form is a little different than what Towns displayed Wednesday.
Finch, too, was frustrated. Some of that had to do with his team’s play, some of it had to do with his feelings about the officiating. The Timberwolves were the beneficiaries of a few crucial non-calls late in their win over the Knicks on Tuesday. It was clear they didn’t feel as though they got a good whistle in Atlanta.
“We work hard on it, and we work hard on educating our guys on how to play, not foul. We work hard on trying to play through contact. We work hard on people helping us on consultant levels,” Finch said. “We just have to keep plugging away and just kind of have to shoulder this burden and we just have to fight through it. We didn’t play well enough to win tonight, that’s the bottom line. We have to be better in that department, and the calls will come when we play well enough to win.”
That level isn’t reached consistently enough, Russell noted. He said losses like Wednesday’s are needed, because the Timberwolves still have much to learn. Wednesday was another reminder of just that.
“Whenever adversity sets in, how we handle it is on us,” Russell said. “So I think it’s much needed, us losing our composure, whatever comes with it, I think it’s all necessary.”
