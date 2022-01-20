News
June 13 date set for state trial of 3 former Minneapolis officers in George Floyd’s death
A state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has been rescheduled for June 13, after both the defense and prosecutors requested a postponement.
Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao face charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Their trial in Hennepin County District Court was supposed to start March 7, but both sides sought a delay because the three officers also face a federal trial on allegations that they violated Floyd’s civil rights while acting under government authority. Their federal trial starts Thursday in St. Paul with jury selection.
Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breath. Kueng and Lane helped restrain the 46-year-old Black man as he was on the ground. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down Floyd’s legs. Thao kept bystanders from intervening.
Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to a federal count of violating Floyd’s civil rights during the May, 25, 2020, arrest. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years on the state murder conviction, and is awaiting sentencing in the federal case.
The killing, which was captured on video, galvanized protests against police brutality around the globe.
Judge rejects media’s request for more access to George Floyd-related federal trial in St. Paul
A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request by a coalition of media groups for greater access to the civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s death.
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson said the trial will go forward with the restrictions he imposed due to the pandemic, including limits on the number of reporters allowed inside the downtown St. Paul courtroom. Media organizations, including the Associated Press, urged the judge Monday to ease the restrictions, saying they amount to an unconstitutional courtroom closure.
“The current spread of the omicron variant has created an unprecedented situation for our court system,” Magnuson said in a letter to Leita Walker, attorney for the media coalition. “We must keep the jurors we have invited to the courthouse as safe as possible, and science dictates that restricting the number of the people in the courtroom is the best way to do that.”
Jury selection is set to begin Thursday in the trial of Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane on charges that they deprived Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority. Only four reporters will be allowed in the courtroom at a time. Other reporters, and the general public, will be limited to about 40 seats apiece in two overflow courtrooms where they will watch a closed-circuit feed on monitors that will provide only limited views.
Under longstanding federal court rules, the proceedings will not be livestreamed or broadcast to the public, in contrast to last year’s murder trial in state court of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis officer who kept Floyd pinned to the pavement with his knee on his neck despite the Black man’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe. The Hennepin County judge in that case made an exception to the state’s normal limits on cameras, citing the need for public access during the pandemic.
Magnuson also rejected the media coalition’s request for same-day access to trial exhibits. He said he’ll decide on releasing those exhibits at the end of the case, and will consider factors such as the defendants’ right to a fair trial in state court on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter, which is set to begin June 13.
“I appreciate your concerns but I do not share them,” Magnuson wrote. “I believe that the media and the public will have as much access to these proceedings as is possible in this time of high Covid transmission.”
Avalanche gets 34 saves from Pavel Francouz in 2-0 victory at Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The NHL’s highest-scoring team only mustered one goal against John Gibson on Wednesday night. But thanks to the guy manning the other net, Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz, Colorado only needed one to defeat the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.
In center Nathan MacKinnon’s 600th career game, Francouz (34 saves) stole the spotlight for the Avs, who skated off 2-0 winners to begin a consecutive-night stretch in southern California.
Defenseman Sam Girard beat Gibson with a shot late in the second period and center Nazem Kadri added an empty-net goal in the waning minutes of the third. It marked the first time in Avalanche history the club has produced consecutive shutouts on the road. Colorado blanked Arizona 5-0 last week.
MacKinnon, who is the first member of his 2013 draft class to reach 600 career games (and the only one to hit 500), surprisingly didn’t have a point — or even a shot on net.
The Avs finally scored the game’s first goal with just 1:31 remaining in the third period when Girard jumped up from the blueline and collected a loose puck off the stick of Kadri. Girard’s shot appeared to fool Gibson after deflecting off the stick of defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.
It was the NHL-leading 38th goal by an Avalanche defenseman, and 11 more than the next-closest team (Vegas, 27). Kadri was credited with an assist — his team-leading 50th point of the season — although Girard didn’t appear to be his primary target.
The early firework of the game was a heavyweight fight between Avs defenseman Kurtis MacDermid and Ducks forward Nicolas Deslauriers. It was their sixth NHL tilt, stemming from MacDermid’s past of playing for the rival Los Angeles Kings.
The fight went relatively long and it was even, with both linesmen stepping between the players to end it. Deslauriers threw a punch that knocked MacDermid’s helmet off and MacDermid’s knuckles were bloodied on both hands.
Footnotes. The Ducks had five players out of the lineup because of COVID protocol, including leading scorer Troy Terry of Highlands Ranch. Terry, who was voted to next month’s All-Star Game as the Pacific Division’s “last man in,” missed his third consecutive game. … The NHL on Wednesday announced 95 games from Feb. 7-22 — a stretch originally reserved for the league’s involvement at the Winter Olympics. The Avs now have seven games — each makeup contests from their COVID shutdown in December — from Feb. 10 to Feb. 23. … Goalie Darcy Kuemper is scheduled to start in Thursday’s game at Los Angeles. Kuemper, who left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild with a head injury, has no symptoms and is cleared to play. … Forward Valeri Nichushkin, who is on COVID protocol after testing positive last week, could potentially join the team in L.A. and play against the Kings. … Defensemen Ryan Murray (injury) and Bo Byram (personal leave) are not with the Avs, who have just six blueliners on the trip.
Nikola Jokic’s 49-point masterpiece saves Nuggets in overtime
Wednesday didn’t erase the sting of last week’s gut-wrenching collapse against the Clippers, but it was a meaningful – and dramatic – step in the right direction.
The Nuggets fought back from their own double-digit, second-half deficit and exacted some satisfying measure of revenge, surviving 130-128 to take down Los Angeles in overtime.
Nikola Jokic saved 11 of his 49 points for overtime. He banged the glass, knocked in tip-ins and wrestled control of the game in front of a national TV audience.
But his signature moment came with 2.2 seconds left in OT, when the Clippers sent a double-team and Jokic whipped a pass to Aaron Gordon in the corner. Gordon was ready and buried the massive 3-pointer to the elation of the crowd.
At halfcourt, Jokic unleashed a primal scream. Caught up in the moment, Nuggets reserve Davon Reed bolted onto the court and got a technical foul for the celebration. Fortunately, it didn’t matter.
Reggie Jackson missed the halfcourt heave, and the Jokic’s masterpiece was secure. With 14 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with his overpowering offensive performance, Jokic turned in his 10th triple-double of the season.
Monte Morris added 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in 44 minutes. He and Gordon earned best supporting actors in Wednesday’s gripping win.
Gordon set the tone for a raucous third quarter with his physical and imposing defense. After the Clippers built a 71-57 lead, Gordon and the Nuggets buckled down. His sticky defense helped quell Jackson, while Jokic pummeled the Clippers inside. With consecutive Euro-steps and numerous bruising blows, Jokic accounted for 17 points in the quarter alone. His singular dominance fueled a 24-10 run over the final 9:03 of the quarter that invigorated a feisty crowd.
Shortly after Clippers guard Terance Mann picked up a technical foul from Los Angeles’ bench, Jokic did the same. He was livid when he didn’t get a foul call on a second-chance layup and let the official hear it. The only reason he stayed in the game was because Nuggets coach Michael Malone intervened.
Minutes later, a soft, friendly bounce on a Gordon jumper sent the game to the fourth tied at 81.
For weeks, Malone has seen the creative schemes opponents have thrown in Jokic’s direction.
“It’s not just the Clippers,” Malone said. “Every team that we’ve played has gone small, switched everything, tried to front him, so this is not unique to the Clippers. It is really a league-wide mandate in guarding Nikola.
“We spent time talking about it, watching film, walking through it, drilling it yesterday in practice,” Malone said. “We cannot become just so obsessed with Nikola touching it because now four other players are just standing around and we become even that much easier to guard.”
