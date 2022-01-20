News
Kacey Musgraves warms up a chilly night with engaging performance at Xcel Energy Center
It seemed like an odd decision when country crossover star Kacey Musgraves announced she was kicking off her first arena tour in Minnesota, in the middle of January. And the tour is in support of her fifth album “Star-Crossed,” which takes a stark, brutally honest look at her 2020 divorce from fellow singer/songwriter Ruston Kelly.
Who wants to go out on a bitterly cold Wednesday night to listen to a bunch of sad songs about divorce? More than 9,000 people did at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, and they gave the 33-year-old Texas native one of the warmest receptions I’ve seen at a concert in years.
Musgraves really leaned into the whole “Star-Crossed” theme, starting with playing songs from the “Romeo + Juliet” soundtrack over the loudspeakers before she took the stage. She opened with the first three tracks from the new record and the lyrics from the title track made it clear what was to come: “Let me set the scene/Two lovers ripped right at the seams/They woke up from the perfect dream/And then the darkness came.” Oh, and she sang that song with a large metal heart of fire behind her.
Not to say it was all doom and gloom, as Musgraves’ nimble band injected real energy into the songs and found ways to amplify the hooks. And while she seemed a bit off at points — opening night jitters, maybe? — Musgraves also let her winning personality shine through. The songs may have been serious, but she kept her own mood light, telling the crowd “I made a really depressing album, sorry about that … I think the next one might be happier, but tonight we can be sad together.”
The first half of her set focused on “Star-Crossed” and its much-sunnier predecessor, 2018’s “Golden Hour,” which won four Grammy Awards, including album of the year, and landed at 270 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. Musgraves began her career nearly a decade ago with a quirky take on classic country, but her recent work exists somewhere between spaced-out pop and alt-folk.
As such, her selections from the two albums made it sound like they all came from the same massive writing session, even if they clearly didn’t. Her gentle vocals (which were too low in the mix for sure) almost forced listeners to lean in more, even if the crowd was already highly engaged.
Later in the show, Musgraves jumped back to her debut album for an acoustic “Merry Go Round,” followed by a folk-inspired cover of TLC’s classic “No Scrubs.” Musgraves also turned the new “There Is a Light” into something akin to a Coldplay anthem. It sounded terrific.
Despite the brutal chill outside and the melancholy lyrics, Musgraves turned in a show that felt truly special. I get a feeling she’s going to settle in just fine as a newly crowned arena performer.
News
St. Paul pair arrested after car chase are suspected in more than 20 cases, police say
Two St. Paul residents arrested Tuesday night after a 45-minute car chase that crisscrossed the Twin Cities are suspected in more than 20 robberies and car thefts spanning three counties, police say.
Kashawn Jason Wertman, 18, and Nautica Alaja Argue, 19, were arrested outside a residence in the 1700 block of East Maryland Avenue in St. Paul after leading authorities on a circuitous pursuit across half a dozen metro cities, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening by the St. Louis Park Police Department.
Investigators with the SLPPD began searching for Wertman and Argue after identifying them as suspects in a Jan. 15 robbery, in which they allegedly threatened to shoot a female motorist before taking her keys and driving off in her vehicle, the news release said.
Investigators eventually tied the pair to seven aggravated robberies, 13 simple robberies, one attempted simple robbery and one motor vehicle theft, according to the release. In addition to St. Louis Park, these incidents occurred in White Bear Lake, Roseville, Richfield, Brooklyn Center, Woodbury, Columbia Heights, Plymouth, Edina and Eagan.
St. Louis Park police on Tuesday issued a probable cause arrest notice for Wertman and Argue to other nearby law enforcement agencies, which prompted Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies to search for the pair at the address on Maryland Avenue.
Deputies found them about 6:15 p.m. outside the residence in a silver Audi TT, which had been reported stolen on Jan. 16, and attempted to pull the vehicle over, the news release said.
Wertman and Argue evaded authorities for about 45 minutes before arriving back at the Maryland Avenue residence on St. Paul’s East Side, where they were arrested.
Cases will be submitted to the Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington county attorneys’ offices, where charging decisions will be made, the news releases said.
News
June 13 date set for state trial of 3 former Minneapolis officers in George Floyd’s death
A state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has been rescheduled for June 13, after both the defense and prosecutors requested a postponement.
Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao face charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Their trial in Hennepin County District Court was supposed to start March 7, but both sides sought a delay because the three officers also face a federal trial on allegations that they violated Floyd’s civil rights while acting under government authority. Their federal trial starts Thursday in St. Paul with jury selection.
Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breath. Kueng and Lane helped restrain the 46-year-old Black man as he was on the ground. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down Floyd’s legs. Thao kept bystanders from intervening.
Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to a federal count of violating Floyd’s civil rights during the May, 25, 2020, arrest. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years on the state murder conviction, and is awaiting sentencing in the federal case.
The killing, which was captured on video, galvanized protests against police brutality around the globe.
News
Judge rejects media’s request for more access to George Floyd-related federal trial in St. Paul
A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request by a coalition of media groups for greater access to the civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s death.
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson said the trial will go forward with the restrictions he imposed due to the pandemic, including limits on the number of reporters allowed inside the downtown St. Paul courtroom. Media organizations, including the Associated Press, urged the judge Monday to ease the restrictions, saying they amount to an unconstitutional courtroom closure.
“The current spread of the omicron variant has created an unprecedented situation for our court system,” Magnuson said in a letter to Leita Walker, attorney for the media coalition. “We must keep the jurors we have invited to the courthouse as safe as possible, and science dictates that restricting the number of the people in the courtroom is the best way to do that.”
Jury selection is set to begin Thursday in the trial of Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane on charges that they deprived Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority. Only four reporters will be allowed in the courtroom at a time. Other reporters, and the general public, will be limited to about 40 seats apiece in two overflow courtrooms where they will watch a closed-circuit feed on monitors that will provide only limited views.
Under longstanding federal court rules, the proceedings will not be livestreamed or broadcast to the public, in contrast to last year’s murder trial in state court of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis officer who kept Floyd pinned to the pavement with his knee on his neck despite the Black man’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe. The Hennepin County judge in that case made an exception to the state’s normal limits on cameras, citing the need for public access during the pandemic.
Magnuson also rejected the media coalition’s request for same-day access to trial exhibits. He said he’ll decide on releasing those exhibits at the end of the case, and will consider factors such as the defendants’ right to a fair trial in state court on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter, which is set to begin June 13.
“I appreciate your concerns but I do not share them,” Magnuson wrote. “I believe that the media and the public will have as much access to these proceedings as is possible in this time of high Covid transmission.”
Kacey Musgraves warms up a chilly night with engaging performance at Xcel Energy Center
St. Paul pair arrested after car chase are suspected in more than 20 cases, police say
Questions To Ask Before Buying a CBD Product
AscendEX Lists the Solanium Token, SLIM
June 13 date set for state trial of 3 former Minneapolis officers in George Floyd’s death
Why Looking for Financing Alternatives is an Essential Part of a Business
Judge rejects media’s request for more access to George Floyd-related federal trial in St. Paul
Avalanche gets 34 saves from Pavel Francouz in 2-0 victory at Anaheim
Nikola Jokic’s 49-point masterpiece saves Nuggets in overtime
‘RHOC’: Heather Dubrow Slams Noella Bergener For Giving Teen Daughter ‘X-Rated’ Card Game
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News7 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin3 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena