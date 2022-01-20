Celebrities
Katie Maloney Defends Lala Amid GG’s “Cheater” Claims, Why She Told Lala About Randall Cheating
After Lala Kent went public with Randall Emmett‘s alleged affairs, a fellow Bravo star defended him on Twitter.
Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi posted that Lala was the cheater in the relationship, and she told Lala to stop bashing Randall in the press. Now, after GG’s shady post, Katie Maloney is standing up for her Vanderpump Rules co-star.
In an interview with Page Six, Katie said, “People don’t really know enough about the situation.”
Then, she addressed GG directly: “You don’t really know what you’re saying here.”
On Twitter, GG had written, “If I recall correctly u [Lala] were bragging about going down on your castmate & the timeline puts u in a relationship at that time. Cheater?”
Katie addressed this hookup (with Ariana Madix) in the interview with Page Six: “We were all there in real-time for that and no one’s calling her a cheater for that.”
She expressed that Lala has the “choice” to discuss the breakup publicly if she wishes. “She can handle this however she wants to handle it,” said Katie. “Why [is GG] publicly speaking on something that has nothing to do with [her]? It’s a little weird to me.”
Katie expressed it was “very easy” to stop speaking to Randall after she learned of his reported affairs.
“It can feel very isolating and lonely when you feel blindsided and, completely out of left field, this person that you were with for so long is not the person that you thought that they were,” she said.
“I got wind of it, and I was the one that called [Lala] to let her know,” said Katie. “I just wanted her to know that she was loved and appreciated and that she’s amazing no matter what. You just want to prop people up.”
Ultimately, Katie thinks Lala is better off without Randall and said “she’s ready to take on the world!”
The Bravo star added, “Obviously, it hasn’t been easy. But she is so tough. I’m proud of her for being strong for her and for [her daughter] Ocean.”
Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s 6 Months Sober & No Longer ‘Craves’ Alcohol: ‘It’s Pretty Cool’
Half a year into her new booze-free life, Chrissy Teigen reflected on how ‘happier and more present’ she is and that she’s looking forward to seeing what her ‘future’ holds.
Chrissy Teigen had a reason to celebrate on Wednesday. “6 months no alcohol!” Chrissy, 36, captioned her Jan. 19 Instagram post. The Lip Sync Battle star shared a series of photos of her basking in the sun, while her message reflected on this new sober path. “Honestly, [it] kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha. I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?”
“I have no idea what I’m doing, honestly,” wrote Chrissy, “but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo.”
Fans greeted Chrissy’s declaration with messages of love and support. Katy Perry commented, “Beautiful.” “Always proud of you, my rascal,” wrote journalist Yashar Ali, while Brooklyn Decker added, “Tough as nails, my friend.” “6 months is something to celebrate,” commented Octavia Spencer. “You hit a rough spot in the road and changed your tires. Now you’re enjoying the ride. That’s something to celebrate.” Rachel Zoe left a string of “clapping hands” emojis, while Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, wrote, “So proud of you, my love.”
Chrissy has been undergoing a transformation, both inside and out. In September, she revealed that she underwent surgery to remove some fat from her cheeks. “I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” Chrissy said on an Instagram Story while pointing to her cheek. “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it.” She added that there was “no shame in my Dr. Diamond game” and tagged plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond in the footage. A few months later, Chrissy shared that she also underwent an eyebrow transplant.
“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” Chrissy wrote, and her message was shared by Dr. Diamond, who added a warning against plucking off your brows. “I know too many people, entire generations, who either overplucked brows as part of the trend or are simply experiencing eyebrow thinning with time,” wrote Dr. Diamond.
Mary Cosby Reveals Real Reason for Skipping RHOLSC Reunion, Calls Out Costars as ‘Cowards’
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s controversial cast member, Mary Cosby, is finally addressing her absence from the show’s second season reunion.It has been widely theorized that it was because Mary did not want to answer questions about her church allegedly being a cult, nor face the repercussions of her racially charged slurs during the season. Now, in a new interview it appears that’s exactly why she skipped out.
In an interview posted by Brough Chat, Mary blasted the show as “one-sided.”
“I did not go the reunion because I was not about to sit there and be beat up from one side of the story and of the narrative,” she explained. “Every single topic was about me.”
Mary went on to allege that she never got to express her point of view or address her opinions because [producers] “held it back” from her because she “shined during the reunions.” Therefore, she was not about to be blindsided.
Wait, so Mary claims she hasn’t seen the show because producers wanted a genuine reaction? Not sure I’m buying it. Mary has tweeted her opinions on what’s been unfolding about her throughout the season.
She went on to explain, “They said I shined during the reunions, so they held it back from me and they wanted me to go off at the reunion and answer all these one-sided topics that I didn’t even see coming and I said, ‘I’m not doing it.’
Mary further suggested her costars are cowards as she added, “filming all season with these women…. none of them had the guts to say it to my face, all of these false allegations.”
Pretty sure they did, Mary. After all, “every single topic” was about you.
The RHOSLC star also reiterated her stance that she did not want to speak about her Faith Temple Pentecostal Church or her late former church member, Cameron Williams, who Lisa Barlow says told her that he was convinced to mortgage his home for $300k to give to Mary’s church.
“The only thing I have to say about the reunion is [that] I didn’t go because it was one-sided,” she said. “And everyone heard one side of what they felt—they told lies. I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy that has passed.”
According to a source over at Page Six, [She] did not want the controversy surrounding her this season,” they said before adding, “She was terrified of getting grilled about her racist comments made toward Jennie and Jen.”
Showrunner Andy Cohen has also issued some statements about Mary ditching the reunion and that this is probably her last season on RHOSLC.
“This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion—you allow others to control your narrative as your last gesture. I’d much rather hear from her, and the truth of the matter is she was a huge part of the success of this show,” he said.
Andy also hinted that Mary is done with The Housewives.
During a recent episode of his Radio Andy talk show he said “If she doesn’t want to come back, that’s one thing. But I would have liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high. That was my hope.”
Thoughts on Mary’s response?
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
How Caaa-YUTE! Jeannie Mai Reveals Baby J’s Meaningful Name & Unique Nursery Decor
Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy excitedly welcomed their newborn ‘Baby J’ earlier this month and now the first time mother is sharing the baby’s name.
In a video shared with her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, The Real co-host reveals the baby’s name is Monaco Mai Jenkins. 42-year-old explains that the video was recorded before the arrivals on Baby J because she did;t want to “stress out” making content after the baby arrives. The thoughtful mom gives fans a tour of baby Monaco’s neutral-colored nursery and explains the sweet meaning behind the thoughtful moniker was inspired by her trip to Monaco with Jeezy when they first started dating.
“I thought Baby J’s name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn’t the name that came to us,” Mai Jenkins explains. “What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating. That’s really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life that brought Monaco here,” she adds.
On Thursday’s episode of The Real, Mai Jenkins’ co-hosts also revealed the name, ensuring that the sex of the baby will be announced at a later date.
“Today is an extra exciting day because guess what … we have a Baby J update,” Adrienne Bailon says.
According to PEOPLE, Bailon then pulls out an envelope and announces the name, reading,
“Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together. Here they decided to grow and raise a family together. Hence, they named their child after the city that changed their lives forever: Monaco Mai Jenkins.
So sweet! You can check out baby Monaco’s nursery in Jeannie’s vlog, here:
