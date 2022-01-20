Katie Maloney Defends Lala Amid GG’s “Cheater” Claims, Why She Told Lala About Randall Cheating

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s controversial cast member, Mary Cosby, is finally addressing her absence from the show’s second season reunion.It has been widely theorized that it was because Mary did not want to answer questions about her church allegedly being a cult, nor face the repercussions of her racially charged slurs during the season. Now, in a new interview it appears that’s exactly why she skipped out.

In an interview posted by Brough Chat, Mary blasted the show as “one-sided.”

“I did not go the reunion because I was not about to sit there and be beat up from one side of the story and of the narrative,” she explained. “Every single topic was about me.”

Mary went on to allege that she never got to express her point of view or address her opinions because [producers] “held it back” from her because she “shined during the reunions.” Therefore, she was not about to be blindsided.

Wait, so Mary claims she hasn’t seen the show because producers wanted a genuine reaction? Not sure I’m buying it. Mary has tweeted her opinions on what’s been unfolding about her throughout the season.

She went on to explain, “They said I shined during the reunions, so they held it back from me and they wanted me to go off at the reunion and answer all these one-sided topics that I didn’t even see coming and I said, ‘I’m not doing it.’

Mary further suggested her costars are cowards as she added, “filming all season with these women…. none of them had the guts to say it to my face, all of these false allegations.”

Pretty sure they did, Mary. After all, “every single topic” was about you.

The RHOSLC star also reiterated her stance that she did not want to speak about her Faith Temple Pentecostal Church or her late former church member, Cameron Williams, who Lisa Barlow says told her that he was convinced to mortgage his home for $300k to give to Mary’s church.

“The only thing I have to say about the reunion is [that] I didn’t go because it was one-sided,” she said. “And everyone heard one side of what they felt—they told lies. I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy that has passed.”

According to a source over at Page Six, [She] did not want the controversy surrounding her this season,” they said before adding, “She was terrified of getting grilled about her racist comments made toward Jennie and Jen.”

Showrunner Andy Cohen has also issued some statements about Mary ditching the reunion and that this is probably her last season on RHOSLC.

“This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion—you allow others to control your narrative as your last gesture. I’d much rather hear from her, and the truth of the matter is she was a huge part of the success of this show,” he said.

Andy also hinted that Mary is done with The Housewives.

During a recent episode of his Radio Andy talk show he said “If she doesn’t want to come back, that’s one thing. But I would have liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high. That was my hope.”

Thoughts on Mary’s response?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.