Kelly Rizzo Reveals The Last Conversation She Had With Husband Bob Saget Before His Death
Less than two weeks after Bob Saget’s death, his wife, Kelly Rizzo, appeared on the ‘Today’ Show to discuss the ‘tremendous’ support she’s received. She also revealed details from her last conversation with the actor.
The Today Show’s full interview with Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, aired during the 7:00 hour of the morning show on Jan. 20. Kelly broke down in tears as she opened up about Bob’s legacy and their life together. After saying that he was the “best man” she knew, Kelly revealed how special her last conversation with her last husband was. “I was just very grateful that it was all, ‘I love you so much,’” she explained. “I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly,’ and I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ It was just all love.”
Bob was at a hotel in Florida when he passed away at the age of 65 on Jan. 9. He was in the midst of a comedy tour and had wrapped up a show nearby the prior evening. “He was very happy and just thrilled to be out on the road,” Kelly recalled. “He’s also very sensitive, and the weight of everything going on in the world right now was weighing very heavily on him, and that’s why he felt more compelled than ever to make people laugh and bring people together. And he did it up until the very last moment.”
Kelly had nothing but amazing memories of her time with Bob, who she married in 2018. “He valued every single second that we had together,” Kelly said, through tears. “That’s why this is so heartbreaking. But at the same time, I know that every second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest and there was nothing left unsaid or nothing left on the table. Those are the things that I’m just trying to hold onto.”
Of course, it’s helped that Kelly has had an outpouring of support, not only from the public, but from Bob’s closest friends and family members. The actor’s funeral took place on Jan. 14, and was full of people who loved him. “The support has been the one silver lining from this — the incredible outpouring of love and support, not only form everybody that loved Bob, but also for me from his friends and family,” she admitted. “I don’t know how else I’d be getting through this right now.” Kelly did not share too many details from the funeral, but confirmed that she did eulogize her husband. “The whole thing, as painful as it was, was beautiful to be surrounded by so many people who loved him and loved each other,” she explained. “I can’t even verbalize that level of support. I’m so grateful for it.”
The level of support and love for Bob, though, is due to the way the Full House star treated others throughout his whole life and career. “He told everyone that he loved — and I mean, quite frankly, anyone he met and spent any time with — that he loved them endlessly and tirelessly,” Kelly revealed. “If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never a doubt in your mind. At his memorial, there were a lot of people there, and every single person was pretty much like, ‘Oh, I talked to Bob last week.’ I’m like, how did he have time to talk to everybody and tell them that he loved them all the time!? It was just amazing.”
She added, “I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s unbelievable. Just the outpouring consensus, overall, of what an amazing person he was, whether people knew him or didn’t know him. One way or another, he was in your living room since the 80s or he went to his shows, whatever it is, he felt like he was everyone’s dear friend. Nobody will ever be like Bob.”
‘And Just Like That’ Recap: Miranda Makes A Decision About Her Marriage To Steve
Miranda decides to take a chance on her relationship with Che, while Charlotte tries to lessen an awkward situation with Lily during the January 20 episode of ‘And Just Like That.’
Miranda goes to see Che speak at an LGBTQIA+ event and spots Brady with Luisa in the crowd. Miranda tries to avoid being seen at all costs and bolts from the event. Che spots Miranda leaving the event in a shady way.
Later, Miranda returns and brings Che an iced coffee. All this time, Che thought Miranda was in an open marriage. Miranda explains that’s not necessarily what’s going on at the moment. “Why did you even put yourself out there if you’re not available?” Che asks.
Charlotte & Harry Get Caught
Miranda says this all happened “so fast” and the situation is complicated. Che is open about a lot of things, but they don’t cheat, sneak around, or lie. Until Miranda figures out her life, Che is ending things between them.
Seema stops by Carrie’s place to bring some food over. Carrie has been going through her entire life’s wardrobe. Lily has been helping her organize it all. At one point, Carrie brings out the Versace dress she wore in Paris. That night, Carrie’s young neighbor and her friends party up a storm on the front steps. Carrie wonders how the neighbor can afford her apartment at such a young age. When they keep Carrie up, she finally snaps. But nothing changes.
Charlotte pushes Harry to wear an aura ring to track his health. As part of the deal, Charlotte prepares to give Harry head. Lily shows up unexpectedly and Charlotte slams the door on her head so she won’t see. Charlotte uses the excuse that she was checking Harry’s penis for cancer.
Charlotte breaks down the awkward situation for Miranda and Carrie at dinner. Miranda is shell-shocked that Charlotte still blows Harry after all these years. Charlotte is conflicted because she wants to normalize sex for her daughters and make sure they don’t feel ashamed about it.
Miranda Asks Che About Their Future
Miranda is prepared to tell Steve that she wants a divorce, but she’s not going to tell him about Che. Miranda tells Carrie that she thinks she would have gotten to this point with or without Che. She definitely wants to be with Che, but she definitely doesn’t want to be married to Steve. However, Carrie makes Miranda question if this is what Che really wants.
Miranda asks Che point-blank if they’re serious about a relationship. “I’m in love with you,” Che tells Miranda. But Che says that they can’t give Miranda “anything traditional.” Miranda doesn’t want that at all. “I just want you… and me. You and me,” Miranda says before promising to take care of the situation.
While trying to discuss the bathroom situation from earlier, Charlotte discovers Lily’s secret Instagram account. When Charlotte confronts her, Lily gets up and leaves. Lily goes to Carrie’s and Carrie is able to calm Charlotte down. Charlotte later tells Lily that she’s not shaming her whatsoever. Charlotte thinks this is a good time to bring up what happened in the bathroom. Turns out, Lily actually believed Charlotte’s cancer story.
Miranda Asks Steve For A Divorce
Miranda sits down to break the news to Steve. “I’m not happy,” Miranda tells him. “I can’t do this anymore.” She says that this life isn’t enough for her anymore. Steve says he’s happy with what they have, but Miranda wants “more.” When Steve asks if Miranda’s really asking for a divorce, she replies, “This is really happening. Really.”
Steve finally gets his chance to speak. “Miranda, you and me have been together for a long time, and it’s always like this,” He begins. “You don’t think that I’m enough, that I’m kind of enough, and then I’m not enough again. And I’m always there, you know, hanging in there for us. And then, finally, in the last couple years, we come to a place where it’s not so goddamn f**king up and down every day, where it’s kind of the same…” He says that’s married life. Miranda doesn’t think this is the life she wants anymore.
“Well, I guess this is about you because I’m fine with this life. In fact, I’m good with it. But if you’re not, you’re not. I’m too old to rally for us again. I don’t want to,” Steve says. He just wants her to be happy. “But I don’t know what else you think is out there,” he says. That’s when Miranda reveals that she’s met someone, and Steve looks crushed.
Miranda calls Carrie from a cab later, and she’s totally relieved. She’s running off to Cleveland to tell Che she wants to be with them. Let’s hope this works out for Miranda like she thinks it will…
‘RHOC’: Heather Dubrow Slams Noella Bergener For Giving Teen Daughter ‘X-Rated’ Card Game
On Wednesday’s episode of ‘RHOC,’ Heather Dubrow expressed her discontent with Nicole Bergener’s ‘questionable’ card game gift she gave Heather’s 17-year-old.
On Wednesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather Dubrow didn’t take to well to Nicole Bergener‘s card game gift she gave to Heather’s 17-year-old daughter Max. “We came home and Max opened her presents and Noella kind of gave her kind of a questionable gift,” Heather said, speaking about her party thrown to celebrate Max’s book I’ll Give It to You Straightish, a work highlighting her experience as a bisexual teen.
“[It was] a Pride-themed card game, which is very nice,” Heather explained, acknowledging that Max and Nicole are both bisexual. “And that’s great, [but] Max is 17.” Heather then read cards off to Gina Kirschenheiter as the cards’ contents were bleeped out from containing so many expletives. “It’s basically pornography. It’s not appropriate,” added the mom of four.
After the episode aired, Heather then provided more context on her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World. “They bleeped out a little more than was necessary. Maybe we could just bleep out less. How about that?” the former Malibu Country actress said, before reading off certain X-rated lines on the cards Nicole gave to Max.
“‘Whatever straight people do for fun,’ ‘licking that p—y right,’ getting your ass ate,’ ‘having your titties sucked while sucking on titties,’” she read. “Those are just some of them but I mean, isn’t that enough?”
The 53-year-old went on to share that her teen opened up her gifts from the housewife in front of her friends at school — a situation that made it all the more awkward. “Could you imagine them going home to their parents and saying what happened at the Dubrows’ house?” she asked. Although she admitted her kids were “more mature” these days, it still didn’t change her opinion on whether that kind of gift should have been dropped into the hands of her teenage daughter.
“It’s just something that an adult can’t give a child,” she stated. “You just can’t give that to a child.” The entrepreneur then teased that her feud with the RHOC newbie was ongoing. “First you lie about me, now you’re s–t-talking me behind my back and now you give my kid this inappropriate gift. I’m good with this,” she said on the podcast. “I wasn’t self-righteous, like, ‘How dare she?’ I was like, ‘That wasn’t cool. Who does that?’”
Pete Davidson Jokes About His Success With Women Amid Kim Kardashian Romance: I’m ‘A Steal’
Pete Davidson made a hilarious joke about his appeal with women during a recent stand-up appearance, hinting at his recent romance with Kim Kardashian.
Funny man Pete Davidson made a joke recently about his strange luck with beautiful, high-profile women, theorizing about why he’s become so desirable. “There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” the Saturday Night Live star, 28, said during a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center in NYC on Jan. 18. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”
The New York native went on to compare himself to the discount DVD bin one might see at a 7-Eleven, with movies like Shrek Forever and Tropic Thunder available for purchase. He joked that Tropic Thunder was a “classic” that “doesn’t belong in the trash,” applying that description to himself. “I’m Tropic Thunder. I’m the diamond in the trash,” he quipped. “It’s a steal.”
The King of Staten Island star and the SKIMS founder initially connected while filming the Oct. 9 episode of SNL, which was Kim’s hosting debut. During the episode, Kim and Pete were paired on screen in an Aladdin-inspired sketch where he played the titular character to Kim’s Princess Jasmine. A brief kiss ensued and the duo clearly felt the chemistry, as they began hanging out shortly thereafter.
“As everyone has seen, Pete moves fast in his relationships and it is exactly the same with Kim,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife on Jan. 9. “Remember he proposed to Ariana super fast and was ready to live the husband life and he is getting those similar feels with Kim but this time around he is not going to pull that trigger that fast because he wants it to last and doesn’t want ruin what they are creating with each other,” they also said.
In addition to numerous outings together, the comedian also hung out with Kim’s family at mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home to celebrate his birthday in addition to jetting off for a romantic trip with Kim to the Bahamas! “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had. This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up,” the source concluded.
